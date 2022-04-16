3 Narcissistic Behaviors That Get Confused as Punishment, but They’re Not

If you are like many of us who have experienced the effects of narcissistic abuse, you may be wondering why I would say that narcissistic behavior is not punishing to us. We know its effects — the emotional damage it does to us, the ups and downs, the pushes and pulls, the future-faking, the promises of forever. We know the psychological warfare that is waged against us with smear campaigns, gaslighting, and mental mind-games. We know the physical toll it can take on us with gastrointestinal problems, headaches, anger, depression, exhaustion, tremors, sleeplessness, and bouts of crying. We know the loneliness where those we once believed cared for us show their true colors as sheep following the flock. We know that these effects can lead to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), or, if our abuse began in childhood, we know it can lead to complex PTSD (cPTSD).

…and, when we least expect it, the rug gets pulled out from under us with a “ghosting”, or a “discard”.

The reality is that on average, it takes a person seven times of leaving their abusive partner and cycling back to them before they leave for good.

Seven. Times.

There are many factors that tie into this dynamic: fear of being on our own (#1) or that they will come looking for us (#2); having nowhere to go (#3); healing ourselves and they try to get back into our lives (#4); having no one to turn to (#5); psychological control and gaslighting that leaves us a shell of our former self (#6); and, wrongly believing the lies we’re spoonfed (#7).

Another reality? Not all narcissistic abuse will result in the above patterns. With covert narcissism, it can fly under the radar. At first, anyway. There is often a deeper need to look like the “good guy/gal” to appease a more fragile Ego, so overt gaslighting, or fear-inducing behaviors may not be in their toolbox.

Instead, what we often see is indifference and shutting down which becomes unsettling to us, where we begin trying harder to please them, or to get things back to where they “used to be”. This becomes especially true if indifference or stonewalling haven’t been seen before within the relationship. We may think they’re having a bad day, or are disgruntled with their job because this behavior seems so “out of their character”. Yet, the harder we try to please, the more indifference we begin seeing.

Often what triggers the deepest trauma in covert narcissism is the sudden “ghosting” or “discard”, often without a goodbye, and irrespective of how long we may have spent with them. Many, but not all, will leave permanently after a single “discard”, where that discard can become our saving grace, and spare us a series of push-pulls.

It’s Not Punishment

In 1957, B.F. Skinner published a groundbreaking book on the schedules of reinforcement. In these schedules, they can be “mixed” in specific ways, and under certain conditions to either increase, decrease, extinct, or maintain behavior. From his work, we now have operant conditioning.

The fact is, survivors of abuse aren’t being “punished”. We are being operantly conditioned — with a toxic cocktail of both positive and negative reinforcement. Anyone who knows how addicting video games or social media can be, understands the power of intermittent reinforcement on our behavior.

Both positive and negative conditioning are dished out in doses that maintain, and strengthen the cycle of traumatic bonding. Speaking in terms of behavior alone, punishment (when done in a structured and controlled environment through operant conditioning) will decrease a behavior. Not increase it.

Academic jargon aside, there are so many other variables in play. Because our heart and emotions are on the line, we aren’t looking for agendas or angles, which makes us more susceptible to manipulation, or the “push-pull” seen in the intermittent conditioning associated with trauma bonds.

Three of the biggest culprits I’ve seen that get tagged incorrectly as “punishment” include:

Trauma-Bonds or the “Push-Pull”. The reason a trauma bond starts is because of positive reinforcement. The reason it gets strengthened is because of negative reinforcement being introduced. And, the reason trauma bonds are so difficult to break, is because of the mixture of intermittent positive and negative reinforcement introduced at just the “right” time, that maintains the cycle. Push..pull…push…pull.

As kids, if our parents praised us for cleaning our room and bought us an ice cream that night, we’ll probably be more likely to keep our room clean, in hopes of scoring another ice cream (positive reinforcement). If, on the flipside, our parents start scolding us for forgetting to put away our laundry while overlooking our clean room, we may try harder to please them next time with an even cleaner room (negative reinforcement).

Fast-forward into our adult relationships, and if we were primed as kids with traumatic bonding, we’re at an increased risk of falling hook, line, and sinker for it in our adult relationships because it’s comfortable. Familiar. And, what we’re used to. It’s never as All Black or All White as getting an ice cream for clean room. There are many shades of grey in play. As adults, our relationships are more complex, more nuanced. Positive reinforcement doesn’t always come wrapped up in Tiffany box. That same Tiffany box can operate as negative reinforcement— baiting us with the ‘hook’ to get us to come back, with promises of changing, or to sweep another fight or relationship boundary violation under the carpet. If we stay, these tokens of reinforcement will inevitably trigger a short(er)-lived honeymoon phase..until the next downturn.

Giving the Silent Treatment. We’ve all heard how a narcissist can give the silent treatment as “punishment”. The fact is, if their refusal to give us a response is punishing to us, we wouldn’t “chase” after them getting more upset or begging for an answer. We wouldn’t ask for an explanation to what they think we did, or beg for their forgiveness. These are all based on reinforcement, not punishment. If we react in any way or try to take chase asking for a response, this dynamic operates as negative reinforcement.

Why? Because by “chasing” them it tilts the power into their court, which means they may continue the game (positive reinforcement for them). The longer they maintain the silent treatment, the more it can trigger a “chase”, which negatively reinforces them holding power over us as long as we continue playing the game. Add in a couple of smears where they start talking to others about their “crazy ex”, and it can become further reinforcing to anyone who is now triangulated.

The answer? Walk away. Stop engaging. Take our power back. And…break the cycle of intermittent positive and negative reinforcement.

Gaslighting. When this behavior plays out to our face, it’s called gaslighting. When gaslighting is done intermittently with positive reinforcement, it can affect our self-trust in judging ourselves, and those in our lives. We can begin confusing reality from lies. When gaslighting us done behind our back about us to others, it’s called a smear campaign where others are misled with lies and misbeliefs about us, the relationship, or others who may be involved.

Gaslighting can’t work if it’s based on “punishment” — it requires reinforcement to keep the cycles in play.

Because intermittent positive and negative reinforcement are in play, we may not pick up on the sinister undertones of gaslighting. A casual and lighthearted conversation may include laughter mixed with a pinch of a condescending attitude that “corrects” us if we get part of the story “wrong” or “forgot” to mention something. If it’s done intermittently and lightly sprinkled throughout all areas of the relationship, we may not realize that we are systematically being conditioned through gaslighting until we are literally a shell of our former self. We may become scared to talk, afraid of speaking up for ourselves, or may seem scattered or disorganized in our behavior, which is what makes gaslighting so insidious to the victim.

Yes, when we are victimized through narcissistic abuse in any form, it is punishing to us in the sense that that it can destroy our sense of continuity, while taking a toll on our physical, emotional, and psychological well-being. There is ample information available on how narcissistic abuse in intimate relationships affects its victims. There is less information available on how narcissistic parenting can damage our sense of Self, and put us at greater risk of attracting a narcissistic partner down the road.

All narcissistic agendas — parent, childhood caregiver, or adult intimate partner — require us to “submit” to their reinforcement (not punishment). These agendas are based on building us up (positive reinforcement), systematically pulling one rung out at a time while targeting our mental, emotional, or physical well-being (negative reinforcement), and then to add back an once of positive reinforcement to keep us strung along.

There is an old psychoanalyst from the 1950’s whose comment on “psychic masochism” eloquently explains the cycle of narcissism…”An ounce of pleasure, for a pound of pain.”

