3 Things Your Cold Friend/Partner Wishes They Could Tell You About Themselves

If someone is cold, there are two likely possibilities. This person may be either:

Evil

Hurt

How do you recognize if someone is evil? Well, there are 2 signs:

They want to hurt others on purpose.

They enjoy seeing others get hurt.

Inferring someone’s intentions is a gamble. But it is safe to assume someone has ill intentions when you notice a sense of enjoyment derived from their wicked actions.

If none of these 2 signs is present, I assure you this person is hurt and trying to protect themselves. As the old saying goes, hurt people hurt people.

But am I here to tell you to allow someone to spit on your face just because they are hurt? Of course, no! So, what am I up to?

I want to help you understand what is going on inside the mind of a cold person. I will give you a behind-the-scenes tour because I am a cold bastard, as most of my friends say. Their words, not mine!

You will see what is actually going on, and you will, hopefully, understand. Nothing melts the bone-chilling ice around our hearts better than understanding. We are among the most misunderstood people.

If you care about a cold person, reading this article will help you improve your relationship with them.

If you are accused of being cold, having your inner world articulated before you can help you discover the reality behind your so-called stone-cold heart.

What being cold means

There is a spectrum. And there are many dimensions. Let me explain.

Someone could be emotionally colder than us in general. Also, someone could be cold when it comes to, for example, expressing affection (because of an old wound). But they could be perfectly fine when it comes to expressing gratitude.

I am not talking about lacking empathy and politeness, which is a serious red flag. People who are rude to waiters, for example, or who do not give a damn about people’s suffering are shitty bastards you don’t want to be around.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I am talking about being emotionally inhibited in a way that your emotional reaction is suppressed.

That being said, here are 3 things you must know about this side of the (emotional) world.

#1 Emotional Lag

You know when you are using your computer and an app lags? It just freezes and stops responding. Every action you take is delayed a few seconds slower than usual.

You press the “cancel” button, but nothing happens. After 7 seconds, the app understands you want to cancel, and it does just that.

That is how our mind processes information (and emotions) sometimes. We are just like the Internet Explorer browser. So slow to receive and process any input.

It is not that we do not feel emotions. We just tend to feel them later than usual.

That shocking experience that made everyone cry except us? That does not mean it did not hurt us.

At that moment, we were experiencing an emotional lag. We were shut down and unable to process what was happening as quickly.

Most likely, when you are done processing the painful emotions of that event, it will start hitting us.

When we are traveling, everybody is in tears. But we are feeling nothing. We are as cold as the wind on a snowy night in December.

You feel that in our behavior. We are not emotionally moved by the fact that we won’t meet again soon. At least, that is how it looks.

When you are done processing the painful emotions of separation, that is when they hit us. Just like clicking on that cancel button and receiving a response after a while, we freeze when there is a demanding input and respond late.

When there is a crisis, a funeral, or even a fight, we could feel nothing when everybody is stressed out. Again, it is because the way we process demanding information (and emotions) is different. We feel them later, intensely, when it doesn’t make sense because most people have already recovered.

I am not generalizing. To claim that every person who seems cold processes difficult emotions this way is an exaggeration.

But it is useful to consider that some people process their emotions like this. I am one of these people. So could be your cold friend/partner.

How about you give them the benefit of the doubt? What about thinking about how it feels to be hit with difficult emotions late when almost everyone has moved on?

#2 It is never personal

We are not cold because our interaction with you lacks enough warmth. And of course, we are not cold because you are deficient or inferior in any way.

Sure, maybe your communication style makes it harder for us to connect with you. But if that is the case, it is a sign of incompatibility.

But at the end of the day, it is about the way we process information and (especially) emotions. How we do that could be triggering for you (maybe as much as yours is triggering for us).

But we are not “being cold” because of you. This is our own coping style. It is our defense mechanism.

Mostly, the things that seem crazy to you that other people do, in fact, have nothing to do with you. People do all sorts of things because that is what they do, regardless of who they are dealing with.

That is because they feel most comfortable and safe when doing these things. If my back hurts in a specific place, I will always lay on the bed in a specific way, regardless of which bed I sleep on*.

This is a helpful mindset in the face of other people’s behavior towards you. Taking things personally will destroy your self-confidence.

A sign of emotional maturity is not taking things personally. And in real life, if you look deep enough, it is never personal.

(*this is only metaphorical, and we are not beds, so you have the right to stand up for yourself and fight back.)

#3 Forcing us to “open up” won’t work

Get a cat to a corner where it cannot run, and it will start using its claws and teeth. Forcing someone to let go of their defensive mechanisms is similar.

It will only make them feel unsafe and threatened.

And once someone feels unsafe and threatened, they will likely fight back and try harder to protect themselves using, well, their same defensive mechanism more aggressively.

So, it is a bad idea to force someone to open up when they shut down, no matter how justified you think you are or how unfair you believe their shutting down is.

You can create a safe place for them to come out to, but do not push them to that place. All you do is let them know it is safe out there, invite them, and then leave it for them to either come out or stay in.

Remember, understanding is warm enough to melt the frozen ice. Add to it some space, empathy, and accountability.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What will happen? I do not know, and I do not guarantee anything.

Why do I say that? Because I do not want you to take this article as a way to “manipulate” people who do not respond to you emotionally the way you want them to.

Do it for the sake of your relationship with them and for your emotional maturity. Do not force them to open up. Do not use understanding and empathy as manipulation tactics.

Aim at being the healthiest version of yourself and create a safe environment. That is all you can control.

I hope this was helpful

Want more power? Knowledge is power. Have unlimited access to stories like this by getting a Medium Membership.

Join Medium with my referral link — Mosab Alkhteb

As a Medium member, a portion of your membership fee goes to writers you read, and you get full access to every story…

mosabalkhteb.medium.com

If you enjoyed reading this, Get free 12 practical tips on how to:

Deal with toxic people,

develop emotional immunity against them,

Let them go once and forever.

Become their worst nightmare ever.

Also, check my books on Amazon.

Let them go once and forever.

Become their worst nightmare ever.

Also, check my books on Amazon.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com