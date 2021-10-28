3 Relationship Steps To Manage Your Family’s High Expectations

They say friends are the family you choose, and family is the group of people you’ve got no choice but to deal with.

I’ve always struggled with family. Or more accurately, the lack of boundaries that comes with it. We are somewhat good at creating boundaries with friends. We consciously choose to spend time together, respect and listen each other, and the moment the relation becomes one-sided, there’s no reason not to walk away.

But with family… things get a little more tricky. Parents don’t see their grown-up children as adults, grandparents think their old ways are what’s best, and siblings believes a little too much in loyalty.

In a whirlwind of unrealistic expectations, lack of boundaries, and a continuous attitude that drains us out, how can we create space to foster healthy family relationships and nurture our own sanity?

. . .

Step 1: Toning Down Expectations

The awareness

I noticed throughout the years that expectation comes down to personality.

I’m an introvert, and I’m independent. I expect a lot out of myself but I never felt the need to wait around for others to make me happy.

Some of my family members are the opposite. They are extroverts yet insecure. They expect too much of others, and it often steam from being scared of dealing with themselves. After all, it is easier to be disappointed in someone else than take the fault for our own unhappiness.

Yet, while you can’t change someone’s personality, it can become really challenging to deal with.

Family tends to believe that because blood (or marriage) binds you, your time and your needs should not come before theirs. They think they don’t owe you gratitude when you go above and beyond to be present for them. They also think it’s normal to give you sh** when you don’t.

In most cases, they don’t mind putting their high expectation on you, but they’re not willing to do as much for you. Your needs don’t come before theirs. But what should it be ok to put theirs before yourself?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The stand

Becoming aware of our family’s behavior can be hard. Putting your foot down is even harder. I’ve had to stand up to mine and helped friends do the same with theirs. And it wasn’t without hick-ups and resistance.

So how can you take a stand without offense?

Pick your moment. A day when the other person is relatively calm, in a good mood, and open to listening will be more communicatively effective.

A day when the other person is relatively calm, in a good mood, and open to listening will be more communicatively effective. Communicate how you feel. What we say and how we say it is everything. Instead of accusing them with “you do this and that” turn the focus by saying, “this behavior makes me feel like…”.

What we say and how we say it is everything. Instead of accusing them with “you do this and that” turn the focus by saying, “this behavior makes me feel like…”. Foster their awareness. The other person behaves like this because they’re so focused on themselves they don’t consider others’ need (in this case, yours). Be kind yet nurture this awareness.

Step 2. Setting Boundaries

The awareness

If we let people walk all over us, they will — even family.

Creating space for a healthy family relationship is not just about changing someone else behavior, it is also about changing our own. If a sibling or a parent smother us with their expectations, we are as much in fault if we let it happen.

How can a family member respect your time and needs if you don’t make them aware of it?

How can they change their behavior and relieve you from frustration if you constantly choose to ignore it?

Over the years, I learned to stand up for myself because I find that it is best to be honest, fight, and move on in my family. But after traveling and joining “adoptive” families along the way, I noticed that not everyone has the same policy.

Being polite, husshing away feelings, then spewing anger among the family is sadly more common than we think. So how can you put a stop to this behavior?

The stand

Before others can understand how to respect your needs, you need to give yourself permission to do what is best for you.

Your time and your needs should be YOUR priority. Other people want to do things when it suits them, so why wouldn’t you do the same?

If you have to choose between sleeping and going to a party after a long night shift, do what is necessary for your health. If you have to decide between paying for this week’s grocery and paying for an expensive split dinner you never agreed on, choose what’s best for your finances.

Setting boundaries is about doing what is best for you — not what is best for others.

If doing something for your family induces depts or burnout, it is not worth it. No matter how guilty they try to make you feel. However, it is up to you to take the stand.

Put your basic needs first

Explain how a particular event impact these basic needs and why their expectations can’t be met

Kindly end the conversation. Your needs shouldn’t be up for discussion.

Step 3: Creating Space

When relationships are tense, heated, and fueled by frustration, it is always best to take a step back and create space.

Space can be through the mind, letting our thoughts and emotion flow without harm. Space can be physical, whether that’s within ourselves for breath or between us and others, through distance. Space can also be time, allowing for minutes, days, or weeks to bring ease.

We can all create space in a way that works best for us. With some relationships, I’ve created space through distance, while with others, I limit my time. And it has enormously improved my connections with family.

Each person, each relationship, and each situation will require their own unique type of space. But when you find and apply it, it will allow your relation to flourish with respect, kindness, and consideration.

. . .

For family relationships to be healthy, we all have to do our parts. No one else is going to stand up for your needs, so it is up to you to:

Tone down expectations by communicating how a situation makes you feel

Set boundaries by putting your needs first

Create space to allow the relationship to heal and flourish.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

You might also like these from The Good Men Project:

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Pexels