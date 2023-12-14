Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 3 Signs He’s Not Serious About You

3 Signs He’s Not Serious About You

by Leave a Comment

 

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

 

Knowing If Someone Isn’t Serious

We often find ourselves pondering whether someone likes us, but a more critical question is whether we see genuine progress. In this video, we’ll explore subtle signals indicating that someone isn’t serious, helping you avoid investing time in unfruitful connections.

[Music]

1. Inconsistency in Communication or Energy

Inconsistency in communication and energy is a red flag. Genuine interest is reflected in consistent communication, not erratic patterns. If someone is active one moment and silent the next, it may indicate a lack of commitment to building an ongoing connection.

2. Unwillingness to Project Into the Future

If someone resists discussing future plans or dismisses possibilities, it’s a sign they may only see the relationship in the present. Unwillingness to project into the future could indicate a reluctance to invest in a long-term connection.

3. You Get the Sense That You’re Standing Still

A stagnant relationship with no progression may leave you feeling stuck. If the pattern remains constant without evolving, it suggests a lack of commitment to building something deeper. Recognizing this stagnation is crucial for understanding the true nature of the connection.

“Do They Like Me?” – The Wrong Question

Rather than asking if someone likes you, focus on observing genuine progress. Liking someone is not a guarantee of commitment. Assess whether the relationship is advancing and if both parties are invested in its development.

Take a proactive approach in creating the relationship culture you desire. Don’t wait for answers; actively shape the dynamic and culture you want. Be willing to move on if someone cannot align with the culture you’re creating.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This video isn’t about writing off people displaying these signs. Life is nuanced, and we can be proactive in shaping the relationships we desire. Learn how to create your own culture and take charge of your dating life. For practical insights, check out the free dating training program, “Dating with Results,” at datingwithresults.com.

Thank you for watching. See you next week!

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Blog → https://www.howtogettheguy.com/blog/ Facebook → https://facebook.com/CoachMatthewHussey Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/thematthewh… Twitter → https://twitter.com/matthewhussey ▼ Connect with Stephen ▼ Youtube → https://bit.ly/StephenHusseyYoutube Instagram → http://bit.ly/StephenHusseyIG

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x