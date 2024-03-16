30 Simple and Affordable Sustainable Swaps for More Eco-Friendly Living in 2024

Author: Amanda Hoyer

Tons of influencers and companies want you to buy expensive service subscriptions and alternatives in the name of eco-friendliness. Even with companies not greenwashing one-off product lines, their products are so new, exclusive, or expensive to produce. Living sustainably doesn’t have to cost much — the whole point about living green means intentional consumption.

Thinking more about the products we use, the waste we generate, and the companies we buy from are good ideas, regardless of intent. In a world seemingly run by mega-corporations rarely held accountable for their carbon footprint, you might wonder how you can make a difference.

Making small, eco-friendly changes to your lifestyle can have a big impact on the planet. These 30 easy and affordable sustainable swaps will help you live greener in 2024 and beyond.

Kitchen Swaps: Storage, Snacks, and Drinks

With 62% of consumers avoiding a change to a more sustainable lifestyle due to its cost, it’s more important than ever that folks understand how doable it is. The kitchen is easily the biggest source of waste for any household. All 80 million tons of food waste comes from disposable packaging, international shipping, and anything uneaten.

Despite inflation, food waste levels haven’t decreased. Although single-serve, grab-and-go packaging makes sense for on-the-go families and single adults, it generates a lot of trash. While we can’t control how companies package their goods, we have control over what we buy and store.

1. Invest in Reusable Storage Bags

Silicone, glass, and beeswax (yes, beeswax) work great for food storage. Consider silicone reusable bags instead of plastic bags, which do nothing for the planet or your grocery budget. There are affordable glass containers available with silicone and plastic lids. For storage that doesn’t need an airtight seal, look into beeswax wrap.

2. Switch to Reusable Grocery Bags

Instead of buying paper or plastic at the store, as more and more grocery stores charge per bag, try reusable ones. Usually, these bags carry more weight, last longer, and come in many different sizes. You can get insulated bags for cold items, which also work well for day trips. Try replacing the plastic produce bags from the store with reusable mesh or woven ones. These are washable, too, in case fruit juice gets on them.

3. Pack Lunches in Reusable Containers

Don’t opt for a plastic bag for items like meat if you can. Instead, put it in a reusable container. These can be easily washed and sanitized; if you buy ones with a good seal, they are pretty leakproof. Since they seal closed, reusable containers keep food fresher for to-go things like lunch or hiking. Avoid bamboo lids when possible, as these warp and crack over time.

4. Use a Reusable Water Bottle

If you’re trying to drink enough water daily, get a reusable water bottle — and, no, it doesn’t have to be a Stanley. When reusable products go viral, and people overbuy them for a trend, it does more harm than good.

Find a water bottle (or two) to keep on hand all the time. I have one in my car and one at home, so I always have water within reach. Personal note: It was hard to remember to drink water until I covered the bottle in stickers of things I love — now I always remember and get a little dopamine hit, too.

5. Make Your Coffee and Tea at Home

Did you know you could save anywhere from $300 to over $700 by making coffee at home? Even if you visit a local coffee shop over Starbucks, anything fancier than a cup of drip coffee will cost you more on the go. Aside from hurting our wallets, single-use cups produce tons of waste yearly — regardless of material. Take advantage of those savings, bring your cup, and help the planet a little.

6. Buy Local, Organic, and Fair-Trade Foods

Let’s be realistic: organic foods are more expensive than non-organic options. What if you purchased your food — more or less — straight from the source? Buying local solves some personal and environmental problems.

Local produce is significantly cheaper if you know where to look (i.e., the farmers’ market). No wonder 68% of folks like to buy local veggies. The food’s fresher and cheaper because it’s not coming from another country. That means supporting the local economy, small businesses, and farmers.

7. Make Cleaners From Natural Ingredients

Don’t get me started on the amount of waste generated (all 400 million tons of it) to produce household cleaners. The irresponsible trend of companies promoting sustainable, clean ingredients and packaging while ignoring the waste produced aggravates me. Worst of all, companies that sell reusable or refillable brands often charge premium prices.

Instead of paying for mostly water and plastic waste — most cleaning products contain 50% or more water — DIY those household products. Save tons by making cleaners from bulk buys and diminish the packaging debris.

8. Swap Paper Towels for Reusable Cloth

Even with a reuse and recycle rate of 65% for paper goods, many household paper products aren’t recyclable due to chemicals in the fibers. Often, paper towels, made of cellulose and wood pulp, are bleached with chlorine and formaldehyde, which leaches into the earth. In theory, paper is recyclable, but not when treated with these chemicals.

Invest in reusable paper towels instead of adding to the tons of paper waste produced worldwide. These washable counter cleaners last much longer and will easily help you recoup the cost of even store-brand paper towels. Plus, you’re saving on literal tons of paper waste.

9. Put a Recycling Bin by the Trash

How many of us have recycling bins in the garage only? One of the biggest areas generating recyclable waste is the kitchen. Although some folks like to keep their waste hidden under the sink or with pull-out drawers, it’s a good idea to keep your waste receptacles easily accessible. You’ll notice how much longer it takes to fill the trash once you start recycling.

Bathroom Swaps

With a toothbrush taking 500 years to decompose, it’s no wonder folks are against single-use plastic. Even for personal care items that last a month or so, the plastic doesn’t get recycled, adding to global waste. We can’t ask people to stop taking showers, but we can explore refillables and other sustainable replacements. Until corporations stop packaging in plastics, here are other accessible options for the environmentally conscious shopper.

10. Switch to Plastic-Free Beauty Products

So many beauty products we buy have a sizable carbon footprint. It’s ridiculous, from display packaging in stores to limited edition boxed sets. If you want to understand my rage, watch a beauty YouTuber unbox all their PR. Then you’ll appreciate the amount of waste that goes into packaging (70%) alone.

On a more practical and personally concerning note, most of us use waste products because we get inadequate sizes before we finish them. I’m talking about bacterial and fungal infestation. Yes, your cosmetics carry contagions. Oversized items take longer to use, even longer than manufacturers suggest. Instead of bulk buys, consider travel sizes or tracking how long it takes to finish that mascara tube. Make sure you wash those beauty sponges, too.

11. Try Shampoo and Soap Bars Instead of Bottles

Do you want a full-size shampoo and conditioner you can take on the go? Put those bottles back and try bars instead. With millions of bottles thrown away yearly, a bar with active organic ingredients competes with that $5 bottle of cheap shampoo or conditioner. You can find plenty of brands suited for sensitive scalps and curly hair types, too!

12. Swap Disposable Razors for a Safety Razor

As a woman who’s fallen prey to the societal convention of shaving, trust me when I say I’ve tried every hair removal solution known to man. After giving up on waxes and depilatories, I returned to five-blade, sensitive, hydrating disposable razors. With an estimated 160 million disposable razors bought and trashed projected this year, we must find another way.

For vintage-loving fans and hipsters alike, the old-school way works best for a clean shave. The multi-blade options work for safety razors and straight or barber’s razors. Replacing the blades — which keep a sharp edge longer — costs you way less money. Plus, safety razors are recyclable, unlike disposables.

13. Install Low-Flow Showerheads and Faucets

If you’re a renter or homeowner, installing new faucets and showerheads could save you tons of money and conserve water. Just replacing one faucet could save nearly 2,900 gallons of water a year. That’s right — replacing one water fixture has that much impact. Don’t worry about low water pressure, either. Today’s low-flow water fixtures use air pressure and less water to achieve higher water pressure with less water.

Creating an Energy-Efficient Household

The U.S. Energy Information Administration surveys energy use for several sectors. As of 2020, the average American household used 10,500 kilowatthours (kWh) of electricity per year. The largest areas of electrical use are air conditioning and space heating and cooling. However, many cost-effective ways exist to save money and reduce your household’s carbon footprint.

14. Switch To LED Light Bulbs

Incandescent light bulbs work great for the right space and, if you’re turning off lights when you leave a room, you’re already saving money. LED bulbs burn more efficiently, last longer, and work in almost every space in the home. Consider installing a few if you don’t have enclosed housings or outdated wiring.

15. Plug Devices Into a Power Strip

Ever heard of a phantom load? Also known as vampire energy or standby power, appliances that stay plugged in all day consume electricity from the grid even when not in active use. Energy Star estimates that $11 billion in annual energy costs stems from standby electrical consumption.

Now, you’re wondering how to fix this. It’s not like you can unplug the refrigerator. If you want to bust the ghost in the machine, save on your electricity bill, and reduce carbon emissions, invest in a smart power strip. These protect against energy surges and make it easy to turn off multiple devices simultaneously. Power strips can lower daily costs and help put your house in “sleep mode” when you’re on vacation.

16. Invest in a Clothesline and Clothespins

If you live somewhere that’s not always cold and rainy, you have a dryer anytime the sun’s shining. In more inclement climates, you need a little more creativity. I’m talking about hang-drying your laundry! It’s free and works well in sunshine-filled areas. A simple clothesline and clothespins can save you tons of money.

For those who refuse to make the switch — or experience a few warm sunny days — consider switching to Energy Star-certified dryers. If every American used a more efficient dryer, we’d save more than $1.5 billion annually in utility costs.

17. Install a Programmable or Smart Thermostat

We know heating and cooling comprise the highest energy sink in any household, but getting rid of the HVAC system makes no sense. Even with conservative use, cutting-edge heating and cooling systems aren’t perfect. Regulating temperature in most homes takes a lot of power, but a simple solution is the programmable thermostat.

The Department of Energy estimates that most households can save up to 10% on heating and cooling by adjusting the thermostat a few degrees while out of the house. Pay attention to the temperature difference between the house and outdoors. The bigger the disparity, the more your system works to heat or cool the space.

18. Hang up Blackout Curtains or Window Film

Covering up windows is one of the easiest ways to reduce energy bills. Window coverings can be a lifesaver during the hottest summer afternoon or coldest winter day. Thick curtains, such as blackout curtains, keep your home insulated against heat or cold by blocking sunlight. This helps maintain the internal temperature of your home. Additionally, consider using window film for privacy and protection from UV rays and the summer sun.

19. Add Some Solar Panels

Now’s the time for those ready to cash in on solar energy tax credits. Adding solar panels to the westward-facing part of the roof can save you big time. Not every state offers fiscal incentives, but you don’t have to buy panels if you’re on a tighter budget. Instead, you can rent or lease-to-own solar panels, an ideal solution for those who want greener energy but can’t afford the pricey installation.

Depending on the state, you could save up to $1,500 annually on energy bills. Calculate your current utilities and budget for home improvements, then see if this is your alternative energy solution.

20. Convert the HVAC Heat Pump

If you want a home renovation with a high return on investment, consider converting that old HVAC. Although it will cost you a pretty penny (roughly $17,750), converting the natural gas-powered system with an electric heat pump saves on long-term costs. If you’re selling the home soon, this upgrade will pay off in dividends. And for homeowners looking to reap the rewards sooner, you might save anywhere from 20 to 40 percent on heating and cooling costs.

Decorating the House Sustainably

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classifies durable goods as “products with a lifetime of three years or more… and includes large and small appliances, furniture and furnishings, carpets, and rugs,… consumer electronics, and other miscellaneous durable goods such as… household goods.”

Did you know that even reused furniture, which the EPA surveys for, gets landfilled at 80%? That means even secondhand, used pieces end up as garbage.

21. Choose Secondhand Furniture and Vintage Finds

Knowing that 9.68 million tons of durable goods end up as waste, it’s time to rethink buying that new couch. Plus, you’re compromising on quality and materials if you buy budget furniture. Ultimately, you’re wasting money when you replace that piece in three years instead of ten.

Since I’ve discovered how many beautiful vintage finds exist, thanks to viral internet videos, I’m more interested in finding pieces that fit my budget and style. With most modern decor favoring bland flexibility, I want pieces with personality. I’m hoping that once I furnish my next living space with my soon-to-be husband, we spend the time to curate a space together with Saturday morning estate sales and midweek thrift store visits. We’ll end up with an affordable and fully furnished space sooner than you’d think.

22. Use Natural Materials Like Cotton, Wool, and Wood

If you buy new furniture — likely for immediate or specialized needs — opt for natural materials. Sustainable fabrication involves responsible sourcing of new or reclaimed materials. Natural materials are often more durable, meaning these pieces are investments and potential heirlooms.

When shopping, consider recycled or biodegradable composition, too. Organic materials aren’t always affordable, but some brands fabricate furnishings by recycling and repurposing waste materials.

Making Your Garden Even Greener

With 2% of the continental U.S. covered in lawns, that’s a lot of non-native turf grasses — roughly 40 million acres. I’m not surprised how much we waste on that perfectly manicured Rockwellian dream. Technically, grass removes around 50% of the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, so it’s not all bad. Excessive use of water and chemicals on lawns is the real issue. Non-native lawns use up around 3 trillion gallons of water annually and 70 million pounds of pesticides.

23. Plant Native Plants To Support Pollinators

Despite its carbon sink capacity, replacing non-native turf grass with native plants can save you a pretty penny. The average cost of annual lawn care is $321 – $3,871. One Minnesotan company compared maintenance cost per square foot, determining folks could save almost 74% in lawn costs a year.

If personal savings aren’t incentive enough, the dire state of native seeds might be. The National Academies report, An Assessment of Native Seed Needs and the Capacity for Their Supply: Final Report, reveals a national shortage of native seeds. Between a too-little-too-late government response and urbanization, it’s up to homeowners to make a difference in sustainable gardening.

24. Ditch the Landscape Fabric for Newspaper or Cardboard

Did you know your soil can be sick or healthy? Poor quality soil needs more nutrients vital to plant growth. It also runs off or erodes without plant roots, proper irrigation, or effective landscape design.

Good soil is loose, but landscape fabric compacts the soil, reducing water, air, and nutrient flow. Weeds grow through the fabric, making weeding even harder. Plus, installing this material isn’t worth the personal and environmental cost. If you want to create a porous layer to retain moisture and minimize weed growth, reuse old newspapers or untreated cardboard.

25. Make Mulch and Compost From Household Waste

The national average cost of fertilizer is $289 a year. Some folks have much smaller yards, while others have much larger ones. With an annual use of 19 million metric tons, fertilizer costs consumers and the planet. Even with organic ingredients, the runoff from overuse of these chemicals impacts water and soil quality.

The simplest way to save on fertilizer is to make it yourself. DIY compost is a lot simpler than you realize. You can customize it to nutrient needs for herb or veggie gardens, wildflower hedge gardens, and more. Old compost — once dry enough — works wonders when mixed in with mulch!

26. Collect Rainwater for Irrigation

With 3 trillion gallons of water used on non-native lawns, don’t you think it’s time to stop wasting water? If you do switch to a grass alternative, native lawn, you’re going to save water. Indigenous species, better suited to regionalized weather, survive drought conditions much better. Nearly a quarter of native species survive extreme weather conditions, compared to non-natives.

Aside from higher water consumption, poor irrigation, and overwatering, in general, contribute to the water wasted. Harvesting rainwater is one of the best ways to lower utility bills. The EPA estimates savings of 40% during peak watering seasons! Check out rain barrels and storage systems you can buy or DIY.

When You’re on the Go

Although swapping out goods at home is a great start with sustainable living, you can take it outside the house, too! Minor changes to your commute and other lifestyle habits have a long-term impact.

27. Walk, Bike, or Take Public Transport Instead of Driving

If you’re not one of the lucky few to work fully remote, you’re commuting to the office. Depending on the city you live in, your access varies. Some cities have great train and subway options, while others offer around-the-clock bussing. If you live within a few blocks or two miles of your workspace, consider walking or biking to work when the weather cooperates. A few days a year without using the car makes all the difference. In gridlocked downtowns, you can move much faster on foot.

28. Carpool With Coworkers or Neighbors

If buses or trains aren’t an option, nor walking or biking, consider carpooling! If you have coworkers who live on your way to work, earn some brownie points by offering a ride. You can even work out a trading system for gas or morning coffee! Carpooling doesn’t have to feel like a chore.

29. Maintain Your Vehicle for Optimal Fuel Efficiency

Even gas-guzzling vehicles run efficiently, but the only way hybrids or gas-powered cars run best is through proper care. A vehicle’s carbon output increases when it’s not burning fuel properly. Improper maintenance leads to a “dirtier” burn, while cleaner-burning cars have better maintenance. Plus, better mileage per gallon will get you that much further.

30. Stay in Eco-Friendly Hotels

Responsible travel is essential for the eco-conscious tourist. There are many ways to opt for sustainability, including where you stay. Many hotels include single-use items that end up in the landfill. Energy use runs high in unused rooms, but some hotels prioritize environmentally friendly heating and cooling. Checking into these stays makes for a greener getaway.

Making a Difference One Swap at a Time

Living greener should be accessible. If you can afford the luxury swaps that aren’t just greenwashed lifestyle goods — give it a go! If not, apply small changes when and where you can. Incorporating a few of these simple swaps can lead to more eco-friendly living and benefit the planet.

Try incorporating some of these sustainable swaps into your daily life for a greener 2024! What changes will you make?

