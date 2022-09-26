3 Texts You Can Send To Get Their Attention Instantly [Video]

]
what’s up everybody i just finished a
session for my love life club members
while we were here and we had the flip
chart and this cool setup we wanted to
make a video for you
so i wanted to do a video that got back
to basics today by giving you three
practical
first messages you can send to get
someone’s attention on a dating app so
let’s say you’ve just come across
someone you find really attractive you
want to stand out
amidst a sea of people
what do you send
here are three specific messages
one of them shows your commonality with
someone one of them works because it
creates a sense of challenge and the
last one works because it shows you to
have a sense of humor for each of these
i’m going to give you a very specific
message you can send
before i go into them
at the end of this video i’m going to
give you a key mindset for confidence
that’s going to give you the bravery
to send these and make a move in the
first place so don’t just leave once
i’ve given you the three messages stay
till the end and make sure you get that
too it’s all about knowing what to do
and then having the psychology and the
mindset to actually do it also
commonality
here’s what you send for this message
i don’t know what it says about me
that my favorite picture
is number three now the reason that this
is fun is because you can literally
choose the picture of him that isn’t him
taking himself seriously you know what
it’s like on dating apps a lot of people
put pictures of themselves that take
themselves
extraordinarily seriously but then they
might have a fun picture a picture of
them in fancy dress a picture of them
doing something quirky
if you can show that that picture was
the one that got your attention then it
shows a sense of you’re silly but i’m
also silly number two
the challenge message
here’s what you say in this message
no idea if we’d get along but your
jurassic park t-shirt is a step in the
right direction
then you can put a little wink emoji
now of course the part of this message
that is changeable is jurassic park
t-shirt that’s obviously a very specific
reference don’t just go looking for
people on dating apps that wearing
jurassic park t-shirts you can put in
there whatever you want
but what you say is
no idea if we’d get along now that’s the
challenge part because what you’re
really saying is that even though
there’s something you’ve seen that you
like about this person you still don’t
know if you’d get along that’s to be
seen
but you say no idea
if we’d get along but your jurassic park
t-shirt is a step in the right direction
wink number three
the light humor message
now let’s say
again to get specific as an example but
this is interchangeable depending on
what you see in their profile let’s say
they have a picture of themselves in
italy
they’re in front of the
trevi fountain have i got that right the
leaning tower of pisa
they’re in front of one of those places
they’re in rome they’re in florence
they’re in tuscany
there’s somewhere that shows they’re in
italy you say just looking at your
profile makes me want pasta that’s fun
it shows you have a sense of humor and
it can change depending on what they’re
doing so
you could say for example
thanks to you i’m now looking at flights
to asia
because they showed lots of pictures of
traveling asia in their profile or you
could even make this more playful by
saying how is it i’m already annoyed at
you for making my travel fomo worse
if they’ve got lots of traffic pictures
of course but you could do that about
anything right but the idea of saying
how is it i’m already annoyed at you
there’s something there’s something
playful about that there’s something fun
about that jameson no doubt there’ll be
someone in the comments who says you
can’t say that on a first message that
you’re annoyed at someone that’s just
really bad
and those people don’t know how to flirt
all right now i told you in this video i
would also give you a key mindset that
you need to make these three messages
work or in fact in any situation where
you find yourself out and about it
doesn’t have to be on a dating app you
could find yourself in a coffee shop you
could find yourself
at a club that you belong to in a social
event and wanting to make a move
what’s a key mindset that will help you
make that move
i want you to imagine that
two forces could drive you
one is intention
the other is ego
now if ego is driving you you’ll be so
afraid to make a move that you just
won’t do it
because ego does not want you to get
rejected
and we sometimes think that
we don’t want to be rejected because
we’re insecure
because we’re you know we just don’t
feel good enough and so we’re really
afraid of being rejected but ego can
work the other way too
it can be that we’ve built up these
walls in our life we’ve built up this
identity based on the things that we’ve
achieved the things that we do well the
friendships we have the
life we have we’ve kind of built up a
sense of importance uh a security in
look what i’ve achieved look at my
status look at my popularity look i’m a
person who’s great and if your ego
is
if you’re focused on that identity
you’ve created for yourself then it
actually makes you afraid to take risks
because any risk anything that can
create rejection
threatens that identity and that’s the
last thing you want because you’ve built
up that identity to overcome your
insecurity in the first place you don’t
want to go back there ego can stop us
from taking any risk
that could threaten
our identity
because our confidence is based on that
identity now what we can do instead
is say
i’m going to be led by my intentions not
my ego my ego is always going to try to
protect
my
identity but what’s more important to me
is that my entire life
all i’ve ever really wanted is to find
real love
and real love is someone who
sees me
like really gets me
someone who
accepts me
for everything that they see
and someone who decides that they want
me
having seen all of that
that is going to be the great love of my
life
it’s not going to be just some
infatuation
or some roller coaster of attraction
it’s going to be someone yes it i want
to have the chemistry i want to have the
attraction but ultimately the person
that is right for me is going to be the
person that
sees me accepts me and wants me for all
that they see that intention is so pure
and so beautiful and
and that intention doesn’t mind if
someone rejects me it doesn’t mind if i
try if i go on a date with someone if i
send someone a message and they don’t
respond or they don’t like me it it
doesn’t mind because
this intention is not about worrying
about the person who doesn’t see me
accept me and love me it’s all about
finding the person who does
so by definition
the person who rejects me isn’t
important
to my intentions the person who’s most
important to me is the person who
actually
wants me the person who doesn’t want me
is really important to my ego not
important at all
to my purest intention of finding that
extraordinary love now that you’ve got
the mindset now that you’ve got the
messages you may be wondering what do
you do
