3 Ways To Deal With Rejection in Dating [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

in this video i’m going to give you

0:01

three secrets

0:03

to changing your relationship with

0:07

rejection are you someone who suffers

0:10

from

0:11

the anxiety of getting rejected does it

0:14

stop you from taking risks whether it’s

0:17

approaching someone in real life or

0:20

messaging someone on an app

0:22

or

0:23

going on a first date with someone maybe

0:25

you just feel this socially

0:27

in general this sense of

0:30

anxiety at talking to other people

0:33

and them rejecting you you might even

0:35

feel it in in your professional life

0:38

that there are risks you don’t take

0:39

there are calls you don’t make

0:41

opportunities you don’t ever put

0:43

yourself up for because you’re terrified

0:46

of the rejection that could ensue so how

0:49

do we begin to reduce our sensitivity to

0:52

rejection

0:54

number one

0:55

appreciate that rejection is complex

0:58

other people

1:00

have all sorts of reasons

1:02

for rejecting us it might be that you’re

1:05

not their type which has nothing to do

1:06

with how attractive you are it’s just

1:08

that you’re not their type it may be

1:09

that they’re looking for something

1:10

superficial purely it might be that they

1:13

are still hung up on their ex it might

1:15

be that they’re hungry it might be that

1:16

they weren’t hugged enough as a child

1:18

there are so many reasons why someone

1:21

might have rejected us that have nothing

1:24

to do

1:25

with our true value but what we do

1:28

in those moments

1:30

is our ego takes our biggest insecurity

1:33

the way that we are terrified that we’re

1:35

deficient

1:36

and it makes the rejection about

1:39

that

1:40

of course they didn’t like me because

1:42

i’m not pretty i’m not interesting i’m

1:44

boring just as i had suspected they

1:48

don’t like me because i’m too old we

1:51

take our biggest insecurity and we make

1:53

that the entire story even as you’re

1:56

listening to this there will be some

1:57

people who are going but that is the

1:59

story

2:01

that’s what our insecurity does that is

2:03

the story

2:05

let’s just play a thought experiment for

2:06

a moment if someone decides that you’re

2:10

not for them

2:11

because of your age that to me isn’t

2:14

even as simple as

2:15

you got rejected because of your age

2:17

that person

2:19

has a story in their head

2:22

about age there are so many factors that

2:25

have been leading up to this moment for

2:26

them that have created a story about age

2:29

that make them your wrong person if

2:32

someone decides to reject you based on a

2:34

physical feature that they don’t like

2:36

and you think oh see i’m not i’m not

2:39

pretty enough you’re dealing with an um

2:41

a complex story there you’re dealing

2:42

with a person operating on a certain

2:45

level of

2:47

the person that i fall in love with has

2:49

to look exactly like this therefore

2:51

we’re dealing with all sorts of issues

2:53

of what that person is open to

2:56

the ways that person has constrained

2:58

themselves in their love life the way

2:59

they have a very one-dimensional view of

3:02

what attractive is this is still a

3:04

complex issue even when they’ve told

3:07

themselves it’s about this very specific

3:09

thing so don’t just take your thoughts

3:11

less seriously take their thoughts and

3:14

judgments less seriously too

3:18

number two root your value in your

3:20

character when we are rooting our value

3:23

in these superficial factors that we

3:26

ultimately don’t control we are always

3:29

going to feel vulnerable i have come to

3:32

believe so much in my life in the value

3:35

of

3:37

doing things every day

3:39

that

3:40

contribute to your character your

3:43

integrity the kind of person you want to

3:46

be make moves every day

3:48

that bring you

3:50

closer into alignment with

3:53

the values that you want to practice

3:56

in life the

3:58

antidote to the person who thinks they

4:01

have no value whatsoever and the person

4:04

who thinks all their value is in

4:05

something superficial like their looks

4:07

is to do something today that makes

4:10

them

4:11

genuinely proud of themselves if we make

4:14

ourselves proud

4:17

for being the human that we want to be

4:20

not for having the impressive thing we

4:22

want to have but for being the human

4:24

being the person we want to be

4:27

we will start to worry less

4:30

about whether someone else likes us

4:32

because the more proud we make ourselves

4:35

the more we will come to like ourselves

4:38

and we won’t look to the outside world

4:41

to

4:42

validate us in that way i know that in

4:44

the last few years of my life i’ve gone

4:47

through

4:48

several different

4:50

major challenges my having

4:54

dealt with those challenges and the way

4:56

that i’ve shown up in my life and the

4:58

loving person that i’ve been

5:01

to people in my life

5:03

and the ways that i’ve been strong and

5:05

resilient have built an immense amount

5:07

of pride in myself and it doesn’t mean

5:11

that

5:12

i have absolutely zero sensitivity to

5:15

rejection it just means that

5:18

there’s only so much

5:20

that someone especially someone who

5:23

doesn’t know me that well there’s only

5:25

so much they can do to

5:28

to get through

5:29

because i’m

5:31

i’m really proud

5:33

of myself no one can take that away from

5:36

me i’m really proud of the person

5:38

that i am what that means is i don’t

5:41

actually put my stock

5:43

in

5:44

some of the superficial things that i

5:46

might have put my stock in as a younger

5:49

man who was you know if i think of

5:51

myself at 21 looking across the room and

5:54

sort of wanting to know if that person

5:56

over there thinks i’m attractive can i

5:59

tell from the way this person is looking

6:00

at me that they think i’m

6:02

good looking or attractive

6:04

that’s

6:05

me putting my stock in something else

6:08

and i don’t i don’t put my stock in that

6:10

anymore it’s not that i don’t like to

6:12

look good it’s not that i don’t have

6:15

it’s not i have zero vanity

6:17

it’s just that that really isn’t that’s

6:20

not

6:21

what i

6:22

really give a about being judged on

6:25

i don’t put a picture on instagram and

6:28

wait for people to go you’re so good

6:30

looking you’re so this i don’t give a

6:31

i really don’t because that’s not

6:34

where i put my value and so at some

6:36

point we all have to ask ourselves where

6:38

am i putting my value am i doing things

6:40

each day that add to my sense of value

6:44

because i’m being more and more of the

6:45

person we want to be that

6:47

pride in ourselves it’s not free

6:50

we all have value intrinsically as human

6:52

beings i’m sure we all believe that but

6:54

that doesn’t mean that liking ourselves

6:57

is free

6:59

we don’t just wake up one day and go i

7:01

like me

7:02

unless we’re doing things that make us

7:04

proud and it’s all those little things

7:06

that we can do

7:08

that you know whether it’s the way we

7:10

show up for our friends if it’s

7:12

instead of focusing on pouting in a

7:14

social environment it’s

7:16

actually focusing on going and

7:18

connecting with someone being brave and

7:20

saying hi to somebody or smiling at

7:23

somebody jameson put it beautifully

7:25

earlier he’s not valuing your symmetry

7:28

but valuing your smile you know how how

7:30

much can i actually be an approachable

7:32

energy in a room how much can i be

7:35

kind or add to that sense of fun in the

7:39

room can i go to the gym today an actor

7:42

that will make me feel

7:44

proud of my discipline when we’re proud

7:47

of ourselves we’re not looking for it

7:49

from the outside world in quite the same

7:51

way anymore secret number three to

7:55

galvanizing ourselves against the

7:58

negative effects of rejection

8:00

is

8:02

go slow to go fast

8:05

rich roll the now world renowned

8:08

podcaster and ultra athlete talked about

8:11

his days in a.a in recovery from

8:14

alcoholism and he said that there was a

8:17

time in aaa where it felt like everyone

8:20

was

8:20

kind of overtaking him you know his

8:22

friends were achieving things and going

8:25

places and making things happen and

8:28

he was stuck in aaa meetings but that

8:31

his time in aaa meetings who he became

8:34

the ways he became proud of himself the

8:36

confidence he built in a very grounded

8:38

way that laid the foundation for the

8:41

success that came

8:42

later on on a longer timeline i think

8:45

our love lives

8:47

are like that too i think that there is

8:49

this feeling that when we are working on

8:53

ourselves in the

8:55

more subtle ways that don’t always get

8:57

noticed immediately

9:00

we’re getting left behind that person

9:02

who looks a certain way who has that

9:05

instagram profile that that makes them

9:07

look extraordinary and beautiful and

9:10

sexy and gets lots and lots of attention

9:13

that they’re somehow winning that race

9:15

and we’re getting left behind i actually

9:17

don’t believe that i think that the

9:19

really courageous thing to do is to

9:20

start proactively working on ourselves

9:24

in ways that

9:25

no one else can see but have the faith

9:29

that that will attract someone of true

9:32

substance in the long term because when

9:34

someone who has done the work sees

9:37

someone who has done the work on

9:39

themselves that person stands out

9:41

perhaps more subtly but much more

9:44

profoundly and that then becomes the

9:47

basis of a real and lasting relationship

9:51

it’s not about trying to attract the

9:53

maximum number of people it’s about

9:55

becoming a person of value and then

9:58

finding someone who uniquely values

10:02

what you have to offer leave me a

10:04

comment let me know what you thought of

10:05

this video don’t forget to like and

10:07

subscribe to this channel hit the

10:09

notification bell so that the next time

10:11

a video comes out you get notified if

10:13

you like this video and this kind of

10:15

content and working on your confidence

10:18

is a priority right now

10:20

this year we have our final virtual

10:23

retreat confirmed it is happening from

10:26

november the 11th to the 13th this is a

10:29

three-day immersive coaching experience

10:33

live with me i hope that you join us

10:35

right now we have a very special early

10:37

bird offer where we give you access to

10:40

the cheapest price that anyone is going

10:42

to get for the virtual retreat and there

10:44

are also some exclusive bonuses for that

10:47

group of people who get in while there’s

10:49

still time go over to

10:51

mhvirtualretreat.com to claim your early

10:53

bird ticket i will see you over there

11:02

[Music]

11:14

you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock