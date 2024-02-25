3 Reasons Staying in the Friend Zone After a Breakup Is a Horrible Idea

First, if you are going through a breakup and navigating a tough time, I genuinely wish you the best in your recovery and transition.

I want to acknowledge that this is a tough time because we have all been there. It is easy to give you a perspective and plan to follow as an observer on the sideline. It makes it a little harder to listen and take to heart.

While that might be true, it is also easy to give you advice from an observer who is not involved in your dynamic and who is not going to sway you in the wrong direction.

Sometimes, my writing comes from readers’ questions or questions during coaching sessions.

A topic that has come up recently is how to navigate the relationship with your former partner once the relationship is over.

Should I give them the cold shoulder?

Should I try my hardest to get them back?

Should I keep the friendship alive?

While I have answers to these questions, let’s explore this last one.

I can summarize this whole article with one word. No.

There is more to it than a one-word answer. I am sure you want to know why it is a bad idea. Let’s break down why that is the case.

The illusion

Something happened when your former partner decided to end the relationship.

It was their way of saying they wanted to move on and find a better option. You can break it down to sound as soft and gentle as you’d like.

You didn’t want the relationship to end for various reasons, but one of the prominent ones is that this person was part of your everyday life, and boom, they’re gone.

You offer to be friends because you care about your ex.

I am not telling you that is a false statement, but subconsciously, that is not why you’re doing it.

You’re attempting to soften the blow and heal the instant wound that was created by them leaving.

It is also your subconscious attempt to keep the possibility of rekindling the relationship alive.

Both of these are mistakes that will have harsh consequences in the end.

You will spend day after day thinking this is moving you one step closer, while your ex will move on to their next relationship, and you watch it happen.

The wound you thought you were putting a band-aid on gets reopened, and you relive the breakup.

I need you to remember something that might sound harsh. You aren’t friends. You were in a relationship, and it is over.

Fall off

While the ending to the last bullet sounded harsh, I want to rein in the idea so you understand what you should do.

When someone wants to end a relationship with you, the best option is to walk away and wish them the best.

Nothing more, nothing less.

When someone breaks up with you, they expect you to fight, beg and plead, and sit outside their window playing the guitar like those corny rom-coms from the early 2000s.

What happens when you do the exact opposite? It throws them a curveball.

When someone breaks up with you, they are subconsciously higher on the pedestal than they view you.

No malice, but this is what happens.

Walking away without offering or accepting a lowball offer of friendship shows your dignity and self-respect.

When you do the opposite, you appear somewhat of a nuisance, or the lowball offer of friendship has some level of pity.

The most powerful thing you can do to get an ex-back is to disappear from their life.

No, I do not mean you turn into some calculated, cold person, but I am telling you to remove the benefit of you from their life.

This person wanted the breakup, so give it to them.

No texts, no calls, no reaching out.

The ultimate sign of unattractiveness is to show someone your life is in shambles without them being in the picture.

Sticking around “to be friends” shows that you are still an available resource.

You’re not. It’s over.

Track and field

I want to reiterate that the relationship is over because staying in the friend zone stops healing.

Every day you stay in the friend zone is another day you could have spent recovering, processing, and moving on to a new relationship.

You can be cordial with an ex or available in a “break glass in case of emergency” situation. That is it.

You can’t sit around twiddling your thumbs thinking about the slight chance that someone will want to return to the relationship because you accepted an indefinite friendship.

Think about that. Someone broke up with you, and instead of exploring your options, you waited until they changed their mind and gave you another shot.

While you tell yourself a different story, that is what is happening.

Take this time to regain your confidence and the attributes you had well before your partner existed.

Your value has not changed, but it is up to you to rediscover it.

Stop putting hurdles in the way.

