3 Reasons Fearful Avoidants Look for the Perfect Fit in Relationships

Are you constantly plagued with the uncertainty that your partner is “the one?”

Have you gone back and forth through chaotic relationships and felt you have never seen a positive partnership in your lifetime?

Maybe gaining your trust is hard, so you find it difficult to “let someone in?”

You might not be aware, but what you’re dealing with is less personal to you but rather a result of your attachment style.

You develop behaviors that derive from your attachment style throughout your lifetime.

As you experience relationships through what you view, your behaviors show in your relationships.

The result is you seek the perfect fit in relationships.

The times your relationships failed, or you were the partner of a fearful avoidant, could be the result of not finding the perfect partner for your attachment style.

So what is the perfect relationship in the eyes of a fearful avoidant?

First, let’s address two quick points:

Do not feel guilty about your attachment style. It can change as long as you do the work it takes to convert it to secure attachment.

Understand that you have a specific set of needs that a partner should be aware of to meet your boundaries as you grow.

Now let’s dig in.

…

Need for strong communication

Ask yourself this question if you are a fearful-avoidant.

Do you ever fill in the details of a story when you don’t have the answers?

Do you want to know your partner so deeply, you can trust everything they say?

One of your ultimate needs is strong communication.

When a fearful avoidant doesn’t have the details of a situation, they go into storytelling mode and fill in the gaps with assumptions generally on the negative side of the spectrum.

The danger is obvious. It creates a negative view of your partner, and you will be skeptical of the answers when you receive the “gaps” in a story.

The result can become more detrimental because your partner can become closed off to talking things through with you. Why bother?

How to eliminate the issue as the FA:

The behavior you need to work on is being able to give vulnerability back. It cannot be a one-way street where you get to dig in without giving pieces of yourself.

You are looking for vulnerability from your partner. It is how you learn to trust because it shows you that you are not receiving lies.

The second piece to this is being able to close out a conversation. You cannot continuously revisit a situation when more questions arise in your mind.

Your communication will look accusatory rather than developmental, and it can cause your partner to shut down.

…

Need for time to build trust

Being in a relationship as a fearful avoidant starts and ends with trust.

Giving trust is not easy for a fearful avoidant because it leaves you vulnerable to your ultimate fear, your connection becoming broken.

The irony is that a fearful avoidant wants a deep connection with their partner more than anything.

When you mix those dynamics, you give off hot and cold behavior.

When you’re hot, you trust that you are with someone who cares and values you.

When you’re cold, it is the belief that something will go wrong, and you should exit before you get hurt.

How to eliminate the issue as the FA:

Stop flip-flopping and trust that you’ve found someone who loves you.

You often give the energy that you have a foot out of the door, and in return, someone can pull back and spike your fear that the connection is fading.

You become your own worst enemy.

Time is key. Because it takes time to trust the connection you’re developing, communicate that so your partner can meet your needs.

Communicate what your boundaries and needs around communication are.

…

Need for clarity

We all need reassurance; it is a subtle reminder that we are doing well in whatever sector of our life it applies.

For the fearful-avoidant, it is a reminder to have confidence in their feelings toward you and your feelings toward them.

FAs can have a difficult time having wholehearted belief in their feelings.

Because the FA battles with their emotions, they question your feelings about them.

Your ultimate security as an FA is to retreat and be with the person you trust the most, yourself.

There is a double-edged sword you can deal with if you are an FA or have one and a partner.

They can find security in your feelings toward them but also get overwhelmed and retreat.

How to eliminate the issue as the FA:

You have to build a method for ending the internal dialogue.

You’re in luck here!

If you do the work it takes to communicate and build trust, you will not have doubts, and you will notice the clarity you need presents itself.

Your need for clarity is internal. Yes, a partner who shows you love and affection in the way you receive it best is ideal.

But.

Your recognition of that effort is through your lens. Stop building a wall that someone cannot break down.

…

I challenge you to execute these “elimination diets.”

As I stated above, do not feel bad. You are undoing a lifetime’s worth of issues and trauma.

In the end, there is not just a secure attachment style. There is growth and awareness you did not know you possessed.

—

