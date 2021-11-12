3 Steps To Become a More Confident Man Today

As my right forearm and bicep coiled around his neck like a boa constrictor I extended my hips and could see his face getting red. He was gasping for air and trying to peel my grip off in a last second effort to not go unconscious but he was too late. He had to tap my forearm, the nonverbal communication saying “I quit” before it went dark.

The rush of euphoric energy spiked my testosterone. There was only another minute left in my third 5 minute round of five.

“Oh no, he’s got my arm bent, now I need to tap”. Just 45 seconds later I had made a mistake and he had my arm over his shoulder and was pushing down on it causing pain just short of dislocation on my left elbow.

No, I don’t participate in some underground fight club. This is a regular occurrence at Brazilian jiu jitsu (which is loosely translated into the “gentle art”) where a bunch of men and women get together nightly to refine their skills.

It wasn’t until I started doing jiu jitsu that I found myself.

See men, we’re suffering from a silent internal epidemic. Society has stripped away every layer of competition from our life. We have no measuring stick.

The old saying used to be that iron sharpens iron. But what happens when there’s nothing to sharpen your iron against?

You become weak. Weakness manifests in so many ways.

-You could sit on the couch and gain weight.

-You become ineffective at work and get passed up for a promotion

-You stop courting your significant other and she leaves you.

-You get lazy with your tasks as a husband, brother, friend or son

-You become verbally abusive to your spouse, siblings or children.

As men, we need competition with ourselves and other men.

We need to lose! I’m not suggesting we have to win at everything but we need an ideal to strive for because without that we sit in front of our phones and doom scroll debating how someone else has a better life than us.

Without a worthwhile goal, we’re more likely to suffer from depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues. Then the vicious cycle starts. we don’t like what we see in the mirror so we get further depressed and we spiral. We eat more sugar, we work out less and we’re generally unhappy so what do we do? We buy stuff, we travel or we spend more time on social media. Anything to give us our little dopamine spikes to feel good.

The “secret” solution is competition. Here are the three steps you need to take to bring out your competitive side and take control of your life no matter what state you’re in currently.

1) Find Something You Stink At

I’m serious. The mistake that we all make as a society, even from our youth, is to only participate in sports that we are naturally good at. Sure we gravitate to things that we enjoy but those are also generally things that come easier for us.

I played college basketball. I was so caught up in the process of winning and losing that I ignored the lessons that being competitive taught me. It wasn’t until I found brazilian jiu jitsu as an adult that I learned how to enjoy losing because I didn’t put pressure on myself to be good.

With basketball, I was one of fifteen. I had to be good to get or keep a starting spot. And if you didn’t get playing time, you were afraid others were going to think you stunk. Yet with jiu jitsu, everyone is on the same level, and with time you progress to higher belts which are the outward sign of knowledge.

So find something you stink at. Go for a run. Go to the gym an extra day each week. It doesn’t have to be physical but I found that physical activity makes you “drop into your body”. When you can feel yourself move and sweat and struggle you’ve achieved something.

We don’t overcome enough. Exercise is that, it’s overcoming.

2) Get An Early Win

Admiral McRaven, a retired four star navy admiral who led the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden, once gave a speech about why you should wake up and make your bed the second your get out of it. To him, a clean bed was an early win in a day that was sure to be hectic.

For myself, I take a 30 second cold shower in the morning. Not only do cold showers reduce inflammation and increase cold shock proteins that improve DNA health but that’s another big win. You’ve just done something difficult willingly. That’s the difference. (1)

When we’re forced to do something we don’t want to do we don’t find joy. Yet when we commit to any goal, regardless of size, and accomplish it, we release feel good hormones.

3) Cultivate The Beginners Mindset

Realizing that you aren’t good at something and have work to do is the most rewarding mindset that you can have. Not only does it keep you humble and give you an objective to strive for but it places you in an exploratory frame of mind. If your day is just the same over and over again, wake up, work, dinner and bed then you don’t understand how vulnerable you truly are. You have no reason to think otherwise, this is your life.

But if you have a beginner’s mindset that you have to practice anything consistently you tap into the unique power of wonder that you likely haven’t had since you were a child. Maybe it’s not a martial art, perhaps you are challenging yourself to read a chapter of a book nightly or fix up your bathroom. Pick up something new that makes you think.

I think the saddest thing is to watch someone who never has truly experienced the wonder that is the human body and mind. There can only be growth with achievement and there can only be achievement with setbacks.

The result? Maybe you’re fitter or smarter but you believe in yourself more and that’s attractive. So if you want to get more confident? Don’t be afraid to fail.

