3 Things to Say Instead of “You’ll sit there until you clean your plate!”

“You’ll sit there until you clean your plate!”

I was so tired and frustrated with my picky preschooler that I could almost feel my blood pressure rising.

It was a bad moment as a parent, and to make matters worse, I’m a registered dietitian who has worked in pediatrics. I knew better, and I lost it.

Also, it didn’t work.

My child held out longer than I did, so he won.

I have no idea what we ate for dinner that night, but I know I ended up eating crow.

My position as Ruler of the Dining Room was destroyed by a person wearing training pants. Humiliating.

Threats didn’t work because my child had persistent food neophobia.

…

I know I promised to give you three things to say instead of making threats, and I’m going to deliver on that promise. But first, a little info on food neophobia:

Food Neophobia: Fear of New Foods

There’s run-of-the-mill, ordinary pickiness, and then there is food neophobia, which is a genuine fear of trying new foods. Food neophobia comes in two forms: developmental and persistent.

Developmental Food Neophobia

Developmental food neophobia begins around the same time a child begins to understand that they are a separate person from their parents, at about the age of two.

Babies and toddlers naturally prefer sweet to bitter tastes. This makes sense since most of the toxic substances found in nature have a bitter flavor.

In theory, developmental food neophobia in toddlerhood keeps small children from swallowing toxic plants while they roam around on their own, exploring the world.

Most of the time, although developmental food neophobia worries plenty of parents, it goes away on its own by age six years, with no intervention.

Persistent Food Neophobia

Persistent food neophobia is sometimes called Sensory Feeding Disorder. It’s diagnosed when a child’s repertoire of foods is shrinking instead of expanding, and when the number of different foods a child is willing to eat is less than 20.

At that point, the child is at risk for nutritional deficiencies as well as poor growth.

Understandably, most parents feel frustrated, just like I did. There’s plenty of food right in front of my child — why won’t they just eat it?!?

One study found that more than 40% of children could be classified as food neophobic at age four and that the rate of food neophobia in elementary school-aged children drops down to approximately 14%.

It’s the persistently food-neophobic school-aged child we need to worry about most. That child is at risk for poor nutrition and likely battling it out at the breakfast table every morning. They’re experiencing physical and emotional fallout from their fear of new foods.

I’m including these stats because I want you to know how common food neophobia is. When I was struggling to get my child to eat, I felt like I had the only severely picky eater in the room, and I felt like I was failing as a mom.

…

Food neophobia wasn’t my child’s only sensory issue.

Like other children with persistent food neophobia, he had other sensory issues as well.

He didn’t like loud noises, tags in his clothing, or the feel of sand between his toes, among other things.

All of those things I could deal with. But the food? It frustrated me to no end.

I had to get a grip and stop arguing with my child about food. The goal was to nourish his body and get him to grow, not necessarily to have him eat the exact same thing as the rest of us.

Here’s the three-step method that brought us peace, and that I teach other parents of picky kids nowadays:

3 Things to Say Instead of “You’ll sit there until you clean your plate!”

1. “What’s your tummy telling you?”

When you ask your child this question, you invite them to take stock of their level of hunger or fullness.

Many times parents say things like, “I know you’re hungry. You have to be hungry — you haven’t eaten in 6 hours.”

Chances are, the parent is right.

But I can’t look at you and know for sure whether or not you’re hungry any more than you can look at me and determine what my appetite is right now. The same is true for children.

By asking them to determine their own hunger or fullness level, we respect their bodily autonomy.

2. “I’ll save it for you, and you can tell me if you want it later.”

Here’s where the rubber meets the road. If your child tells you that their tummy is full, accept that as truth, even if you don’t fully believe it.

Then tell your child that you will put their meal in the refrigerator and save it for them, in case they want it between now and the next scheduled meal.

Here’s the key: If they ask for food five minutes from now or two hours from now and it’s not yet time for the next regularly scheduled meal, pull that leftover plate out of the refrigerator and offer it up. Offer it sincerely, with no drama on your part. (There may be plenty of drama on your child’s part. Ignore it.)

Your child can then choose to accept or reject the plate. Either way, your job is to remain neutral about their decision.

3. “Our next eating time will be…”

If your child is anything like most, they’ll repeatedly ask you when the next meal is going to occur — because they don’t want to break down and eat what you pull out of the refrigerator.

And if you’re anything like me, that’s going to make you crazy.

So, here’s the solution: get an old-fashioned kitchen timer. The kind that spins around and dings when time’s up — just make sure it’ll go for at least three hours. Alternatively, you can use the timer on your microwave.

When your child finishes one meal, set the timer to go off at the next meal or snack time.

Then, every time your child asks, “How much longer until snack/lunch/dinner?” you can say, “I’m not sure, you can have the plate in the fridge, or you can go see if the timer is still running.” That way, your child learns to check for themselves.

…

The truth is, you may not be able to cure your child’s persistent food neophobia. Even with a whole team of trained professionals, my child’s food neophobia got better, but it didn’t get cured. He’s almost an adult, and he’s still food-neophobic today.

And as much as it pains me, my almost adult child is probably always going to stick to his tried-and-true favorite foods.

But he grew, and he’s healthy, and he’s OK.

So instead of changing him, I had to change me, and I had to change my parenting methods. Because neither one of us was benefiting from having him sit at the table until he took a bite.

Dinner wasn’t the hill I wanted to die on, so we left the battlefield together.

…

Julie Cunningham is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist who sees clients by telehealth at Nourish. Her book is called 30 Days to Tame Type 2 Diabetes.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Ekaterina Shakharova on Unsplash