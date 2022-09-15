3 Rules for Dating Divorced Men/Women With Children

Dating can be an adventurous, fun and sometimes overwhelming process. You want to say and do the right things, present your true authentic self and attract the right kind of partner. Of course, everyone comes to the table with their own set of triggers from the past and their own unique family dynamic that impacts how they relate romantically. Now, throw in the fact that you are dating someone who has kids from a previous relationship or marriage, and you have an additional set of challenges.

But, do not worry: There are many great aspects about dating someone who has been married. For one, they may have already done a lot of work on themselves during the process of the marriage deteriorating. They likely received some therapy and guidance throughout the divorce process. Now, they have potentially grown up and figured more about who they are and what they want out of a partner.

Additionally, as a parent, they also bring to the table additional beings for you to know and love. So, while dating someone who is divorced and a parent may sound more complicated, there are many great aspects of doing so. Plus, if you keep the following three tips in mind, your road to a smooth, successful relationship may be easier than you think.

1. Do Not Bad Talk the Ex

The person you are dating will likely have many colorful stories for you about the ex. It is important for you to listen and absorb what you are hearing, as this will provide insight into what this person wants and needs. Plus, simply being a good friend and listener is an important trait. You can express shock or dismay and also compassion when commenting about what you are hearing.

But, the most important quality you can possess is that of being a good, patient, sympathetic listener. You may want to throw in some colorful commentary of your own. No one is suggesting that you act like a neutral saint. Simply put: Just do not try to cause any more drama.

Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people. Eleanor Roosevelt

You should not be the one to bring up a negative topic about the ex. For example, if you heard that your boyfriend’s ex is moving out of the state, do not say: “She is such a horribly selfish mom. Who does that to her own children?” Instead, find out more information about what is actually occurring. Give this woman the benefit of the doubt. Maybe she has a great job opportunity across the country and has already worked out details with her children. It is not for you to judge. More importantly, this woman is still the mother of your man’s children. He may be happy to rip on her and talk negatively, but trust me, he does not want to hear YOU do that.

Think about someone in your own family. If you have a brother, for example, who you sometimes call crazy and impulsive, think about how you feel when someone else says something negative about him. “Hey, that’s my brother … Watch your words!” We all know that feeling. We get protective about people who we are related to and, similarly, with whom we have had children.

Finally, your new partner and his/her children can see through your words. If you are speaking negatively about someone else, they are likely smart enough to know that it is more about you, your insecurity, your own jealousy and your own unhappiness. So, rise above, be strong, and support other men and women — especially those who are the mother or father of your partner’s children. Remember the words of Eleanor Roosevelt: “small minds discuss people.”

2. Go Out of Your Way to Be Kind to the Children

When you are dating someone who has children, it goes without saying that you want to be extra kind to them. They are extensions of this person who you are dating, and you will likely see some of the qualities that you are attracted to in these little beings. It should be effortless.

Unfortunately, many people try to win someone over by initially pretending to be interested in their kids. If this is an act, it is usually noticeable. The key is to be authentic, loving, open-minded, warm and generous. Truly care about the kids, because that is a natural instinct if you genuinely care about this new woman or man in your life. A happy mom or dad is a happy partner, too.

If you end up dating this person long term or even marrying them, their children should feel to you like your own. That does not mean that you are trying to replace their actual mom or dad. It is the opposite: Out of respect for the mom or dad and out of love and respect for your partner, you have innate love for these kids. You never want to say things like, “Why doesn’t their mom go get them after basketball? It is her job to take care of the kids.” Instead, you should want to go to get them at basketball, too.

You should want to help, to love, to support, to show that you are invested fully and that it is not a job to help with the kids. You should also show that you understand that being a mom is a big job, and that she likely has her own set of exterior responsibilities, as well. So, help when you can with joy instead of bitterness.

3. Fully Support Your Partner’s Ex

I dated a man for more than a decade who had an ex-wife who was the mother of his two wonderful children. I was lucky that she was cool and fun and that she became my friend. It was easy to only talk positively about her. I would often tell the children what a badass business woman their mom was or comment on how beautiful she was.

But, even if that had not been the case, I knew to never say a bad word about her. The man I was dating wisely laid down the law pretty early on and made it clear that he would not tolerate any unkindness toward the mother of his children. It was a relationship law that I expected and I would not have wanted it any other way.

Yet, more important than that, I knew that his kids only wanted to hear good things about their mom (of course!). This seems like an obvious fact, but many people think the kids want to bitch about their parent. Well, sure, kids like to bitch about their parents. To their friends. Not to their mom or dad’s new partner!

If someone says to a child, “your mom is so selfish,” or “your dad can buy himself a new car but he can’t help you pay for college?” then the child is only going to feel worse. It is incredibly awkward and upsetting for children to hear their parent’s partner bad-talking their own mother or father. The last thing they want to hear is that their mom is selfish or that their dad is cheap with them. Instead, they want to hear that their parent is brave, strong, beautiful and smart.

I remember when my parents got divorced and my mom’s new husband became friendly with my dad. I was already 20 years old, and it still meant everything to me to simply hear my stepfather say really nice things about how smart and funny my father was. It made me love my stepfather even more as I was able to see what a confident, loving and generous man he was.

It is as simple as that. Save the negative talk for your journal or to share privately with your best friend. When it comes to your partner and his/her children, stay positive. When you offer and express love, support and positivity, that energy trickles down from you to your partner and to your partner’s children.

—

