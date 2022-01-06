3 Micro Behaviors of Narcissism

The word “narcissism” has been tossed around interchangeably with Narcissistic Personality Disorder on blog posts and social media as being synonymous. The fact is, they’re not. Simply put: this is how people get incorrectly labeled and misdiagnosed who otherwise don’t meet the criteria for the disorder. Yet, if a person is in the habit of certain unhealthy patterns of behavior, it doesn’t make them any less toxic to be around, even if they don’t meet diagnostic criteria for a disorder.

Narcissism is identified as anyone who engages in behaviors that tilt on the extreme end of self-preservation, self-interest, and self-involvement, to the extent that the basic needs, wants, opinions, or feelings of others are ignored or neglected. If a person acts this way, they are acting “narcissistically”.

Are they a “narcissist”, though?

Well, only if their behavior is habitual, chronic, affects the quality of their relationships, and is overcompensating for low self-worth, low self-esteem, and feelings of inadequacy.

On the flip-side, Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is an impairment in personality functioning, including a set of specific behaviors and traits that are long-standing, affect the quality of a person’s life, and are damaging to their sense of Self-identity and feelings of self-worth. To be diagnosed with NPD, a person must meet at least 5 of 9 of the specific traits/behaviors in the DSM-V manual.

Are you a “narcissist” because you take an exorbitant amount of selfies? Perhaps. Perhaps, not.

Are you a “narcissist” because you spend endless hours at the gym, or hyper-focus your attention on your looks or body? Perhaps. Perhaps, not.

Thus, no, not everyone who is “narcissistic” or engages in narcissistic behavior is going to be diagnosable.

And, anyone who is diagnosable is not going to meet “all” behaviors or micro behaviors of the disorder. Just as no two people are the same, there are no two people who can be diagnosed as “exactly” the same. We need to account for individual differences, personality, temperament, childhood upbringing, past experiences, any trauma, habits/patterns, ability to empathize, and their ability to self-reflect.

All of us are “narcissistic” to some degree, whether or not we actually meet diagnostic criteria. A little bit of narcissism is healthy and falls along the adaptive side of the spectrum. But, the further along a person falls on the other side of the spectrum, the more maladaptive their behaviors become. Not all behaviors are going to be a sign that a person has NPD, but the behaviors can be toxic, nonetheless.

While we know the obvious signs that someone is tipping on the maladaptive side of narcissism, there are several more subtle, or “micro-behaviors”, associated with narcissistic behavior.

The Need To Correct Others. I grew up in a household that was riddled with toxicity on several levels. What I didn’t know back then as a small child is that there is a fine line between parenting, guiding, or raising a child, versus over-correcting them. For example, constantly correcting the way a child talks, shaming them for using incorrect vernacular, or correcting how they dress, how they write, or how they present themselves to others often says more about the adult than it does the child they’re correcting. With the exception of formal schooling and their primary teacher, most adults who spend too much time or effort in “correcting” a child often have ulterior motives.

Many who tilt on the narcissistic side will “correct” the person publicly, with the underlying goal being to shame the person while making themselves look like an authority. In reality, it often makes them look narcissistic. Underneath this facade, an adult who is in the habit of over-correcting their child or “nitpicking” how they speak, how they complete their homework, or micromanaging their strengths, is basically telling the world that they demand perfection, which is an impossible feat.

There are two main reasons that a person will feel a need to correct others: they may have an oppositional, confrontational, or aggressive conversational style; or, they may be trying to look superior while making the other person look inferior. The fact is, any adult who feels the need to overly correct another, is often battling their own feelings of inferiority.

Fast-forward into their adult lives, and a child who was raised by a narcissistic caregiver with a compulsion to (overly)correct them, can now find themselves being further bullied by partners, friends, or coworkers who try to correct them at every turn, further damaging that person’s sense of self-worth. If the child did not learn how to separate their value from the toxicity in their lives, they will struggle as an adult with being able to advocate for themselves, or in establishing boundaries for themselves.

The Need To Be In Control. Many who have a need to be in control often have a fear of losing control. As a way of maintaining control, narcissistic micro-behaviors may come across as a person orchestrating how everyone “should” act, or how things “should” be. It’s usually never so All Black or All White as some tend to make it to be. On the contrary, a need for control often comes across very subtly, and can fly under the radar for some.

For example, Masterson (1988) has coined the term closeted narcissist as synonymous with covert narcissism. Instead of aggressive, or overbearing behavior as some suggest in “overt” narcissism, closeted narcissism often goes unseen or unnoticed until their behavior has affected those in their lives.

While the motives are still the same for closeted narcissism as overt narcissism, how they go about obtaining their motives are different. For example, instead of directly asking someone for help or for what they need, they may try to control the situation by playing a victim. They may go overboard to “help” you, while in their mind they believe they are doing the “best” thing for you, their motive is not in your best interests, but theirs.

Guidance and support isn’t altruistic or selfless, but has an ulterior motive that is self-serving. For example, there may be an offer of help or guidance to you about a business venture, or how to best market yourself, but it isn’t done without an agenda. The ulterior motive may be to boast to others how they helped you, and if you don’t comply with their help, or choose to do things differently for yourself, they can become angered that you didn’t listen to their advice, and may turn against you.

Perfectionism. The other two micro-behaviors walk hand-in-hand with a need for perfectionism. If a person is displaying narcissistic behavior, perfectionism may come out as a need to be “perfect”. They often had abusive and negligent childhoods that resonated with narcissistic parenting that expected (demanded) perfection in them. They may have had harsh reprimands for getting less than an “A” on their report card, or were compared to their friends if they were seen as performing less than them. They may have been shamed for being too tall, or being too thick.

These negative self-images wind up becoming deeply ingrained in a person. Many who suffered a toxic or abusive upbringing wind up comparing their sense of Self-worth to their achievements, the job they have, or the friends or partner they keep.

If you are in someone’s life who expects perfection from you, it is because they can’t see themselves as anything less than “perfect”. They deeply and harshly punish themselves if they perform less than they expected.

Those in their lives are expected to be “perfect” as well, as how we perform, or what we achieve are mirrored back onto them. If we aren’t “perfect” in their eyes, it usually means we have fallen off the pedestal and have been pained All Black. Because those with narcissistic tendencies tend to see their world in absolutes, if we are painted as Nothing, we are seen as worthless, useless, and usually immediately replaced.

The fact is, if a person battles perfectionist tendencies, it’s usually based on how they were raised, and what was expected of themselves growing up. They have paired their value and worth in their achievements, accomplishments, the person they are dating, or the job they hold. Thus, their value is based on external validation. Thus, the “image” needs to remain “perfect” in their lives, lest they fall off the pedestal themselves.

What makes these micro-behaviors so toxic, is that they aren’t always obvious, or based on outward negativity, misery, or blatant unhappiness. When they’re obvious, we usually see the red flags and walk away, unless we’re in the habit of self-sabotage.When behaviors fly under the radar, we tend to second-guess ourselves, or question if what we saw was valid.

Bottom line: It was valid. We saw it. We felt it. And, on some level we experienced it.

Or, we wouldn’t be questioning ourselves or the situation.

…

