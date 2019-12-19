3 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Anthony Joshua

—

If you are not a boxing fan or have been living under a rock, you may not have heard that on June 1st, 2019, Andy Ruiz, a real-life version of Rocky Balboa, and the first Mexican-American Boxing Heavyweight Champion in history, beat Olympic Gold Medalist & Adonis, Anthony Joshua, and stripped him of his boxing titles. The last time something like this happened was on February 11, 1990, when Buster Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson. Entrepreneurs can learn three great lessons from Anthony Joshua’s defeat in June of 2019 and his recent return to glory on December 7th, 2019.

I’m going to give you 3 things you can learn from Anthony Joshua.

1) NO ONE IS TOO BIG TO FAIL

At the time of their first fight, Anthony Joshua was undefeated, and Andy Ruiz was an 11-1 underdog. Joshua underestimated Ruiz and rightfully so. At first glance, Ruiz does not look like your prototypical boxer. Some, perhaps most, would argue that he is overweight. No one can blame Joshua for overlooking his competitor who ultimately defeated him and shocked the world. This was Anthony Joshua’s first mistake: thinking that he himself, was too big to fail.

Netflix and Blockbuster. Amazon and Toys R Us. Uber/Lyft and Taxi Drivers. What do they all have in common? In each case, the original titan fell prey to an emerging competitor that they didn’t take seriously enough.

You should embrace the statement, “No one is too big to fail.” as it represents both opportunity and motivation. You may not believe it, but you can most certainly take over a market, or an industry, even if there is a bigger player ahead of you. No one bats 1.000, and if you hang in there long enough, you will get your opportunity at-bat. If you are the big dog, this means that you can’t sit on your laurels. Someone somewhere is trying to take your spot. You can operate from a place of fear, or you can look at this as an opportunity to keep your edge. If you feel threatened by competition, entrepreneurship is most certainly not for you.

2) NOT ALL OF YOUR STRATEGIES WILL WORK

Just like Rocky Balboa, Andy Ruiz, a relatively unknown boxer, was a replacement fighter. He had six weeks to prepare for the biggest fight of his life where he had a -2500 odds of winning. What most people, including Anthony Joshua didn’t know, was that Andy Ruiz was a powerful puncher with a quick inside game. In other words, if you got too close, he could stun you with explosive, close-range shots.

In their first fight in June, Anthony Joshua fell prey to Ruiz’s inside game. That is primarily why Joshua lost. He, a much more technical fighter, should have never fought a close-range fight. The fans loved seeing the two fighters go toe-to-toe exchanging short blows, but that strategy failed miserably for Joshua.

Some of your strategies or ideas are not going to work. Many of them are going to fail. Some in as a spectacular fashion as Anthony Joshua’s public fall from his pedestal. Others will be in complete isolation. Don’t fret. It happens to everyone. There’s a reason that companies like Amazon, Disney, Apple, Google, and Facebook spend millions of dollars on research and development on ideas that end up in the trash, and it’s because they want to stay ahead of the pack. The risk of innovating and failing is more valuable than the risk of doing nothing at all. Anthony took that same risk, fighting a style of boxing, that he was not as comfortable fighting, and it cost him his titles. Many criticized him for it calling for his retirement, but fortunately for us, he would put on a life lesson for the world to see and earn hundreds of millions of dollars in the process.

I realize that for some of you reading this, it may feel like you are one failure away from shutting down or that your finances will not permit you to invest money testing out your ideas, but there are many inexpensive ways to make your product or service better. Be curious. Test ideas. You will fall. Get back up.

During their second bout in December, Anthony Joshua put on a boxing clinic. He learned from his mistake in the first fight and fought Andy Ruiz from a distance all twelve rounds. He went back to the basics. Jab. Jab. Punch. His advantage was his height, and he exploited it handsomely. It wasn’t flashy, but it did the job. Joshua won in a unanimous decision.

3) GET BACK IN THE RING

After his loss in June, Anthony Joshua could have retired and lived a very comfortable life, but within days of his loss to Ruiz, he asked for a rematch. It wasn’t for the money, although I’m sure he had no problem depositing his one hundred-million-dollar payout. It wasn’t to prove his doubters wrong. He decided to get back in the ring it to prove himself right.

You will experience setbacks as an entrepreneur. You will experience failures and losses. There will be moments when you won’t want to get back in the ring of life. You will want to give up. You will say things like, “It’s not worth it.” or “I can’t take this…” I’ve said those exact same things to myself and even to my wife.

You must be willing to get back in the ring when you don’t want to, and when you don’t need to. I hate going to the gym at 4:30 AM in the morning. It’s cold. I’m tired. My eyes are red. I dread my early morning workout days which are three or four times a week, but every time I walk out of the gym 2 hours later, I feel more accomplished and dare I say, victorious? I conquered the inner voice that said, “Don’t do it.” and I celebrate the first small victory of the day. When you get back in the ring after a lost sale or a bad day, what you are doing sub-consciously is telling yourself that that one bad day, did not define you. Anyone can quit when the going gets tough, but it’s the winners who stay in the game for however long it takes, to win.

You are one idea away from becoming a millionaire. You are one recruit or sale away from earning the top position in your company. You are one presentation away from signing the biggest contract of your life. Get back in the ring and prove yourself right!

