3 Tips To Enjoy Holidays in a Challenged Marriage

In my 20 year marriage, I had a few holidays where my wife and I were just not in a good way.

We weren’t talking much. We were functional or barely dealing with one another. I was wondering if we should stay together or not.

And then there was this pressure to get gifts and show up “happy” for her and my son.

Is your marriage or relationship challenged these days?

If so the holidays can be a particularly difficult time.

You might be thinking, what if she hates what I got her?

What if we fight in front of the kids?

You might be dreading the holidays or wonder how you’re going to get through them. Or like me beating yourself up about feeling negative.

But what if you didn’t just get through the holidays?

What if you could just relax and enjoy the holidays?

What if the holidays were free of relationship challenges?

Sound like a pipe dream?

Check out this video for three powerful tips to enjoy the holidays, regardless of the state of your relationship as well as a message of love.

The holidays can be a time of love and joy, even if you’re struggling in your relationship.

Just remember to take care of yourself, so you can be good and resourced for the ones you love.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

May you be a confident man in relationship this holiday season.

—

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

—

Shutterstock image