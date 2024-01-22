3 Ways to Be More Involved With Your Child’s Academic Success

Parental involvement is a multidimensional term, which makes it challenging to be defined. There is vagueness in the term, as each family perceives parental involvement, content, and collaboration frameworks differently, because of the diversity of families.

It refers to the extent to which parents are involved and participate in the life, education, and development of their children. Therefore, we could define parental involvement as the active participation of parents in the school life of their children, aiming for their complete development.

Moreover, it is a significant factor in the academic journey of children, as constant support, the creation of a positive learning environment, and the active parental participation in the educational process positively affects the learning progress and academic performance. The constant support and encouragement provided by parents enhance their children’s self-esteem and self-confidence in the learning process.

Parental involvement increases motivation for learning, helps the child have a positive attitude towards school, and also increases the value attributed to learning. It plays a big part in the smooth social and emotional health of the child and reduces school dropout rates.

Additionally, it improves the student-teacher relationship and strengthens the parent-child relationship, as through involvement, parents get to know their child better and the communication between them enhances. Through parental involvement, the educational experience is strengthened.

Let’s discuss some ways on how we can achieve our contribution to our child’s academic success.

1. Participation in School Activities

The family determines the shaping of the student’s relationship with the school system and the entire school life in a significant way. Therefore, it should be connected with the general goals of the provided education in school.

Parental participation communicates to children that education is important. This can be achieved through participation in school events, accompanying students on school trips, and involvement in the school council to express your opinion and participate in decisions that are significant for the school and, most importantly, your children.

2. Communication and Collaboration with Educators

The collaboration between family and school contributes to the efficacy of the educational system, is essential for children’s education, and ensures the smooth functioning of the school environment.

Stay informed about your child’s progress and behavior at school. Involve educators in your child’s life outside of school (share their interests and abilities, any problems or difficulties the child may face, etc.) and ask them to involve you in your child’s school life as well, so that you can understand better the educational work.

Consider that children feel secure when there is good communication between the school and the family, even if there are disagreements.

3. Organization of School Life

Continuously encourage children to complete school tasks, help them manage their free time, and adjust to school obligations. Create a suitable study space at home and visit places together that encourage knowledge enrichment.

Things to be mindful of:

It has been supported (Walker, Hoover-Dempsey, Whetsel & Green, 2004), that strict control by parents can discourage the autonomy of the student, while their intervention without the collaboration of educators can mislead children, undermining even the learning process that takes place in school.

According to data, the higher the education level, the less interest parents show about involvement. Most parents distance themselves from their child’s school life as the child grows older. This usually happens because parents, falsely, believe that there is no reason to be involved anymore, as children become independent and capable of making decisions on their own.

