3 Incredible Feelings You Forgot but Will Feel Back When You Fall in Love

Can you remember those beautiful feelings in the moments we shared with our loved ones? I forgot about these feelings a long time ago. In fact, I had buried it so deep that I began to disbelieve these feelings even if love was necessary.
Then…
I met a woman in a bar. I guess this was one of those moments when I realized that everything was changing for me.
So how did I suddenly start to feel?
It would be correct to talk about myself as a man with a broken heart, and here are the feelings I experienced again afterward.
…
You Can’t Take Your Eyes off Her
I told you there was a bar where we met. She was sitting outside with her friends while I had my drink inside. It was starting to bore me a bit, so I went outside to get some air.
She was in front of me. I have never seen such a nice and elegant woman in Italy.
I had a very good feeling. I don’t know why, but there was a feeling of relief and excitement. Maybe I haven’t experienced anything like this in the last 4 years.
I smiled and walked in with my friends. But this time, I couldn’t follow the conversation inside because I believed that I had to talk to her somehow.
I won’t bore you with long details, but as a piece of good news, we added each other on Instagram that evening and agreed to meet later.
Of course, I was a little drunk, I can drink alcohol a lot in general, especially if I’m having fun. But I remember going home dancing.
Here comes the first feeling you will experience, to be filled with hope.
…
I Wonder What She’s Thinking
Normally I don’t care what people think. I seriously don’t give a fuck.
But I have seen again that it is necessary not to talk big. The next day, all of a sudden, I, who didn’t care about anything, started not to drop the phone from my hand.
I would go crazy wondering whether I should write or not or what she thinks of me. Of course, that’s pretty crazy.
I did not like this state and attitude when I did not feel such things for a long time, frankly. But being excited and cheerful all day made me feel very good.
I just wanted to wait for the right time, which I think I did well.
…
Excitement on the First Date
I became a big man, I always said that I would get nervous on my first dates.
Seriously, maybe I’ve had dinner with hundreds of people in recent years. I’d be lying if I said I was never excited about any of them, but I don’t remember being this excited. Before I went on a date, I was sitting at home with my friends. We actually thought 20 times when choosing what to wear.
There was one thing that people noticed, I couldn’t sit still because of excitement. I thought to myself how could this happen. I was seriously starting to feel like a kid. It was a very enjoyable evening for me afterward.
It felt so good to feel this way again after years.
Frankly, I think a lot of people around me have moved away from love. Those whose hearts are broken now have much stronger walls, but frankly, I was giving these feelings to my youth. I saw that it wasn’t. I don’t know how things will go with this girl, but even feeling like this was enough for me. I hope I have much better feelings and experiences and I can explain them to you here.
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
—
