3 Ways to Silence Your Inner Critic and Finally Start Living Your Best Life

When I was a new college graduate, I decided that it would be great to live my best life. This meant spending time with friends and family, which meant the world to me, exercising regularly, and writing personal essays about how much my life had improved since I graduated. Yeah — don’t do this.

The truth is that your self-criticism is only doing you harm in the long run because it’s just fear talking.

I know this because I was there — I’ve navigated the treacherous waters of being that boy who said things like, “I’m not good enough” and “I’ll never achieve my dreams.”

These thoughts were so crippling that I didn’t even want to talk or get close to friends because my failure projections would crush them.

You can change the way you think by first acknowledging the phenomenon of self-criticism. This is basically what the inner critic does: it’s a part of your self-talk that looks over your shoulder and whispers that you’re not good enough or not thinking big enough.

It’s the unhelpful voice in your head constantly telling you that you’re broken, ugly and fat.

But if you can learn to speak up loud, it can be a wake-up call and help you realize that all of these negative thoughts are just fear talking — so it becomes easier to ignore them.

Here are three different ways you can tackle your inner critic.

1) Stop running away:

If you’re someone who’s always on the run and lives in survival mode, then it’s time for you to start living in the moment. No one is stopping your dreams.

Everyone is struggling to find their way there — you are too. Stop running and start living.

2) Stop beating yourself up:

Complaining about your body, skin, and talents will only make you hate them.

It’s like saying “I’m not good enough” to a beautiful sunset — it’s humiliating and makes you feel like even less of a person. And yet, it’s almost impossible to stop.

It’s OK if you’re scared because your fears are elements that make up your personality. But you can start by changing the way you talk to yourself. Take a minute to look at yourself in the mirror and mention three things you love about yourself. Each morning, say out loud: “I am enough.”

3) Tell your story:

Write down how you feel. This is a form of catharsis that will free your mind and make it easier to understand what’s happening inside of you.

You can write about your fears, what you love and what’s kept you from being awesome so far.

When you put it on paper, your brain has to work a bit harder to re-organize your thoughts into something that makes sense. And soon enough, you’ll realize that it’s all fear talking — but you’re strong enough. Just don’t stop telling your story.

My best life is not a perfect life. I’m still learning how to be a good friend and son and a fighter for what’s right in the world. My best life is where I’m at today, and it’s where I will be tomorrow, no matter how flawed of a person I may get.

I’m going to keep telling my story until I reach my goals, and then I’ll say a big “F*&@ you” to the critic in my head for doubting me.

My best life is where I am right now — the person I love, the parents who love me back, and the fighter willing to get up and start again when life gets rough.

I’m strong enough. Living My Best Life

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock