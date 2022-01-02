Get Daily Email
3 Tips To Enjoy Holidays in a Challenged Marriage

Just remember to take care of yourself, so you can be good and resourced for the ones you love.

by Leave a Comment

In my 20 year marriage, I had a few holidays where my wife and I were just not in a good way.

We weren’t talking much. We were functional or barely dealing with one another. I was wondering if we should stay together or not.

And then there was this pressure to get gifts and show up “happy” for her and my son.

Is your marriage or relationship challenged these days?

If so the holidays can be a particularly difficult time.

You might be thinking, what if she hates what I got her?

What if we fight in front of the kids?

You might be dreading the holidays or wonder how you’re going to get through them. Or like me beating yourself up about feeling negative.

But what if you didn’t just get through the holidays?

What if you could just relax and enjoy the holidays?

What if the holidays were free of relationship challenges?

Sound like a pipe dream?

Check out this video for three powerful tips to enjoy the holidays, regardless of the state of your relationship as well as a message of love.

The holidays can be a time of love and joy, even if you’re struggling in your relationship.

May you be a confident man in relationship this holiday season.

May you be a confident man in relationship this holiday season.

 

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

About Stuart Motola

Stuart Motola is a men's relationship coach who offers guys concrete strategies for how to get unstuck in relationship. With over 15 years working with thousands of men on their relationships and personal growth, Stuart utilizes a unique system that breaks the patterns that keep men tied up in frustrating relationships. Unlike many therapists and couples counselors, who can frustrate guys with excessive talking, Stuart focuses on explicit action. His unique process offers each man a clear and direct roadmap of progress to create lasting positive results.

