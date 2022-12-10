35 Best Gifts for Foodies in Your Life

Finding the perfect gifts for foodies can be intimidating, but it’s not as hard as you might think. Sometimes it’s just about finding something unique or unusual they didn’t even know they needed. Sure, a restaurant gift card is welcome, but these gifts will make a better impression.

We’ve rounded up the best gifts for foodies for the gourmand in your life. Whether they love to cook or love to eat, these gifts are sure to please this holiday season.

35 Best Holiday Gifts for Foodies

1. Fresh Pressed Elderberry Syrup

Fresh Pressed Elderberry Syrup is made from superfruit elderberries and has long been used as a healing supplement. Try it drizzled on oatmeal or yogurt to make your breakfast pop.

2. Cult Crackers

These gluten-free, plant-based wonders are made by hand and boast a whopping 4 grams of protein per serving. Made from only a few natural ingredients, these Cult Crackers are the perfect snacks for any food lover.

3. The Jam Stand Jam Set

Jam does not have to be a boring gift, especially in a gift set like this. These delicious flavors are far from what grandma used to make. The Raspberry Jalapeno is my favorite, and it’s delicious served on warm sourdough bread.

4. Holiday Truffle Creation Kit

We are huge fans of gifts that give the family an activity to do together. This holiday truffle-making kit has everything you need to make adorable holiday-themed chocolate reindeer, snowmen, and wreaths.

5. Nuttzo Nut Butter

No more boring peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. This Nuttzo nut butter is high in protein, low in sugar, and loaded with fun flavors like pumpkin spice and gingerbread. Your favorite foodie can use it in smoothies, cookies, and salad dressings.

6. Doc Popcorn

Sugar and Spice Popcorn is loaded with cinnamon, sugar, vanilla, and a hint of cocoa. This is not your average popcorn because it’s made with the highest quality ingredients, no transfats, MSG, artificial colors, or preservatives.

7. Cheese Baker

Who wouldn’t love a baker that serves the perfect melted cheese? Use this for brie, mozzarella, and goat cheese to make the ideal appetizer to serve guests any time of year.

8. Monogrammed Driftwood Cheeseboard

Monogrammed gifts are so personal; why not add a monogram to a cheese board? These boards can be used as a cheese board or to showcase your favorite appetizers, and it also looks great on the counter when not in use.

9. Revolution InstaGLO Toaster

This is one of the best gifts for foodies that have everything. This Revolution Toaster has sixteen innovative bread modes, including a gluten-free setting for each one, to make your bread turn out perfectly every time. You can even make quesadillas in this toaster!

10. Classic Syrup Sampler

If your foodie is also a coffee lover, give them this classic syrup sampler. They are all sugar-free, keto-friendly, and gluten-free. You can also use these delicious syrups in desserts, oatmeal, and smoothies.

11. Tame To Insane Challenge Box

From mild to extreme, these hot sauces boast eleven different heat levels. This makes a great party challenge, and the hottest sauces are extreme, so use them with caution.

12. Pralines Gift Box

One of the bestsellers from la Maison du Chocolat, this praline gift box has forty decadent chocolate pralines. They make chocolate with a perfectly balanced flavor using precise chocolate-making techniques. It’s the perfect foodie gift for any mom with a sweet tooth.

13. Ember Mug

This mug will keep your coffee at the perfect temperature so you can enjoy it from start to finish. Whether sitting at your desk or enjoying your commute, these mugs keep your drinks warm. The heating component is inside the cup, and they use sensors to regulate the temperature. The Ember Mug is always a favorite gift for foodies every holiday season.

14. Nakano Knives

You might think you have knives that work well, but after you try these Nakano Knives, you will change your mind. Try one of these perfect everyday knives to dice fruits and vegetables and cut through meats. It is an all-purpose must-have for any want-to-be chef or foodie. Use discount code SEASONAL_CRAVINGS for 30% additional savings.

15. Lodge Cast Iron Skillet

Another kitchen classic is the cast iron pan, popular with all home cooks. Use this every day to go from skillet browning to oven baking in no time. It has ergonomic handles, generous pour spouts, and excellent heat retention. This is one gift that will last a lifetime.

16. Always Pan

This Always pan has over twenty-six thousand positive reviews and counting. It replaces your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. It really does meet up to its name, and it is a versatile foodie gift.

17. Ooni Koda Pizza Oven

Fresh stone-baked pizza in as little as sixty seconds? This Ooni Koda pizza oven is powered by propane or natural gas and reaches up to nine hundred fifty degrees Fahrenheit. No more delivery!

18. The Essential Capsule

This olive oil selection has everything you need, like robust and smooth olive oil, raw balsamic vinegar, and double-fermented champagne vinegar. These can be used in salad dressings, soups, stews, marinades, greens, and even cocktails. The opportunities are endless.

19. Bokksu Japanese Snack Box

Gift boxes are all the rage these days, and Bokksu delivers the taste of authentic Japanese snacks, teas, and candies right to your door. Each box contains a mix of flavors that every palate will enjoy.

20. Nespresso Lattissima Machine

Dream of being a master barista? You can make your favorite espresso drinks at home with this gorgeous Nespresso Espresso Machine from Williams Sonoma. Integrated milk frothing means that you can quickly whip up your favorites with just the touch of a button.

21. Hyperchiller

The Hyperchiller is ready to work whenever you are. Just keep it in the freezer; it can cool any beverage in about one minute. If your food lover enjoys an iced coffee every morning, this could come in handy. Use it for coffee, juice, smoothies, wine, cocktails, and shots.

22. Mixed Wood Appetizer Plates

These rustic round appetizer plates are perfect for jazzing up your next party. They have a variety of hues of wood and work well for small bites, tapas, and charcuterie boards.

23. Chefman 2 Quart Air Fryer

Everyone is obsessed with air fryers these days, and this little cutie is a great way to jump in. Air fryers allow for healthier cooking by providing that fried flavor with little to no oil. This mini one is great for small kitchens or apartments.

24. Milk Bar Bakery Gift Box

Milk bar is famous for its delicious cookies, and now you can get a sampler delivered right to your door. This one has chocolate, confetti, corn, blueberry flavors, and one piece of Milk Bar Pie. No food lover will be disappointed with this thoughtful collection.

25. Personalized Pot Holder

Got a favorite pup in the house? Put their faces on these personalized oven mitts and pot holders. They will brighten up your kitchen in no time and makes a thoughtful stocking stuffer.

26. Noble Nest Tabletop Firepit

You don’t have to give up on smores just because it’s cold outside. You can have an indoor smores party with this tabletop fire pit, and it creates a cozy ambiance and runs on isopropyl alcohol.

27. Movie Night Popcorn Kit

Love snuggling up on the couch with your family to binge the latest season of The Crown? This popcorn set will make it even better. Whip up some fresh corn with cheezy white cheddar topping, or maybe you prefer sweet and salty kettle corn. Either way, you can’t go wrong.

28. 12 Days of Canned Wine Advent Calendar

This bestselling gift set fills every day of the holiday season with surprises. Each box contains twelve different award-winning wines, including rose, sparkling, red, and white.

29. Le Creuset Signature 4.5 Qt. Dutch Oven

The Le Creuset Dutch Oven is a kitchen essential used for slow-cooking, braising, searing, roasting, or baking. It can cook just about anything and quickly goes from stovetop to oven. Not to mention it comes in so many lovely shades.

30. KitchenAid 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

For your bestie, this over-the-top gift will be loved and cherished for years to come. It comes in seventy-nine colors and is an absolute workhorse in the kitchen. It has ten speeds and can mix cookie dough to knead pizza dough. Add some extra attachments, and you can make pasta and grind your own meat.

31. AeroGarden Harvest Slim Garden

No more paying high prices for fresh herbs in the off-season. This Harvest Slim Herb Kit will allow your foodie friend to grow fresh herbs, tomatoes, and lettuce on the counter. The LED lights allow the plants to grow five times faster than soil. Just imagine homemade spaghetti sauce with fresh basil all year long.

32. Digital Meat Thermometer

This easy-to-use digital thermometer has over five hundred positive reviews and gives a reading in one second or less. Whether you are grilling out or cooking a roast in the oven, this thermometer ensures perfectly cooked meat.

33. Round Classic Waffle Maker

For breakfast lovers, get them this Round Classic Waffle Maker from Cuisinart. It makes the perfect waffles with a crispy outside and tender inside. Ideal for a smaller kitchen as it stands up for storage.

34. Eating Out Loud: Bold Middle Eastern Flavors for All Day, Every Day by Eden Grinshpan

This book contains flavorful dishes that mix and match traditional ingredients in new ways. The recipes are easy to follow and perfect for all cooking abilities. Be sure to try the Pistachio Cardamom Coffee Cake.

35. Mistletoe Apron

Comfortable and sturdy this apron can take on the biggest messes your foodie dishes out in the kitchen. It is stain-resistant and machine-washable, so it will always look fresh.

The Best Gifts for Foodies on Your Holiday List

Don’t be nervous about getting a gift for your favorite foodie. Anyone would be happy to receive one of these unique gifts. You may even put a few on your holiday wish list and drop hints for your family.

