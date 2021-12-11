3 Pieces of Breakup Advice You Should Never Listen To

When you just broke up, life feels so unfair. All you want to do is cry all week and neglect everything (and everyone around you).

Your heart is broken. And you’re fully aware that for at least the next couple of months, you’re going to feel this uncomfortable pain day in day out — as if nothing you can do to get it out from your chest.

And the first thing people do when they just broke up is look for advice on how to move on fast. I mean, who wants to deal with those 5 stages of grief, right?

Depending on the type of people you have in your life, the advice they give you will either make or break your process to move on. I made many mistakes in my first breakup that I still regret to this day.

I wish I didn’t sit there and wait for my ex to change his mind. Or even worse, I wish I didn’t beg him to get back to me. It’s embarrassing, especially when it’s clear that your ex didn’t want you anymore.

…

Here is the other breakup advice that I wish I could just ignore back then:

“You should just try to hook up with some guys on Tinder.”

People be like, “you are still young! go out there and have fun with people on the dating apps.” While the idea is so calming (because that means your life isn’t really over), this tip isn’t practical.

Especially for girls, having one nightstand with random guys from Tinder isn’t a good idea. It might help you forget your ex for a short amount of time, but the pain will always come back the more you try to push it down.

You also need to be cautious of the health risk that may cause by hooking up with people you barely know. I see it as gambling. You’ll never know if someone you sleep with is truly as healthy as they claim.

So rather than risking your life with multiple people for short-term pleasure, it’s better to channel your energy to something more positive and, at the same time, helping you heal from the breakup.

…

“Get yourself a new boyfriend, and you’ll forget your ex sooner.”

I tried to get over this one guy I liked for years, and one of my friends told me getting into a relationship with a new guy might help. I didn’t know what I was thinking, but that’s what I did.

After a couple of months, I didn’t feel good about this new whole relationship with someone that I didn’t have much connection. I felt like I used him for a rebound, and that was something I shouldn’t have done in the first place.

So shortly after, I broke up with him and remained single for the next two years.

When I look back, now I know why these tips don’t truly work, especially when you’re still madly in love with your ex. First, because when the breakup happens, there’s a problem that you need to fix first.

So you need that time to reflect on those issues, so you know you won’t repeat the mistakes twice.

If you decide to jump into a new relationship right away, that only means you’re adding a new problem on top of the current problem that you haven’t solved.

This is not saying the breakup is entirely your fault and you have to fix your flaws, but most times, there must be something that you wish you didn’t do in the relationship, and you can only realize it when you take the time to spend more time with yourself.

…

“Keep in touch with him, just in case he’s back and wants to make it work again.”

Nothing feels worse than clinging to your past and hoping you and your ex will get back together again. Speaking from experience, it’s completely a waste of time.

Sure, you can say you both still have feelings for each other, and that created false hopes for you. The fact that the relationship is over only means that something just doesn’t “fit.”

In order to bring it back to what it used to be, both parties need to put in the effort. I’m talking about practical solutions here.

For example, if you broke up because of his bad habits, then you both need to come up with a solid plan on how to make things better.

If that’s not what happens, then there’s no reason for you to still wait for your ex.

I remember when I broke up with my current partner a couple of years ago, I cut contact with him, quit my job, and moved to another city. Nothing feels better than a fresh start.

Then from there, I just lived my life. Until four months later, he came back and wanted to make it work again. This time I bought it because he showed his practical plans for the future.

No one says going through a breakup is easy. It’s very painful. Some people never come to terms with the fact that their relationship is over.

But life goes on.

The best thing you can do right now is to stay put and learn to be patient with yourself. You’ll feel better in time but not through throwing yourself in having sex with random people or jumping into a new relationship right away.

Doing those will only hold you back from actually healing your broken heart.

One day you’ll wake up feeling brand new, I promise you. I’ve been there, too, where I felt like my life was over. But I’m still here and with a new love who treats me much better.

And I hope you believe that to be true for yourself too.

…

