3 Tips to Help Your Partner Embrace Their Sensuality

Do you want to increase your partner’s sensuality in just three easy steps?

Well, it’s as simple as a Carl’s Junior burger commercial. This commercial on TV has a woman eating a messy juicy hamburger. Have you seen it? That commercial has some of the same techniques I will share with you. These tips will inevitably enhance your partner’s life and maybe even your sex life.

Now, I know the model chosen for the commercial has a lot to do with the sex appeal, but take her away and imagine just a shadow of a person eating that same burger. Here’s how can you apply the concepts from that commercial to your personal life.

The first thing is to slow things down. Think about it with a slice of pizza. Only the best food ever on the planet, in my opinion.

When you eat your first bite of the most delicious pizza ever, you pause and look at it first. You imagine how it’s going to taste on that first bite. First you lick your lips in anticipation, you open your mouth wide and slowly move that slice inside your mouth as you sink down your teeth and all the flavors explode inside your mouth. Come on, you know you do this and perhaps you’re not aware that you do. It all happens in one flash of a second and the moment is over and before you know it half the pie is gone.

To embrace sensuality, you must purposefully slow things down. Look at your partner like the most delicious thing that you get to devour. Spend time observing their eyes, lips, hair, or their hands, etc. Pick one or more parts and zero in on that feature and really let it sink in. Concentrate on how it will feel when you touch, kiss, or hold them. Look at that feature and think about it in such detail that your mouth begins to water just like pizza.

Step two, consider all angles before touching your partner. Just like in the burger commercial, that model looks at a few different sides of the burger before choosing where to take a bite. If you just zero in on that body part and go straight for it, that gets old, habitual and mundane. It is sure to squash the sensual fire right out of your partner.

Instead, consider caressing the areas surrounding the feature you find most exciting about your partner. Begin by narrowly grazing your main target area, but do not linger there. Immediately move on to a surrounding spot and kiss, touch or caress those surrounding areas. This can be done with words as well. Talk about all the features you admire about your partner leaving out the one primary zone you’re actually focused on. This creates a yearning and hunger for all excluded parts of their body. So when you finally sink your teeth into that first bite of deliciousness – it will send such a huge shockwave through both of you.

Finally, the third step is to acknowledge your favorite features during typical household chores or routine habits. Maybe you see the curve of their face while getting ready in the mirror. Perhaps you watch their hips move while stirring up dinner or you observe their hands while working with something intricate.

Take notice of your favorite features and for no reason at all let them know you noticed. Expect nothing in return. Declare it with enthusiasm and even if they get shy or embarrassed, it will create an uncontrollable hunger for the next embrace with you and maybe even right in that moment too. Each time you compliment your favorite feature of your partner, their subconscious mind will break down the walls of their insecurities.

When your partner feels noticed and appreciated, they will want to give you more of it.

Shutterstock