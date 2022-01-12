3 Things Learned From Being Idealized

Weare bombarded with idealized visions of “love” since childhood. We’re spoonfed images of fairytale endings and the idea of love, rather than old-school values like mutual effort and genuine connection.

We’re all handed a pair of rose-colored glasses, told to put them on, and that love supposedly conquers all. Idealization becomes an antidote for our past pain, unresolved trauma, and feelings of low self-worth.

We convince ourselves that as long as we can hide under a mask of “love”, our problems will disappear, and we’ll always feel good about ourselves.

While the idea of love can make us feel better in the moment, idealization is little more than a bandaid to escape deeper pain.

It’s this toxic mentality that has bred the Discard Culture that encourages relationships as expendable. If things get too real, or people start falling off their pedestals, we’re taught to just walk away and immediately find a replacement relationship. This mindset also buys into ghosting as acceptable, rebound relationships as normal, and human beings as little more than things to idealize. To adore.

Relationships have lost their significance, and values have been reduced to what’s easy instead of what matters.

Once our rosy lenses fog up, we simply toss out that pair for another, and along with it, one relationship for another.

…Kick-starting another round of idealization.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

Idealization is more than just the first phase of a toxic relationship. It identifies the relationship’s foundation — what tactics will be used, what works, what doesn’t, and how it taps into both partner’s Egos and feelings. It also places unrealistic expectations of perfection on both partners, with ideals of what love is “supposed” to be.

When idealization is in play, so are self-sabotage and self-defeat — once the pedestal starts rocking, the rose-colored lenses fall off and the illusion is pierced. Reality hits hard, and along with it, devaluation is triggered.

…

To understand why idealization starts, we need to understand the underlying motivations.

We know the basics of idealization. We know it’s based on need, not love. We know it’s also based on infatuation, emotional immaturity, and lust.

Again, not love.

Idealization is the heartfuck that fools us into believing it was love. The more out of touch we are with our own needs, the easier it is to mistake the two.

What is lesser known is that it’s based on conquering a challenge, not authentically caring about the person. The greater the challenge that person is to “conquer”, the greater the payout is to the Ego.

This is one reason why idealization is just as reinforcing to the person doing the idealizing as it is to the person being idealized.

Idealization can play out in many ways. Three of the most common motivations are: a need to deny reality; the need for toxic positivity; and a need for a hero.

Denying reality walks hand-in-hand with toxic positivity. Because an authentic reality check means looking at ourselves as an integrated and whole object instead of in Absolutes (All or Nothing) that means that anyone who idealizes would need to see themselves in the same realistic light. Accepting imperfection is too threatening to a fragile sense of Self, so objects need to remain shiny and “perfect”, which reinforces the need to deny reality.

Those who idealize with the motivation of denying reality, often have the “Peter Pan” syndrome — idealizing the “perfect” union (Neverland) where no one has to grow up, while denying their own, and others’ imperfections.

Toxic positivity plays out as a way of negating flaws, and common relationship problems. Instead of hearing that there may be relationship issues that need attention, partners are told they’re perfect and the relationship is perfect. Instead of listening to their partner’s needs or feelings, they’re told to “get over it”, to “move on”, or to “just look on the bright side”. Strategically placed compliments remind the partner how beautiful they are, with the goal being to derail sensitive or vulnerable conversations.

When idealization is based on toxic positivity, the underlying motivations are to avoid vulnerable emotions, or situations that could pop the perfect bubble. The problem though, is that things need to stay superficial and “perfect”, or it threatens Ego and triggers devaluation.

The need for a hero works similarly as the other motivations. The only difference here is that that the partner needs “fixing”.

For example, maybe we’re getting ready to sit for a state exam and we need support studying, or we’re wanting to lose a few pounds. These are things that can be “fixed”, and that don’t trigger emotional vulnerability.

The hero mentality works twofold: as they “rescue” the person, they’re boosting their own Ego. The partner is showered with support, motivation, and compliments. And, “fixing” their partner has a payout for them too (a higher status partner or a thinner partner).

However, any problems that need “fixing” are superficial, and non-emotional. A problem can’t trigger fears or vulnerabilities, or the partner may find themselves falling off the pedestal while dealing with the problem on their own.

…

Sure, knowing the motivations behind idealization can help shed light on why it’s used, but this alone doesn’t soften the emotional blow. It won’t have us gaining sympathy or empathizing with someone who doesn’t want to learn how to love.

We wind up empathizing with the trail of discarded partners. We feel compassion for the new “supply” who is in the same situation we once were. We end up relating to those who’ve also experienced adoration and the emotional high gained from it. We feel sympathy for those who got a nosebleed from being so high up on the pedestal, only to fall off when it was time for everyone to grow up.

The thing is, it’s up to us to dive deeper , and to move past the feelings of betrayal, and heartbreak. It’s up to us to glean our own self-acceptance. Staying stuck sympathizing for others who’ve experienced similar isn’t helping our growth.

Here’s 3 things we can learn from having been idealized.

We Learn Where Our Unmet Needs Are. Idealization hits us right in our unmet needs. When someone repeatedly gives us kind gestures, spoils us with little gifts, cleans the house for us, or tells us everything we’ve always wanted (needed) to hear about ourselves, it becomes a direct hit right into our unmet needs.

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs eloquently explains what our basic human needs are, and how we cannot move up the hierarchy until we’ve mastered our lesser needs. The 5 levels of needs include: physiological, safety, belonging, esteem, and self-actualization.

What I’ve often seen, is that we fool ourselves into believing we can authentically feel connection or intimacy with someone while having not mastered lesser needs such as an ability to trust, or feeling secure in our relationships.

Basic needs don’t work like that. We shouldn’t expect to be emotionally vulnerable (Belonging Needs) with someone if we struggle with establishing trust or feeling safe (Safety Needs).

Yet, we do.

Which is why idealization gets mistaken for love.

Because idealization is based on need and not love, the downside of someone tapping into our unmet needs is that they can pull the rug out from under us when we least expect it, resulting in being devalued and discarded. If our heart was invested, we can be traumatized, falling further down the unmet need rabbit hole.

We Learn Where Our Unhealed Core Wounds Are. Because the flip-side of idealization is devaluation, we get a ringside seat into our unhealed core wounds. As with most things, this isn’t as All Black or All White as it sounds.

Most who are in a push-pull relationship will experience the roller-coaster highs and lows that are colored and shaded with idealization and devaluation. When things are good, they’re great and partners are being adored, praised and complimented. Partners can do no wrong. Then, the switch is flipped and devaluation starts. There may be signs of indifference, moodiness, cancelling of plans last minute, violating boundaries, or invalidating opinions or feelings. Partners can do no right. Then, in time the switch gets flipped back to the honeymoon, and things are “perfect” again for awhile.

Or, in other situations, a partner may be fooled into believing that idealization is actually an authentic connection because there is no obvious signs of a push-pull. The person may come across as altruistic, funny, or smart as authentic parts of their personality. This may go on for years (yup, years) where things seem status quo. Then, when one partner’s guard is down, or the other partner’s vulnerabilities are triggered, devaluation can hit like a ton of bricks, triggering an almost immediate discard, where there is no push-pull; only a goodbye and never to be heard from again.

Two very different (and common) situations seen in toxic relationships.

Two very insightful situations that beg us to dive deeper into our own unhealed core wounds.

These situations teach us about attachment trauma, about negative core beliefs, and about our own unprocessed fears of abandonment, feelings of shame, or fears of engulfment.

The second situation is often more traumatic because there is no back-and-forth push-pull happening. Thus, no “warning” of an impending abandonment. One day they’re here, one day they’re triggered, the next they’re gone, and a couple days later, the partner is replaced.

However, both situations bring forth our attachment trauma — where, how, and with whom our earliest attachment wounds formed.

In traditional push-pull situations, we learn about the “I hate you, don’t leave me” mindset where one partner is pushing away, while the other pulls towards. Then, roles can flip.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In less traditional toxic relationships there may not be a push-pull happening as in the second example above. In this situation, the person who abandons the relationship often has their own feelings of shame or fears of abandonment being triggered, and instead of engaging in a push-pull, they leave as the good guy/gal.

Because emotional vulnerability becomes overwhelming and triggers fears, walking away is just seen as easier.

These situations teach us to examine where our attachment wounds are before we get into a relationship.

They teach us to learn how to recognize our triggers, to be receptive to them and to understand that triggers are our mind and body’s way of telling us what needs our attention, so it can be healed.

They teach us to be open and vulnerable with our partner so that solutions can be found together, whether space is needed, or if partners should consider therapy.

You Learn Your Love Language. You Also Learn What Love, Isn’t. Piggybacking on our basic needs is in understanding how idealization and our specific love language are all tied together.

In his book, The Five Love Languages, Gary Chapman coined 5 specific ways we can give and receive love with our partner: Words of Affirmation, Receiving Gifts, Quality Time, Acts of Service, and Physical Touch.

Now, think of the times you’ve experienced idealization. Just as with most things, some forms of idealization will affect us deeper than others. We may have taken a discard harder from someone who always praised and complimented us as being “adored”, suggesting that our love language may be based on Words of Affirmation. Or, a partner who was abandoned may miss traveling together if their love language is spending Quality Time with their partner.

If we dig deeper, we can probably start tying in our unmet needs for affiliation, belonging, or safety with our preferred love . As painful as it is to accept when idealization (not love) is in play, the lessons learned from the experience help us gain self-awareness and self-acceptance.

…

This article isn’t going to soften the blow from having been idealized. It isn’t supposed to. Nothing but time, healing, and gaining self-awareness can ease the pain. I’ve been there. It can be painful reaching a place of acceptance that a person can’t authentically love another, until they learn to love and appreciate themselves.

This article isn’t mean to slow the emotional blood loss from having been idealized. It is meant to help you heal, and to help you recognize your value.

Sometimes the things that hurt us the most, are what can help us heal the most.

…

