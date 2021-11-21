3 Subtle Signs Your Relationship Is Easy, Not Healthy

When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.

― Viktor Frankl

Do you remember the old saying, “Nothing worth having comes easy?” I wish I has a buck for every time I heard my parents said it over the years. I also lost count on how many times I heard it from my mentors who had a high tolerance for hard work and a low tolerance for b.s.

The one thing they all had in common was that they were old-school; from a generation that valued blood, sweat, and tears in reaching our goals. So, I learned to apply myself. Or, I dealt with the consequences.

Nowadays, “nothing worth having comes easy” has morphed into some mantra for bruised egos when someone swiped the wrong way on their Tinder photo.

Somewhere between value-obsessed mentors and swiping left on a dating app, the quote’s lost its original meaning. It’s become synonymous with a numbers game, where “the chase” is now the goal. The easy route. The challenge accepted mentality.

We’re no longer focused on giving our blood, sweat, and tears towards hard work. Or our happiness for that matter.

We don’t want to hear that if it’s worth having, it’s won’t come easy.

We want to hold tight to our false perceptions of fairy-tales and Happily-Ever-Afters where we’re perfect, they’re perfect, and our relationship is…perfect. We want to believe that our soulmate is out there pushing on a pull-door just like we are.

So, we hold tight to these illusions of the easy route.

We toss out friends for having a differing opinion from us. We dodge intellectual debates because we’re afraid our worldview will be challenged. We discard a partner or “go ghost” if emotions run too hot, or vulnerabilities make our blood run cold. We go grey rock with family instead of living our truth. We ignore the fact that we can’t change who our mother or sister are instead of accepting them in micro-doses during obligatory birthday texts or family reunions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The problem isn’t that nothing worth having comes easy.

The problem is that we’ve all been conditioned bass-ackwards to chase the challenge and to forego the effort. We’ve gotten hooked on what’s easy. We’ve learned from dating apps, social media double taps, and dollar signs after our name that reinforce “the easy route” as a numbers game. We’ve learned to chase the momentary highs, to idealize the game, and to objectify our partner.

We’ve lost the original meaning of the quote. And, we’ve abandoned it for what’s easy.

Even personality theorist James Masterson has openly discussed the dangers of objectifying love. In his book, “The Search for the Real Self” he argues that some tend to objectify their partners and abandon their True Self in order to avoid feeling abandoned. Oh, the irony..

His theory of Self piggybacked on earlier theorists such as Bowlby and Mahler. For example, Bowlby’s early work on attachment theory focused on hospitalized children who were separated from their mothers, expanding on Mahler’s work.

Bowlby’s findings were that children tended to grieve and miss their mothers in one of two ways: healthy mourning where the children were able to accept temporary nurturing from others such as nurses, or hospital staff while they healed— supporting a secure attachment in these hospitalized children.

…And, unhealthy mourning where the children protested, shut down, and sunk into a depression.

Bowlby’s findings were that children who mourned in an unhealthy way often became Avoidant — keeping others at arms’ distance, becoming “increasingly self-centered” and preoccupied with material things such as toys over human connection.

Thus, the origin of choosing the “easy route” may begin in childhood — so by the the time we take notice, we’re knee-deep in this pattern in our adult relationships.

What Bowlby noted and more recently in Masterson’s work, is that attachment is solidified in early childhood which affects how much effort a person is willing to give towards human connection and relationships.

However, if giving effort includes a risk of abandonment or rejection as seen in the hospitalized kids who displayed unhealthy mourning, some will be partial in keeping others at arms-distance, which can strengthen a pattern of negative reinforcement:

Sees object (person)→ fears of abandonment triggered→ pushes away and shuts down.

Fastforward into our adult lives, and these kind of behavioral parallels are what we see in push-pull relationships.

…

Defining “Easy”

Defining “easy” is as simple as saying “familiar”, “comfortable”, and “complacent” when it comes to our relationships. For people who “chase” the very thing they swore they’d never go back to, or for those of us who haven’t fully healed from our early pain , what’s familiar becomes the blueprint for our adult relationships.

Familiar means finding ourselves in relationships where our unresolved early wounds are replayed over and over, such as placing ourselves in situations where core wounds can be re-enacted. Freud called this ‘repetition compulsion’, where we unconsciously seek out partners or situations that retrigger unprocessed and unresolved trauma.

Comfortable means: that the dysfunctional patterns, arguments, or emotional triggers experienced in our intimate adult relationships are seen as normal and ironically aren’t stressful. Granted, if we’re chasing misery disguised as a fairy-tale, there’s going to be a level of stress experienced. Yet, if the type of stress and drama experienced within the relationship are familiar…they’re also comfortable.

And, complacent means: because it’s familiar and comfortable, we’re “fine” continuing to engage in it. We’re comfortably numb. Here’s where what’s easy has lulled us into complacency where we’ve lost the desire to grow, to observe our own behavior or to step away from what’s familiar.

For example, if a young girl’s dad abandoned her and left her with her abusive mother, if she hasn’t healed these core traumas, she can find herself dating partners who abandon her as her dad did. If she repeats this pattern often enough, it’s now familiar. If she still hasn’t dived deep into her own pain and continues being attracted to partners where she relives her core wounds, it’s now “comfortable”, even expected. And, if she still hasn’t learned to recognize her value, she may become complacent in choosing this toxic cycle over and over, limiting her growth and self-awareness.

Or, if a young boy was invalidated or felt unseen by his mother, this toxic narrative may be negatively repeated by dating partners who are distracted, self-absorbed or invalidating as his mother is to him. If done often enough→ becomes familiar. If it continues, he can become masochistically “comfortable”→his complacency.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

“Only when firmly grounded in a strong real self can we live and share our lives with others in ways that are healthy, straightforward expressions of our deepest needs and desires, and in so doing find fulfillment and meaning.” — James Masterson

3 Subtle Signs Your Relationship Is “Easy”:

Aside from the obvious signs of an easy relationship, there are equally important, but often lesser-known signs.

Here’s 3 signs your relationship is easy, but not healthy.

They Are Avoiding Their Own Growth. The fact is, if someone is choosing what’s easy over what’s right, it’s going to be seen in their patterns. Their distractions. Their go-to habits.

Even if it’s obvious to everyone, but them.

The biggest sign is emotional regression. If they aren’t wanting to face regrets, shame, their childhood trauma, or their dating patterns that resonate with toxic cycles, or a habit of discards, this will be blatantly obvious in subsequent relationship choices, even if they don’t “see” it.

New partners may be immature, or relationship choices may be based on superficial investment (spending all our free-time gaming or partying) while dodging emotional legitimacy, emotional vulnerability, true authenticity where it counts, or their own opportunity for growth.

This pattern is replete with “complacency” and “comfort zones”.

The reason for this happening is simple: if a person has a history of being unable to be alone, imnediately jumping into a new relationship after discarding another, and has chosen an emotionally immature situation — then they aren’t ready to grow, or to face deeper issues.

There’s No Challenge. The fact is, healthy relationships challenge us. No, I’m not talking about spotting us at the gym or in leveling up on a video game. While these may be “fun”, authentic connection and true challenge aren’t based on our number of crunches or top scores.

It’s based on whether our partner helps us see our core wounds. It’s based on whether they’re challenging us to dive deeper — to reach out to that family member we stopped talking to over ego and hurt feelings. It’s based on whether they’re pushing us to move through our childhood conditioning and rise above it. And, it’s based on whether the relationship is built on a foundation of authenticity where both partners are aware of each other’s traumas, psychological or mental illnesses, personality (disorders), and/or core wounds. Because these type of discussions trigger vulnerability, they can also trigger fears of rejection, and abandonment.

If there’s not a deep enough level of trust, emotional commitment and vulnerability between partners, this level of challenge (and personal and relationship growth) can’t be reached.

If there’s no challenge, then the relationship may be superficially fun, but it’s also complacent and often lacking in personal growth and deeper connection.

You Don’t Know Why You’re With Them. This one resonates with those moments of boredom, awkward silence, or in being irritated with our partner because they remind us of someone who we have unresolved drama with (a parent, a sibling, or an ex we never got closure from). When we find ourselves wondering why we’re with someone once the sex is over, the conversation is lagging and the mutual hobbies have become boring — these are red flags of unresolved issues within ourselves. As Freud has often talked about ‘repetition compulsion’, we can find ourselves reliving a toxic childhood, an abusive caregiver or an abandoning parent — with our S.O.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If we aren’t willing to dive deeper and peel back our own pain, there’s no way to grow from the situation or to separate our S.O. from our early pain.

…

Easy relationships aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. Sure, they may be fun, or may be filled with good times, superficial investment and emotional immaturity where we don’t have to face our own growth. Yet, they’re also filled with a lack of connection — which is what keeps us stuck chasing what’s familiar, comfortable, and complacent. The proverbial fork in the road offers us two choices: we can either choose growth…or we can choose more of what’s familiar.

…choose wisely.

…

References

Bowlby, J. (1969). Attachment and loss, vols. I and II. In, Chapter 5: Portrait of the Borderline. New York: Basic.

Masterson, J. F. (1988). The search for the real self: Unmasking the personality disorders of our age. New York: Free Press.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***