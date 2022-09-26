3 Texts You Can Send To Get Their Attention Instantly [Video]

]

what’s up everybody i just finished a

session for my love life club members

while we were here and we had the flip

chart and this cool setup we wanted to

make a video for you

so i wanted to do a video that got back

to basics today by giving you three

practical

first messages you can send to get

someone’s attention on a dating app so

let’s say you’ve just come across

someone you find really attractive you

want to stand out

amidst a sea of people

what do you send

here are three specific messages

one of them shows your commonality with

someone one of them works because it

creates a sense of challenge and the

last one works because it shows you to

have a sense of humor for each of these

i’m going to give you a very specific

message you can send

before i go into them

at the end of this video i’m going to

give you a key mindset for confidence

that’s going to give you the bravery

to send these and make a move in the

first place so don’t just leave once

i’ve given you the three messages stay

till the end and make sure you get that

too it’s all about knowing what to do

and then having the psychology and the

mindset to actually do it also

also

to the channel and hit the notification

bell which we would all really really

appreciate number one

commonality

here’s what you send for this message

i don’t know what it says about me

that my favorite picture

is number three now the reason that this

is fun is because you can literally

choose the picture of him that isn’t him

taking himself seriously you know what

it’s like on dating apps a lot of people

put pictures of themselves that take

themselves

extraordinarily seriously but then they

might have a fun picture a picture of

them in fancy dress a picture of them

doing something quirky

if you can show that that picture was

the one that got your attention then it

shows a sense of you’re silly but i’m

also silly number two

the challenge message

here’s what you say in this message

no idea if we’d get along but your

jurassic park t-shirt is a step in the

right direction

then you can put a little wink emoji

now of course the part of this message

that is changeable is jurassic park

t-shirt that’s obviously a very specific

reference don’t just go looking for

people on dating apps that wearing

jurassic park t-shirts you can put in

there whatever you want

but what you say is

no idea if we’d get along now that’s the

challenge part because what you’re

really saying is that even though

there’s something you’ve seen that you

like about this person you still don’t

know if you’d get along that’s to be

seen

but you say no idea

if we’d get along but your jurassic park

t-shirt is a step in the right direction

wink number three

the light humor message

now let’s say

again to get specific as an example but

this is interchangeable depending on

what you see in their profile let’s say

they have a picture of themselves in

italy

they’re in front of the

trevi fountain have i got that right the

leaning tower of pisa

they’re in front of one of those places

they’re in rome they’re in florence

they’re in tuscany

there’s somewhere that shows they’re in

italy you say just looking at your

profile makes me want pasta that’s fun

it shows you have a sense of humor and

it can change depending on what they’re

doing so

you could say for example

thanks to you i’m now looking at flights

to asia

because they showed lots of pictures of

traveling asia in their profile or you

could even make this more playful by

saying how is it i’m already annoyed at

you for making my travel fomo worse

if they’ve got lots of traffic pictures

of course but you could do that about

anything right but the idea of saying

how is it i’m already annoyed at you

there’s something there’s something

playful about that there’s something fun

about that jameson no doubt there’ll be

someone in the comments who says you

can’t say that on a first message that

you’re annoyed at someone that’s just

really bad

and those people don’t know how to flirt

all right now i told you in this video i

would also give you a key mindset that

you need to make these three messages

work or in fact in any situation where

you find yourself out and about it

doesn’t have to be on a dating app you

could find yourself in a coffee shop you

could find yourself

at a club that you belong to in a social

event and wanting to make a move

what’s a key mindset that will help you

make that move

i want you to imagine that

two forces could drive you

one is intention

the other is ego

now if ego is driving you you’ll be so

afraid to make a move that you just

won’t do it

because ego does not want you to get

rejected

and we sometimes think that

we don’t want to be rejected because

we’re insecure

because we’re you know we just don’t

feel good enough and so we’re really

afraid of being rejected but ego can

work the other way too

it can be that we’ve built up these

walls in our life we’ve built up this

identity based on the things that we’ve

achieved the things that we do well the

friendships we have the

life we have we’ve kind of built up a

sense of importance uh a security in

look what i’ve achieved look at my

status look at my popularity look i’m a

person who’s great and if your ego

is

if you’re focused on that identity

you’ve created for yourself then it

actually makes you afraid to take risks

because any risk anything that can

create rejection

threatens that identity and that’s the

last thing you want because you’ve built

up that identity to overcome your

insecurity in the first place you don’t

want to go back there ego can stop us

from taking any risk

that could threaten

our identity

because our confidence is based on that

identity now what we can do instead

is say

i’m going to be led by my intentions not

my ego my ego is always going to try to

protect

my

identity but what’s more important to me

is that my entire life

all i’ve ever really wanted is to find

real love

and real love is someone who

sees me

like really gets me

someone who

accepts me

for everything that they see

and someone who decides that they want

me

having seen all of that

that is going to be the great love of my

life

it’s not going to be just some

infatuation

or some roller coaster of attraction

it’s going to be someone yes it i want

to have the chemistry i want to have the

attraction but ultimately the person

that is right for me is going to be the

person that

sees me accepts me and wants me for all

that they see that intention is so pure

and so beautiful and

and that intention doesn’t mind if

someone rejects me it doesn’t mind if i

try if i go on a date with someone if i

send someone a message and they don’t

respond or they don’t like me it it

doesn’t mind because

this intention is not about worrying

about the person who doesn’t see me

accept me and love me it’s all about

finding the person who does

so by definition

the person who rejects me isn’t

important

to my intentions the person who’s most

important to me is the person who

actually

wants me the person who doesn’t want me

is really important to my ego not

important at all

to my purest intention of finding that

extraordinary love now that you’ve got

the mindset now that you’ve got the

messages you may be wondering what do

you do

after that well i have a free training

for you that’s a video training to

follow straight on from this one

over at what to text next dot com it’s

completely free it’s more great content

if you like this video you’ll love that

it’s just as specific and just as

practical

go over there now what’s a textnext.com

i will see you there thank you for

watching

