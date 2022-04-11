3 Ways We Can Disrupt the Biases That (Still!) Box Women In

I knew I was the boss of the company I founded. Turns out I run the house workflow, too. I own the carpool responsibility. I own the school permission slips. I even own the laundry.

Does that make my husband my employee? Based on recent events, it would seem so.

First of all, let me point out that I have a very happy marriage. My husband is supportive, funny, and super athletic. This story isn’t about him, but he recently did something a little bit puzzling. After planning to go backcountry skiing with his buddy, he asked me, “Are you OK with me going?” It felt a bit strange, as if he was asking management’s permission to take a little paid time off.

He was asking because we have to coordinate calendars as two working parents, but it was the phrasing that highlights the hidden assumptions about gender roles. Therein lies the proof that women are still being boxed into a corner when it comes to home-based expectations and responsibilities. It reminds me of what sociologist Arlie Hochschild wrote in The Second Shift. She posited that men get special credit for their domestic contributions. Women? We’re lucky if someone even notices when we navigate everyone’s competing schedules.

It’s 2022, and this bias continues to persist. I’ve been asked more times than I care to remember how I balance travel with being a working mom; the same rarely gets asked of dads. And if you’re tired of continuing this “women as home CEO without any acknowledgment” farce, too, I recommend that we all make a few changes.

Give credit where and when it’s due.

As a mom, I don’t get credit for facilitating my family. It’s just assumed that I’ll take care of everything. On the other hand, my husband can post on Facebook that he picked up our daughter at school, and he’ll get instant validation of his greatness. When women post about similar mundane tasks, no one celebrates. The accomplishment is invisible.

Give me a break. No, seriously. Give me a break — and give me credit while you’re at it.

To uncover what’s hidden and start giving women credit for their contributions, I suggest creating a spreadsheet that includes all household tasks. Make sure you estimate how much time it takes to handle each responsibility, and then assign out those jobs. For example: “Who’s unloading the dishwasher? It takes 15 minutes. I’ll do it for three days, but I need someone to do it the other four days.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. Put a stop to uneven workloads.

This kind of goes along with the first thought, but it needs a space of its own. According to Gallup, women remain the principal architects of the majority of traditionally domestic tasks such as meal prep and childcare. Their burdens have become more complicated during the pandemic, though, to the point where one-third of women told Gallup they’re burned out.

This is beyond serious. Working women are tasked to do more, be more, and remain even-keeled. No matter what anyone says, they feel the underlying current to be these magical unicorns who can swoop in and make everything OK. That’s just not fair.

I’d like to propose that employers try to help women when it comes to this point. Employers need to have compassion for and awareness of the additional stress and expectations many women are enduring. They need to consider that many women work a “second shift” at home.

Empathetic leaders can be at the forefront of assisting employees and helping them create balance through support opportunities, added benefits, or just flexibility. By tackling this systemic issue collectively, companies can ensure women won’t have to navigate it alone.

3. Recruit for transferable skills instead of track records.

How many times have I heard about a male job applicant looking like a “good bet”? Usually, the conversation goes something along these lines: “Oh, his track record looks pretty decent. He’s never done this type of position, but he’s done this work, which should be transferable.”

Women don’t get that benefit of the doubt, particularly if our track records don’t showcase our transferable skills. Sure, we can run a household budget, have the agility to handle multiple communications at once, and excel at emotional intelligence. However, we’re denied workforce opportunities when our previous experiences don’t clearly transfer.

I find this ridiculous. The world is changing very quickly due to digital transformation, work speed, COVID-19, technical skill obsolescence, and other factors. No one fits the mold. It’s getting impossible to hire a person with the desired skills for plenty of positions because the positions haven’t been around long.

The pandemic has already disenfranchised women. Some estimates say that we won’t recover the parity gains we made pre-COVID-19 for decades. Maybe we can shorten that timeframe if we start looking for applicants who can learn, adjust, and grow rather than trying to fit every unique peg into the same hole.

At the end of the day, these issues don’t just affect women — they affect everyone. The more we highlight inequality, the better chance we have at figuring out ways to solve our problems. All it takes is some out-of-the-box thinking.

—

Shutterstock image