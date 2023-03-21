3 Keys to Managing Stress in Your Marriage

KEY POINTS

Couples communicate best when they are relaxed and well-rested. Stress interferes by causing irritability and emotional exhaustion.

Emotional intimacy in relationships decreases when each partner’s desire for intimacy changes due to stress.

Chronic stress can lead to physical health problems, further straining an already precarious relationship.

Stress awareness and stress management are critical in long-term relationships. According to new research, learning to support one another and identify when each other is experiencing stress is important to marriage satisfaction and overall well-being. Here are three specific ways that stress management helps a marriage improve communication, increase intimacy, and enhance physical health.

1. Communication

Stress can negatively impact how spouses interact with each other. Under stress, people typically become more irritable, anxious, or emotionally exhausted. This, in turn, can affect spousal communication and behavior. Romantic partners may also have less patience and be more prone to conflicts.

Stress can also lead to changes in one’s emotional state, which can affect their ability to communicate the desires and preferences that are important for a partner to hear clearly. When couples struggle with chronic stress, they may withdraw from each other emotionally and become less effective at sending the right signals to their partners.

2. Intimacy

Stress can lead to a decrease in intimacy between partners. When people are under psychological pressure, they may have less time and energy for shared activities and affection, and they may be more focused on their own stress and concerns rather than on their relationship. Stress can also lead to changes in one’s emotional state, which can affect their desire for intimacy.

The critical point is that couples need to find ways to manage stress and support each other during times of anxiety in order to maintain healthy and positive interactions with each other. This can help improve communication and intimacy, thereby protecting the overall health of the relationship.

3. Physical Health

Chronic stress can have a negative impact on physical health. It can weaken the immune system, making you more susceptible to illnesses such as the common cold and flu. It can also lead to physical health problems, such as:

