3 Signs He’s Not Serious About You

Knowing If Someone Isn’t Serious

We often find ourselves pondering whether someone likes us, but a more critical question is whether we see genuine progress. In this video, we’ll explore subtle signals indicating that someone isn’t serious, helping you avoid investing time in unfruitful connections.

1. Inconsistency in Communication or Energy

Inconsistency in communication and energy is a red flag. Genuine interest is reflected in consistent communication, not erratic patterns. If someone is active one moment and silent the next, it may indicate a lack of commitment to building an ongoing connection.

2. Unwillingness to Project Into the Future

If someone resists discussing future plans or dismisses possibilities, it’s a sign they may only see the relationship in the present. Unwillingness to project into the future could indicate a reluctance to invest in a long-term connection.

3. You Get the Sense That You’re Standing Still

A stagnant relationship with no progression may leave you feeling stuck. If the pattern remains constant without evolving, it suggests a lack of commitment to building something deeper. Recognizing this stagnation is crucial for understanding the true nature of the connection.

“Do They Like Me?” – The Wrong Question

Rather than asking if someone likes you, focus on observing genuine progress. Liking someone is not a guarantee of commitment. Assess whether the relationship is advancing and if both parties are invested in its development.

Take a proactive approach in creating the relationship culture you desire. Don’t wait for answers; actively shape the dynamic and culture you want. Be willing to move on if someone cannot align with the culture you’re creating.

This video isn’t about writing off people displaying these signs. Life is nuanced, and we can be proactive in shaping the relationships we desire. Learn how to create your own culture and take charge of your dating life. For practical insights, check out the free dating training program, “Dating with Results,” at datingwithresults.com.

Thank you for watching. See you next week!

