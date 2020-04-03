3 Signs Your Relationship Isn’t Working — Break Up or Fix It

Breaking up can be really difficult; you may think that this is not going to happen. However, if you don’t do so, you will end up having a difficult life.

Relationships are made to increase our happiness, and if the partner is not giving utmost respect, love, and care, then there is no reason to continue.

Do I need to break up?

Is it too late to sort things out?

Should I give my partner another chance?

The answer to these and other similar questions can be found here.

A High-Conflict Relationship

It is okay to fight with your partner once a while. Maybe, you both have different mindsets or interests. However, the fight should end soon. If you are in a high-conflict relationship, then you either need to break up or fix things as early as possible.

No matter what, it is not good to remain in a relationship that gives you constant stress and depression. You may not be able to live without your partner for now, but after a few weeks, you will realize that he or she was not worth your time and love.

If you don’t want to quit the relationship, then you and your partner can get counseling.

Counseling begins by helping both of you figure out what you actually want to do and why things are not working appropriately.

Constant Pressure Of Changing One’s Habits

Maybe, you or your partner love smoking or drinking and the other person doesn’t love this habit. Maybe, one of you is talkative and the other one loves silence and peace.

Everybody has his or her own mindset, and the relationship can work only when you know how to respect the other person’s privacy.

If you or your partner will pressurize to change certain habits or lifestyles, then the relationship may not work. The best solution to this problem is that you should sit with your partner, explain things, understand their point of view and promise to respect each other’s privacy.

It is okay if one of you is not as good, noble and responsible as the other person is; love is all about compromises. If you cannot compromise, then it is better to leave your partner and move on.

Trust Has Gone

It is quite difficult to trust someone, especially if one of you has done something wrong in the past. Maybe, your partner had cheated on you and you forgot them. However, trusting them blindly will never be possible.

You will regularly check their mobile phone and social media profiles. You may also go after them when they are outside for some work.

If these things are happening, then you either need to share your concerns openly or simply leave them alone.

Do you think your relationship is working well?

—

