3 Helpful Tips: Powerful Bonds in a Dismissive Avoidant and Fearful-Avoidant Relationship

Have you been in a relationship where you and your partner have a deep desire for connection and bonding, but when conflict arises, you find yourselves as distant as possible?

I am not talking about having a simple disagreement but the type of partnership where you both know there is a hurdle to climb, but it seems like the other person shies away from extra effort just as much as you do.

The dynamic often occurs when you have two avoidant people in a partnership.

We have different responses to our triggers, but what can be troubling in this dynamic is both partners shut down and move toward isolation.

Don’t panic. There is a way out of this scenario where both partners learn the boundaries and needs of their partner and move towards growth and communication.

That is what I am here for!

You can be a healthy couple moving towards a secure unification and get on the path to success. You begin by recognizing the triggers (dismissive-avoidant / fearful-avoidant) and strategize to help both partners hop on the trail.

Ok, Tunde, shut up and give it to us. I got you!

…

Independence

The dismissive-avoidant values independence. It does not mean they want to do everything alone and give their partner no space to intervene.

The problem is that is how it appears to the fearful-avoidant.

When you are the DA and want alone time to recharge or process, the fearful-avoidant leans into scarcity mode.

To a fearful avoidant, your need for independence means you desire separation from them.

Separation is an immediate trigger telling the FA they’re being abandoned and left alone.

Often, in moments of disagreement, the FA will be more hurt by the DA needing isolation than they are about the core of the conflict. It is a quick-forming snowball.

To counteract this, be transparent about your need for independence as soon as possible.

Remember, we are not making a strategy so you can stay stagnant and now grow in your relationship. It is a piece of communication that you are using as you evolve.

The DA and FA can have a powerful bond as a result of this piece of communication.

There is an opportunity for extreme growth for each partner in this situation.

The DA will be able to let loose some fear of vulnerability because a FA responds well to openness and transparency.

The FA will learn that the DA’s need for independence is an attempt to show up as their best self and is the opposite of abandoning them.

Ying and yang

Fearful avoidants lean into two different sides of the spectrum; they are anxious when they have a dismissive partner but dismissive when they have an anxious partner.

The dismissive-avoidant has trouble with an anxious partner because anxiety leads to instability, and instability leads to volatility, the DA’s nightmare.

I know that was a lot of switching, but to simplify, the DA will be dealing with an anxious, dominant partner.

As the dismissive-avoidant, lean into the qualities that quell anxiety. You have to open the line of communication even tho it counters your natural desire. Remember, you are doing this for (and with) your partner.

The great thing is that the FA will do most of the work for you. You do not have to become an open book, but you do have to become a book that the FA can begin reading.

What do I mean?

You have to allow the space for your partner to express themselves and be able to ask you questions.

When the FA does not have details for a story, they will fill in the gaps with assumptions. You know where assumptions lead for a highly anxious individual, right?

Again, transparency is key here. The FA needs to feel safe with releasing and retaining information.

The more trust you gain, the less “invasive” they will be.

Keep the lights on

The last step is the most important. You know that is code for “The most difficult to accomplish.”

When the FA and DA are triggered, they both shut down but do it through a different action.

The dismissive-avoidant will go into isolation mode, and the fearful-avoidant will go into push-away mode.

How do you cure anxiety (FA)? You remove the thing that is causing it. How do you remove volatility (DA)? You separate yourself from the source.

The problem is that each attachment style’s response is to remove the source of the stress, but it is not done by eliminating the issue and working through it. You get rid of the person instead.

Well.

Not only are you mad at your partner, but you have not dealt with the culprit of the stress, the core issue, and the emotions.

The DA and FA have to recognize that they both have a response to volatility that makes them avoid their emotions and break down the core issues.

Both of these attachment styles take time to lean into their emotions.

It would be easy for me to say, “deal with the emotions first, duh.”

I know that is not how your minds work.

When you have conflict, you have to address the situation and remove the accusatory statements that you are used to breaking down issues using.

As you have heard me say, begin by removing the word “you” when breaking down a problem.

“I don’t like when you are late” becomes “when someone is late, I feel like they aren’t prioritizing me.

Neither partner in this dynamic responds well to accusations and blame.

Remove the blame and speak about what is personal to you.

…

I want to educate every attachment style pairing on the specifics of their dynamic and strategies to avoid failing.

Your situation is more common than you think, and the solutions to your problems are too.

Let’s put in the work and get on the path to success.

…

Photo credit: Chermiti Mohamed on Unsplash