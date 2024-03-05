3 Reasons You Need to Give Contra-Dating a Try

Chances are, you’ve probably heard the term conta-dating lately. The term, which was coined by the popular dating app Plenty of Fish, refers to looking outside of your usual type when it comes to dating.

This new dating trend may be worth considering if you’ve been unsuccessful in your pursuit of love. Here are three reasons you need to give contra-dating a try.

1.You’re Limiting Yourself By Sticking to One Type

If you’re only dating people who share similar physical or personality traits or who have the same type of career, you’re limiting yourself when it comes to love. It’s already hard enough to find “the one”, but it’s even more difficult to find your person when your dating pool is narrower than it needs to be. You’re keeping your options in a box — and depending on what your type is, it might be a very small box.

Why not try switching up the filters on your dating apps? You might expand your criteria for age, physical traits, and more. Try dating blondes if you’ve only ever dated brunettes, or consider dating a white collar worker instead of the blue collar workers you’ve always dated. Consider dating someone who has nerdy interests if you never have beefore.

You never know what opportunities you may be missing out on by sticking to what you know!

2. You’ll Never Know What You’re Looking For If You Don’t Experiment With New Types

One of the problems with sticking to the same type is that you might think you know what you want. But unless you spend time exploring other types, you might not actually know for sure.

For example, you might have always dated someone who works nights while you work days. You may have been sticking to what you know, like many of us do when it comes to relationships. But there could be a reason that dating people who only worked nights never worked out in the past.

If you date someone who works day shift, you might find that this works out better for you — and that you actually prefer to spend time with your significant other after work.

(This concept can be applied to just about anything when it comes to the people you’ve dated in the past).

3. Your Current Type Might Not Be Working For a Reason

Are you dating the same type over and over again… only for the relationship to end the same way each time? Maybe you keep dating narcissists or getting cheated on. Or maybe the love wears off each time the honeymoon phase ends. No matter what the case is, there’s a good possibility that dating the same type over and over just isn’t working for you.

This is where contra-dating comes in. Try swiping right on people who don’t fit into your usual box. Dating people outside of your usual type can lead you to a love that actually works.

The Bottom Line

Contra-dating is gaining a lot of popularity in the dating world for a reason. For many of us, this could be the key to finding the one — and if you don’t dare to try it, you might never actually find them.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Alan Quirvan on Unsplash