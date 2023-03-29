31 Sure-Fire Things to Say to Your Ex-Boyfriend that Will Make Him Want You Back

I think you’ll agree with me when I say:

Break-ups are difficult to handy.

well, it not going to be an easy task, but trust us, you can still get him back, keep reading if you want to know what to say to make him want you back, and actionable things to do to get your ex back, and many more.

Sound good, let’s do this

What To Say To Make Him Want You Back

The most powerful thing in life is words, words can attack or separate anybody in your life. Saying the right words to him can make him want you back instantly.

Today, we will look at the top 31 wonderful things to say to make him want you back instantly:

1. I Always Cared deeply about You.

When it comes to feelings letting him know your deepest feelings can surely make him come back to you.

2. I Find It Extremely Difficult To Live Without You.

By saying these words you are letting him know that he meant the world to you and helped you have a better life with him.

3. Every time I close and open my eyes you are the first person that comes to my mind.

By using these phrases you just impressed your ex. To make this work you need to send it last night and first thing in the morning.

This will get him thinking about you and also show him that they is no one else in your life.

4. You are the first best amazing boyfriend I had ever had and I regret ever leaving you.

Letting know that you regret leaving him will give him a boost in his ego making him feel more confident to ask you why you left him in the first place.

5. What will hate me more is you meeting somebody else.

The worse thing that can happen in a relationship is your ex moving on with another woman by telling him these words you are letting him know that if he moves on with another woman he will break your heart.

6. Can you see a bright future between us?

By asking him this question you will have to get a direct answer if it is a yes or no. When he replies you can take it further and ask why.

7. Can you see us getting back together in the future?

This will be up to him if he loves the idea or if he hates it. It will be up to you if you know if there is a chance you both get back together.

8. No one has ever made my heart full of joy as you have.

By telling this phrase you are letting them know that you had the most fun when the two of you were together and in you are very interested in getting back together.

9. Each time we were together I felt so lucky to have you in my life.

This is the cutest and most romantic thing to say to your ex. You are showing him that you still love him even though you see things are over between you two.

10. I miss every single thing about you, you being smart and brave.

By using this phrase to your ex you are giving him compliments, as you know everyone loves compliments.

11. Can I ask you a question could you help me fix my broken heart?

He will find it awkward, as you know being in love just brings out the awkward side of us.

12. You are the most loving and kindest guy I have ever met

By using these words he will be very happy to hear this from you. As you know kindness is the most beautiful compliment you can give to a person, especially your love partner.

13. I made a horrible mistake, they are no guy like you that I will meet soon

The most important thing is learning from your mistakes and letting him know that you appreciate his company and that you want to continue with the relationship.

14. Even though we are apart you will always carry a special place in my loving heart.

Letting him know that he had a special place in your heart you are opening up to him and you are speaking directly from your heart. His response will be a positive answer because he will be emotionally touched.

15. When I hear our favorite song, I always think about your handsome face.

Letting him know that you still listen to your favorite song. Some songs touch a person’s heart and evoke some emotions he also will fill it when he listens to it and maybe eventually he will start thinking about you.

16. Each time I close my eyes I keep seeing you in my dreams

This is the sweetest thing that you can say to your ex, just remind him that he is on your mind 24/7.

17. You are such a good-hearted guy, people like you don’t exist anymore.

Giving him compliments like this one, that he was an amazing guy and there is not one like him. Hopefully, he come back to you.

18. You being around me was the best thing that has ever happened

If this feeling ever comes around just tell him, and he will be happy even if you both are apart.

19. I have these strong feelings that we were meant to spread our whole life together.

By bringing up these words you are opening him up to explain to you what he thinks and say his emotional feelings about you.

20. I still have strong feelings for you

This will feel awkward to him but if you feel like this go ahead and tell him to see his reaction.

21. I find it difficult living without you

How sweet and romantic. By honestly admitting that you find it difficult to live without him. It also shows him that he was an awesome person and made everything around you better when you were together.

22. If I had one wish, I would have wished not to let you go.

By using this phrase you are letting him know that if you had the power you will be still interested in him and fix everything from the start.

23. I just want to let you know that I fell in love with a real man

This is the cutest and sweetest thing you can say to him. Just open up and tell him how he made you feel each time you were with him.

24. I appreciate everything that you have been doing for me, thank you for being there

This will make him feel special because you are showing him an appreciation for every single thing about him.

25. Sometimes, I cry myself to sleep, thinking of how we ended our relationship

Using this phrase you are letting him know that you are still vulnerable and you are explaining to him your deep raw feelings that we can fix things also you are still thinking about him.

26. Do you have any best memories of just the two of us

By asking him this question you are allowing him to think about the good memories you both had together not only that you will be on his mind thinking about the best memories that he had with you when you were together.

27. I will never meet someone who will make me feel better as you did.

He will find it sweet and comforting that you felt a strong connection and the love he gave you, even if you did not show it at that time when you were together.

28. Sometimes I wish we never broke up. Do you feel it too?

This is a great opening question for him and he will not resist answering it.

29. Our love story nearly ended like a romantic movie.

This is straightforward because you are in deep pain that your love story did not end in the way you thought which is a happy ending meaning it shows to him that you still think about him and you want to fix things.

30. I miss you taking me out bowling on Saturdays.

Letting him know that you still remember those lovely weekly hang out with him and you want him to continue taking you out and also showing him that he is not replaced.

31. You always be a special treasure in my heart.

You know when you have a special treasure you will do everything in your power to keep it ours. With this phrase, you are letting him know that he was a special important person in your life even though you don’t get back together in the future.

To Wrap Things Up

I hope today’s article showed you What To Say To Make Him Want You Back.

Which phrase are you going to try out first, let me know by leaving a comment below right now…

