3 of 4 Millennials Say They Lack Purpose in Life: New Study From Barna, Cultural Research Center and Foundations of Freedom

GLENDALE, Ariz. — “Millennials in America: New Insight into the Generation of Growing Influence”, a significant and eye-opening research project led by Dr. George Barna exploring the Millennial generation, was released today by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University. The project, a collaboration between the CRC and the non-profit Foundations of Freedom, includes unprecedented research into the lifestyles, relationships, worldviews, politics, faiths and mental health of America’s most populous and influential generation.

KEY FINDINGS:

29% of younger Millennials (ages 18-25) are counted as having some type of mental disorder. Overall, 54% of those surveyed acknowledged some degree of emotional fragility or even mental illness.

24 out of every 25 Millennials ( 96%) lack a biblical worldview.

75% say they lack meaning and purpose in life.

Millennials:

Are the most populous generation in American society

Currently constitute close to four out of every 10 working-age Americans

Comprise the primary parenting-age segment in the United States

Are over 40% non-white. Further, a large share (more than 40 percent) of the Millennial generation is foreign born

“So much research has been done on this generation, but there are still areas of the mind, heart and soul of Millennials that have not been studied. That’s where this project comes into the picture,” said Barna, the Director of Research at the Cultural Research Center and bestselling author of over 50 books on faith and culture in the U.S. “We wanted to better understand different elements of the Millennial experience such as their hopes for the future, emotional and mental health and relationships.”

But, Barna says, the 100+ page report reflects a shared interest in going well beyond the mere collection and reporting of information. The objective of offering this information to the public, he says, is to achieve three primary outcomes— education, motivation and activation.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

CLICK HERE to view or download ‘Millennials in America: New Insight into the Generation of Growing Influence’

***

“We set out to not only provide an accurate, current and broader understanding of Millennials and their life context, but to provoke readers to reconsider who Millennials are, what they need, and to identify ways in which all of us, as Americans, can be supportive,” he said. “And beyond that, we hope to stimulate a real commitment to interact more knowledgeably, honestly and effectively with Millennials. Research that does not lead to corrective action is just an exercise in gathering information for its own sake. Who has time for that?”

***

As a whole, Barna said, the circumstances under which the generation has grown up—and faces going forward—are unlike any that have come before.

“No prior generation has grown up with the breadth and pervasiveness of digital technology. And while prior generations have all experienced an array of serious personal threats to their well-being – including the likes of war, terrorism, droughts, racial discrimination, economic chaos, and political turbulence – perhaps no generation has ever emerged under as constant and wide-ranging a cloud of threats as have the Millennials.”

It’s for that reason that Barna says the data must be used to better understand, connect and lead going forward.

Among the report’s other findings: A record-breaking 40% fit the “Don’ts” category, meaning they don’t know, believe, or care if God exists; only 22% believe that life is sacred; 64% avoid interaction with someone if it is likely to produce conflict; 30% say they identify as LGBTQ (this increases to 39% among youngest Millennials ages 18 to 24); 59% held a positive opinion of Jesus Christ; 53% of the United States of America; and 51% regarding the Bible; only 25% had a positive impression of atheism.

“Those of us who are older must recognize Millennials as part of our legacy to the world. The more we can empower our young adults to champion what matters, and to live in ways that will foster human flourishing, the more assured we can be that they will become the people God created them to be, and that this great nation can again be ground zero for realistic hope, tangible love and understanding, demonstrable compassion, creativity and innovation, and humble righteousness.”

Dave Dias, Chairman of Foundations of Freedom, the organization that commissioned the study, says his organization will lead by example.

“George (Barna) is a national treasure and obviously so highly regarded for his experience and wisdom,” said Dias. “We’ve garnered new revelations from his work with us, and collectively we endeavor to learn how to best serve and support the Millennial generation.”

***

“Millennials, while much studied, have also been much misunderstood and maligned. Yet, with all of the members of that generation now adults, they are entering the defining period of any generation – the high-energy, high-stakes and high-impact years of their 20s and 30s. This season will define them once and for all – and, in all likelihood, will determine the course of our nation for many years to come.” — George Barna

***