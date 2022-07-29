3 Ways To Deal With Rejection in Dating [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
in this video i’m going to give you
three secrets
to changing your relationship with
rejection are you someone who suffers
from
the anxiety of getting rejected does it
stop you from taking risks whether it’s
approaching someone in real life or
messaging someone on an app
or
going on a first date with someone maybe
you just feel this socially
in general this sense of
anxiety at talking to other people
and them rejecting you you might even
feel it in in your professional life
that there are risks you don’t take
there are calls you don’t make
opportunities you don’t ever put
yourself up for because you’re terrified
of the rejection that could ensue so how
do we begin to reduce our sensitivity to
rejection
number one
appreciate that rejection is complex
other people
have all sorts of reasons
for rejecting us it might be that you’re
not their type which has nothing to do
with how attractive you are it’s just
that you’re not their type it may be
that they’re looking for something
superficial purely it might be that they
are still hung up on their ex it might
be that they’re hungry it might be that
they weren’t hugged enough as a child
there are so many reasons why someone
might have rejected us that have nothing
to do
with our true value but what we do
in those moments
is our ego takes our biggest insecurity
the way that we are terrified that we’re
deficient
and it makes the rejection about
that
of course they didn’t like me because
i’m not pretty i’m not interesting i’m
boring just as i had suspected they
don’t like me because i’m too old we
take our biggest insecurity and we make
that the entire story even as you’re
listening to this there will be some
people who are going but that is the
story
that’s what our insecurity does that is
the story
let’s just play a thought experiment for
a moment if someone decides that you’re
not for them
because of your age that to me isn’t
even as simple as
you got rejected because of your age
that person
has a story in their head
about age there are so many factors that
have been leading up to this moment for
them that have created a story about age
that make them your wrong person if
someone decides to reject you based on a
physical feature that they don’t like
and you think oh see i’m not i’m not
pretty enough you’re dealing with an um
a complex story there you’re dealing
with a person operating on a certain
level of
the person that i fall in love with has
to look exactly like this therefore
we’re dealing with all sorts of issues
of what that person is open to
the ways that person has constrained
themselves in their love life the way
they have a very one-dimensional view of
what attractive is this is still a
complex issue even when they’ve told
themselves it’s about this very specific
thing so don’t just take your thoughts
less seriously take their thoughts and
judgments less seriously too
number two root your value in your
character when we are rooting our value
in these superficial factors that we
ultimately don’t control we are always
going to feel vulnerable i have come to
believe so much in my life in the value
of
doing things every day
that
contribute to your character your
integrity the kind of person you want to
be make moves every day
that bring you
closer into alignment with
the values that you want to practice
in life the
antidote to the person who thinks they
have no value whatsoever and the person
who thinks all their value is in
something superficial like their looks
is to do something today that makes
them
genuinely proud of themselves if we make
ourselves proud
for being the human that we want to be
not for having the impressive thing we
want to have but for being the human
being the person we want to be
we will start to worry less
about whether someone else likes us
because the more proud we make ourselves
the more we will come to like ourselves
and we won’t look to the outside world
to
validate us in that way i know that in
the last few years of my life i’ve gone
through
several different
major challenges my having
dealt with those challenges and the way
that i’ve shown up in my life and the
loving person that i’ve been
to people in my life
and the ways that i’ve been strong and
resilient have built an immense amount
of pride in myself and it doesn’t mean
that
i have absolutely zero sensitivity to
rejection it just means that
there’s only so much
that someone especially someone who
doesn’t know me that well there’s only
so much they can do to
to get through
because i’m
i’m really proud
of myself no one can take that away from
me i’m really proud of the person
that i am what that means is i don’t
actually put my stock
in
some of the superficial things that i
might have put my stock in as a younger
man who was you know if i think of
myself at 21 looking across the room and
sort of wanting to know if that person
over there thinks i’m attractive can i
tell from the way this person is looking
at me that they think i’m
good looking or attractive
that’s
me putting my stock in something else
and i don’t i don’t put my stock in that
anymore it’s not that i don’t like to
look good it’s not that i don’t have
it’s not i have zero vanity
it’s just that that really isn’t that’s
not
what i
really give a about being judged on
i don’t put a picture on instagram and
wait for people to go you’re so good
looking you’re so this i don’t give a
i really don’t because that’s not
where i put my value and so at some
point we all have to ask ourselves where
am i putting my value am i doing things
each day that add to my sense of value
because i’m being more and more of the
person we want to be that
pride in ourselves it’s not free
we all have value intrinsically as human
beings i’m sure we all believe that but
that doesn’t mean that liking ourselves
is free
we don’t just wake up one day and go i
like me
unless we’re doing things that make us
proud and it’s all those little things
that we can do
that you know whether it’s the way we
show up for our friends if it’s
instead of focusing on pouting in a
social environment it’s
actually focusing on going and
connecting with someone being brave and
saying hi to somebody or smiling at
somebody jameson put it beautifully
earlier he’s not valuing your symmetry
but valuing your smile you know how how
much can i actually be an approachable
energy in a room how much can i be
kind or add to that sense of fun in the
room can i go to the gym today an actor
that will make me feel
proud of my discipline when we’re proud
of ourselves we’re not looking for it
from the outside world in quite the same
way anymore secret number three to
galvanizing ourselves against the
negative effects of rejection
is
go slow to go fast
rich roll the now world renowned
podcaster and ultra athlete talked about
his days in a.a in recovery from
alcoholism and he said that there was a
time in aaa where it felt like everyone
was
kind of overtaking him you know his
friends were achieving things and going
places and making things happen and
he was stuck in aaa meetings but that
his time in aaa meetings who he became
the ways he became proud of himself the
confidence he built in a very grounded
way that laid the foundation for the
success that came
later on on a longer timeline i think
our love lives
are like that too i think that there is
this feeling that when we are working on
ourselves in the
more subtle ways that don’t always get
noticed immediately
we’re getting left behind that person
who looks a certain way who has that
instagram profile that that makes them
look extraordinary and beautiful and
sexy and gets lots and lots of attention
that they’re somehow winning that race
and we’re getting left behind i actually
don’t believe that i think that the
really courageous thing to do is to
start proactively working on ourselves
in ways that
no one else can see but have the faith
that that will attract someone of true
substance in the long term because when
someone who has done the work sees
someone who has done the work on
themselves that person stands out
perhaps more subtly but much more
profoundly and that then becomes the
basis of a real and lasting relationship
it’s not about trying to attract the
maximum number of people it’s about
becoming a person of value and then
finding someone who uniquely values
what you have to offer leave me a
comment let me know what you thought of
this video don’t forget to like and
subscribe to this channel hit the
notification bell so that the next time
a video comes out you get notified if
you like this video and this kind of
content and working on your confidence
is a priority right now
this year we have our final virtual
retreat confirmed it is happening from
november the 11th to the 13th this is a
three-day immersive coaching experience
live with me i hope that you join us
right now we have a very special early
bird offer where we give you access to
the cheapest price that anyone is going
to get for the virtual retreat and there
are also some exclusive bonuses for that
group of people who get in while there’s
still time go over to
mhvirtualretreat.com to claim your early
bird ticket i will see you over there
