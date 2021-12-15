3 Incredible Feelings You Forgot but Will Feel Back When You Fall in Love

Can you remember those beautiful feelings in the moments we shared with our loved ones? I forgot about these feelings a long time ago. In fact, I had buried it so deep that I began to disbelieve these feelings even if love was necessary.

Then…

I met a woman in a bar. I guess this was one of those moments when I realized that everything was changing for me.

So how did I suddenly start to feel?

It would be correct to talk about myself as a man with a broken heart, and here are the feelings I experienced again afterward.

…

You Can’t Take Your Eyes off Her

I told you there was a bar where we met. She was sitting outside with her friends while I had my drink inside. It was starting to bore me a bit, so I went outside to get some air.

She was in front of me. I have never seen such a nice and elegant woman in Italy.

I had a very good feeling. I don’t know why, but there was a feeling of relief and excitement. Maybe I haven’t experienced anything like this in the last 4 years.

I smiled and walked in with my friends. But this time, I couldn’t follow the conversation inside because I believed that I had to talk to her somehow.

I won’t bore you with long details, but as a piece of good news, we added each other on Instagram that evening and agreed to meet later.

Of course, I was a little drunk, I can drink alcohol a lot in general, especially if I’m having fun. But I remember going home dancing.

Here comes the first feeling you will experience, to be filled with hope.

…

I Wonder What She’s Thinking

Normally I don’t care what people think. I seriously don’t give a fuck.

But I have seen again that it is necessary not to talk big. The next day, all of a sudden, I, who didn’t care about anything, started not to drop the phone from my hand.

I would go crazy wondering whether I should write or not or what she thinks of me. Of course, that’s pretty crazy.

I did not like this state and attitude when I did not feel such things for a long time, frankly. But being excited and cheerful all day made me feel very good.

I just wanted to wait for the right time, which I think I did well.

…

Excitement on the First Date

I became a big man, I always said that I would get nervous on my first dates.

Seriously, maybe I’ve had dinner with hundreds of people in recent years. I’d be lying if I said I was never excited about any of them, but I don’t remember being this excited. Before I went on a date, I was sitting at home with my friends. We actually thought 20 times when choosing what to wear.

There was one thing that people noticed, I couldn’t sit still because of excitement. I thought to myself how could this happen. I was seriously starting to feel like a kid. It was a very enjoyable evening for me afterward.

It felt so good to feel this way again after years.

Frankly, I think a lot of people around me have moved away from love. Those whose hearts are broken now have much stronger walls, but frankly, I was giving these feelings to my youth. I saw that it wasn’t. I don’t know how things will go with this girl, but even feeling like this was enough for me. I hope I have much better feelings and experiences and I can explain them to you here.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***