Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 3 Incredible Feelings You Forgot but Will Feel Back When You Fall in Love

3 Incredible Feelings You Forgot but Will Feel Back When You Fall in Love

Sometimes it starts all over again.

by Leave a Comment

 

Can you remember those beautiful feelings in the moments we shared with our loved ones? I forgot about these feelings a long time ago. In fact, I had buried it so deep that I began to disbelieve these feelings even if love was necessary.

Then…

I met a woman in a bar. I guess this was one of those moments when I realized that everything was changing for me.

So how did I suddenly start to feel?

It would be correct to talk about myself as a man with a broken heart, and here are the feelings I experienced again afterward.

You Can’t Take Your Eyes off Her

I told you there was a bar where we met. She was sitting outside with her friends while I had my drink inside. It was starting to bore me a bit, so I went outside to get some air.

She was in front of me. I have never seen such a nice and elegant woman in Italy.

I had a very good feeling. I don’t know why, but there was a feeling of relief and excitement. Maybe I haven’t experienced anything like this in the last 4 years.

I smiled and walked in with my friends. But this time, I couldn’t follow the conversation inside because I believed that I had to talk to her somehow.

I won’t bore you with long details, but as a piece of good news, we added each other on Instagram that evening and agreed to meet later.

Of course, I was a little drunk, I can drink alcohol a lot in general, especially if I’m having fun. But I remember going home dancing.

Here comes the first feeling you will experience, to be filled with hope.

I Wonder What She’s Thinking

Normally I don’t care what people think. I seriously don’t give a fuck.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But I have seen again that it is necessary not to talk big. The next day, all of a sudden, I, who didn’t care about anything, started not to drop the phone from my hand.

I would go crazy wondering whether I should write or not or what she thinks of me. Of course, that’s pretty crazy.

I did not like this state and attitude when I did not feel such things for a long time, frankly. But being excited and cheerful all day made me feel very good.

I just wanted to wait for the right time, which I think I did well.

 

Excitement on the First Date

I became a big man, I always said that I would get nervous on my first dates.

Seriously, maybe I’ve had dinner with hundreds of people in recent years. I’d be lying if I said I was never excited about any of them, but I don’t remember being this excited. Before I went on a date, I was sitting at home with my friends. We actually thought 20 times when choosing what to wear.

There was one thing that people noticed, I couldn’t sit still because of excitement. I thought to myself how could this happen. I was seriously starting to feel like a kid. It was a very enjoyable evening for me afterward.

It felt so good to feel this way again after years.

Frankly, I think a lot of people around me have moved away from love. Those whose hearts are broken now have much stronger walls, but frankly, I was giving these feelings to my youth. I saw that it wasn’t. I don’t know how things will go with this girl, but even feeling like this was enough for me. I hope I have much better feelings and experiences and I can explain them to you here.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Valerio

Psychologist and blogger. I help people use psychology for meaningful personal growth

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@IamValerio

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x