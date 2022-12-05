Stephen King hung rejection notices on a nail when he was a kid. When he turned 17, the nail fell out because of all the rejections he’d received.

What did he do with failure? He got a bigger nail.

3 ways to respond to failure: Get a bigger nail.

#1. Know failure isn’t the end.

Failure is the soft underbelly of success.

Dr. Seuss tried to sell his first children’s book 27 times. He was on his way home to burn it when he ran into a college friend who just started a job with a publisher. The rest is history.

Beatrix Potter couldn’t find a publisher for The Tale of Peter Rabbit. She published it herself. It has sold about 45 million copies.

Literary Hub reports that Stephen King’s first novel, Carrie, was rejected 30 times.

King trashed his first draft of Carrie. His wife found it, unwrinkled it, read it, and told him to keep writing. Carrie sold for a $2,500 advance. It was published in 1974. He was 27 years old.

King has written 64 novels and sold about 350 million books. He’s worth over 500 million today.

#2. Hug failure; don’t push it away.

Your most powerful stories are about overcoming failure.

You won’t enjoy failing; own it anyway. The alternative to owning failure is blame. Blame guarantees you stay the same.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Tell your friends what’s hanging on your nail. You reject yourself when you push away your own stories.

#3. Adopt a next-time approach.

The difference between success and defeat is response.

Commit to the one-more-try principle. Notice what isn’t working. Don’t repeat self-defeating behaviors. Adopt a do-differently approach. What will you do differently next time?

The more you try, the more you fail – until you don’t.

The alternative to failing is dying slowly.

What’s your advice to people who fail?

—

This post was previously published on Leadershipfreak.blog and is republished here under a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock