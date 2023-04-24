3 Signs He Loves You Deeply: Vulnerabilities Men Show

Love and like may seem similar, but they are very different. What people perceive as love is actually just liking someone, while a marriage that can withstand the tests of time and money is real love.

This is a shallow understanding of the concept. From a deeper perspective, liking someone is selfish, it is a possession from one’s own point of view, without considering the other’s feelings.

On the other hand, love is for the good of the other person, it is standing in the other person’s perspective, giving them appropriate contributions, and making them better, while not expecting anything in return.

The former is taking, while the latter is giving without seeking anything in return. However, many people are still unable to see clearly in their relationships.

Today, we will tell you that in a relationship between [men and women], the three seemingly “weak” behaviors of men are actually their deep love for you.

01. Everything is about you

Although in a relationship, two people are independent of each other, and occasional care for each other is enough in life. Do not be too good to each other.

This is the idea of many rational men, but some men also have irrational moments. When they really fall in love with a woman, they will treat the other person like a child, always wanting to take care of her, and even proactively giving up their own interests.

Moreover, this kind of giving is willing and selfless, without any ulterior motives, and not expecting anything in return.

A reader told me that when he was with his girlfriend, he was the one who gave more. Sometimes his girlfriend would not know how to handle work-related matters, and he would teach her how to do it.

Because he is several years older than his girlfriend, and her work experience is indeed not much. During the love process, he spent a lot of energy on his girlfriend.

The relationship between them is not just an ordinary couple relationship, sometimes it is more like a teacher and a student.

Not only that, but he is also particularly worried about his girlfriend’s health. When his girlfriend feels a little uncomfortable, he gets very nervous. One time, when his girlfriend had a bad cold, he took care of her for five days and ended up getting sick himself.

In fact, men like him are good to women with “altruistic” motives. Even if this relationship bears a lot, they will still do it without hesitation.

But in reality, many people are only good to their partners under certain conditions. Only when they receive a clear return, will they be good to you, otherwise their attitude towards you will be very indifferent?

Or only when you give more in the relationship, will the other person consider giving you some back, but you will still be the one who gives more.

This kind of giving does not have altruistic motives but is based on you giving more, satisfying their needs, and then they will think of you. However, this kind of relationship often cannot withstand the test.

Those men who have altruistic behavior can truly be good to girls, and they can also accompany girls through critical moments and withstand the test of reality.

02. Willing to lift you up as the protagonist

“Love is like two people singing together, but there is only one microphone. Some couples choose to take turns using the microphone, while others will always monopolize the microphone, causing resentment in the other party. Some partners are willing to give up the microphone, even if the other person holds onto it, she will not be angry. Therefore, you must be prepared to give up the microphone for a lifetime, only then can the relationship continue.”

Here, the “microphone” refers to the initiative. Sometimes the initiative is shared between the two parties, and sometimes it belongs to only one person. The person with the initiative will have priority in handling things, and the other party will give up all their power and become a supporting role.

A man who is willing to be your supporting role shows that he has truly fallen in love with you. He will know that his feelings are not important all the time. He will take the initiative to give way to you, respect your feelings, and not overly emphasize his own thoughts and emotions.

For example, many men in life interfere with women’s lives under the guise of love. They do not want women to do busy work, do not want women to wear camisoles, and even make life decisions for women. These behaviors will cause women’s disgust, and women will feel restrained and unfree.

Sometimes, he may help you solve many problems, but he is also depriving you of the right to be the protagonist. And if you don’t listen to him, he will get angry instead.

Usually, a man who deeply loves you understands how to give you the initiative, let you be the protagonist of your own life, and give you suggestions but never makes decisions for you. Using this supporting role approach lets you be your own protagonist.

03. Always passively argue with you

To many, it seems like arguing with your significant other is a bad thing, but on the contrary, as sociologist Shen Yifei said, “Arguing is also a way of adjusting to each other.” In simple terms, behind the angry words are hidden different needs, just like many girls have said, “How many times do I have to tell you, you just don’t change” and “Can you stop ignoring my feelings?”

In other words, they use arguing as an excuse to express their true thoughts. Those who don’t love you will choose to escape. They will remain silent, leave quietly, and never express any opinions, or intentionally ignore your feelings, causing you to constantly mentally exhaust and doubt yourself.

They don’t care or are concerned about what you want or what kind of companionship you need. Furthermore, many men have the characteristic of not being good at arguing. However, those who care about you, even if they are not good at arguing, will face problems together with you.

They won’t apologize to you in a way that pacifies the situation and says they’ll do better next time. Instead, they will express their feelings and say what’s really on their mind. In this process, you may have differences in opinions, but ultimately, through arguing, you can vent all the grievances and frustrations, and seek a clear outcome.

Don’t think of arguing as a ferocious flood. It’s just another way of communicating to adjust behavior and speech in the future. It is precisely this opportunity to resolve conflicts that make the relationship better and better.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, if a man loves a woman deeply, he will use a more rational way to solve problems, and he will also put aside the weaknesses of human nature to treat you well without seeking anything in return and accompany you through happy times.

So you have to believe that there will definitely be such a person in this world, who will let you find evidence that he loves you. If you meet him, you must cherish him.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Jonas Weckschmied on Unsplash