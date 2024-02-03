3 Reasons Why Men Aren’t Attracted to Modern Independent Women

Hold on, hold on, hold on.

Before we begin, let’s take a second to step into this article with good faith, as this is a topic of contention in the dating community.

It will not be one of those bashing articles where we point out women’s flaws and highlight how men have the right to hate you.

The goal is to give insight into males’ logic and nature as we approach relationships with women.

It’s not the 1960s when it was a woman’s job to stay home while we went off “to bring home the bacon.”

There is a flip side to understanding modern women, and that is understanding how the modern man thinks, too.

The rise of women with economic mobility was long overdue, and no one is here to argue that.

Changing social norms and roles was overdue, and no one is here to argue that.

The pause I want to put in place is change cannot move one way.

Men have had to adjust to the changes in society, too. Those changes have shifted the male approach to dating and relationships.

Our values and views have had to shift, and some men have traditional approaches in mind, which turns them off to the modern independent woman.

Here’s why.

…

Needs vs wants

Let me paint a scenario for you.

You go to work one day and walk to your desk, and your manager or someone higher up comes up and says, “Hey, just so you know, we want you here, but we don’t need you.”

I’d go as far as to say that some of you feel this way at your current place of employment.

Men have consistently heard from women who identify as independent that they might want a man, but they don’t need one.

To you, this sounds like an empowering message.

To us, it sounds like a direct slap in the face.

Men are tired of being viewed as an option you can live with or without.

Before we take it too far, yes, you can survive without a man for food, shelter, and necessities.

There is this shift in view that a partner is not needed to make it and that going at it alone is the new wave.

I have to hit you with some honesty. It’s not.

“Tunde, women are making strides in the workforce and are moving up the socioeconomic ladder.” I agree.

Men and women are not making enough independently to survive alone long term.

At a minimum, you would have to make at least six figures with healthy returns in your investment accounts to make it alone.

Well, that is 17% of men and 8% of women. We do need each other to make it to the end.

…

Intimidation

One of the most common things I hear from women who identify as independent is that men are weak because they are intimidated by them.

I am going to break some news to you and dispel the myth.

It is not that men are intimidated by the values that collectively make up the independent mindset.

The truth is, men don’t care.

Men do not choose women based on where they went to school, degree(s), or where they work.

Men “don’t care” is not a way to devalue your success in life, but it is not on our checklist for why we pursue you.

The quickest way to turn a man off is by spilling out a list of things we don’t care about.

It works the same way for women, so please don’t take this as an attack.

It is like listening to the finance guy brag about trades and how successful Q2 was.

Now you get it?

Men care about a woman’s sense of health (spiritual, physical, and mental), beauty, agreeableness, kindness, morals, and investment in a relationship.

We don’t sit at a table with our boys, bragging that you are a district manager.

I’m sorry.

Men hate it

Do you want to know the last truth that will surprise you?

Look, most men are all for women’s empowerment, your growth, your journey, and your desire for success.

Do you want to know the truth, tho?

MEN DON’T WANT THIS.

Women have this idea that men jump for joy at the opportunity to work and deal with the stress that the world brings us daily.

We don’t.

We know we have to do it to keep up with the part of our gender role that we can’t escape, but we also see that these are the things that impress women.

Men are dumbfounded at the idea that you want to be a part of this mess independently.

I get it. It’s 2024, and you have to get out there and get after it, but it takes assertiveness, aggression, unavailability, and many other characteristics to move that way.

Do you know what those traits above are?

Hyper masculine.

The independent era has turned a subset of women hyper-masculine, and men don’t want it.

…

I am not telling you to ditch your path to success and all your goals and dreams.

Do you want to know what happens when a man climbs the socioeconomic ladder?

He thinks, “Finally, I can provide for a family.”

Do you want to know what men hear when women climb the socioeconomic ladder?

“Finally, I can provide for myself.”

We have to ditch this idea that we don’t need each other.

Men and women need each other socially, financially, and to reproduce and bring back the family structure that has lost importance in society today.

A unit.

—

***

