3 Reasons Why Dating in Your Twenties Is Extremely Hard

I’ve had more female friends who are single compared to the taken ones. And they always find it fascinating that I could hold my relationship for almost six years now without too much drama.

In their opinion, dating in their twenties is extremely hard. It’s either they keep meeting douchebags on the dating Apps, or the good ones are already taken.

There are more reasons why finding your “soulmate” is hard nowadays. It’s important to be aware of these because then you can decide what’s the best thing to improve your love life.

The never-ending options from the dating apps

If you’ve been on the dating apps for quite some time, you know this thing where you keep swiping on people (and having a couple of dates with them), but it seems like never enough.

Your mind thinks there’s always a better option — even if the person you’re currently seeing is already good enough for you.

This is is what makes you (and millions of other people) fail to build a long-lasting relationship with somebody. I know it’s reassuring to think that if things don’t work out with this person, you can always get that person or three other peoples who have been “on the line.”

What you should do instead:

Whenever you feel like you’re a match with someone on Bumble, don’t draw a conclusion to run right away just because they made small mistakes on the second date. Give it more time and see how it goes.

Rather than thinking you can always get “another” one, try to give your best to keep it going. People can see whether you treat them as their backup plan or actually want to be serious in getting to know them.

The social media that makes you never forget your ex

Even I still have my ex’s account following me on Instagram until this day, though we broke up like 10 years ago.

So imagine if you aren’t over your ex but following each other on social media; that’s only going to make you stuck in the past. Sure, you might not want to have an old relationship with your ex. You might think a little stalking here, and there won’t hurt, right? Well, that’s not necessarily true.

When you’re single and trying to find your next partner, seeing your ex, who’s already settled down and has two kids, won’t always give you the best feeling. Especially when you thought they were the “one.”

What you should do instead:

You want to attract a good potential partner in your life, and for this, you need good and positive energy — not a desperate one. So if you think seeing your ex on your timeline still bothers you, make use of that “unfollow/mute” button.

If they think it’s rude, then it’s their problem. You can’t keep living in the past because that chapter is done. This includes your crush, who never reciprocates your feelings as well. You don’t need them in your life anymore.

The mentality that you don’t need anyone in your life

Millennials think they don’t have time for relationships. They think they’d better spend their time watching a rerun of Friends every day rather than going out there to go on dates with someone new.

But then they’d complain of how lonely they’re on their social media and wonder why they’re still single.

How do you expect to find the “right” person when you don’t even want to put in the work?

Nowadays, we’ve heard people tell us that we don’t need anyone to make us happy. While I agree with this concept because you should be taking full responsibility for your happiness, it also makes people mistakenly think they should be happy being single forever.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting a healthy, long-lasting relationship. They do exist. And overall, life is better when you share it with someone you love.

But to have that, you need to be willing to compromise. And that’s what most people don’t want to do.

What you should do instead:

Be more open to people who want to enter your life. You have to let people in for you to feel that your life can be so much more meaningful when you share it with someone else.

Suppose you aren’t the type of person who knows how to maintain a relationship; at least learn how not to push people way too fast. It takes time to build a strong bond with someone new.

Final Thoughts

When you’ve read those reasons above, you probably notice that dating in your twenties is actually not that hard. Sure it takes a lot of work to get to know someone new, but that doesn’t mean there are no good people available for you out there.

I’m sure you aren’t alone in feeling this way.

But I also want you to know that there are single people out there who are ready to mingle — just as much as you do.

Regardless of how cynical people are towards dating Apps, I still think it’s the best way to meet new people and actually have a meaningful relationship. I’ve seen people who successfully made it and are still happily together until now.

So don’t let your worries and some false beliefs block you from finding the right partner.

