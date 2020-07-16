3 Ways Men Can Use Virtual Reality to Add Magic to Their Wedding Day

Weddings are considered one of the most memorable events a person will ever experience. They consume lots of energy to ensure that they go off without a hitch. The stress involved causes many brides and grooms to feel tremendous pressure to create a truly magical event that will be remembered for years to come.

But, it’s not easy to accomplish that once in a lifetime experience anymore due to the current health crisis. Additionally, men have typically played a minimal role in the planning and execution of their wedding.

However, thanks to VR technology, you can design and engineer your special day to create a one of a kind experience that has your guests feeling dazzled and happy while scoring major points with your significant other. Here are a few ways men can use VR tech to sprinkle some magic on their special day.

Creative and Engaging Entertainment

Couples spend a lot of time coming up with creative ways to entertain their wedding guests. From hiring a great DJ to hosting games and challenges, there is no shortage of things to help you fill time. These days, there are ways to create VR experiences during your wedding that will keep your guests and their kids entertained.

From creating immersive storytelling experiences to augmented reality games that can engage your guests, the possibilities are endless. The experience doesn’t necessarily have to stop when the wedding is over. You can create animations showcasing your honeymoon and other post-wedding activities that guests never experience.

Planning Your Wedding Will Be Fun

There are very few things more stressful than wedding planning. Figuring out the numerous combinations of arrangements and sequencing the order of events that will fit your venue can be very daunting.

With VR technology, the time and expense of wedding planning can be cut in half or more and actually become a fun experience. Everything can be rendered and rehearsed in a digital world that is an exact replica of the venue.

No more trying to corral the best man and his buddies to come to the venue for rehearsals. With a platform like WaveXR, everyone can put on their VR goggles in the comfort of their homes, and you can simulate the entire event.

Creating Actual Magic

For some couples, their big day is an emotional event that stirs melancholic feelings. There might have been a death in the family or an unavoidable absence due to unfortunate circumstances. Either way, there is a vacuum in their hearts because of the absence of a loved one.

While VR tech cannot completely heal the pain, it can make the day a little bit magical by simulating the image of the missing loved one. Imagine taking family photos and being able to include a smiling VR model of your loved one. Or, being able to incorporate a virtual rendering of dancing with a beloved parent who has passed away. The value of that experience is priceless.

There are many ways you can not only have fun but also expand your abilities and skills. You might even find yourself launching a new career as a VR Wedding Planner where you can have fun with technology and make more money.

Are you planning a wedding?

* * *

Photo Credit: @micheile on Unsplash