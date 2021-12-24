365 Days of Climate Awareness 118 – Ocean Gyres

A gyre is a rotating surface current. There are five major basin-wide gyres on the planet: north and south Atlantic; north and south Pacific; and Indian. They are all wind-driven. Though some like the North Atlantic gyre form part of the global thermohaline circulation, all would slowly spin down and stop without the constant input of momentum from the wind, which is driven by the sun.

It has been estimated that the North Atlantic gyre, including its western arc the Gulf Stream, would shut down in about ten years were winds removed. (Fortunately this isn’t at all likely to happen, no matter what else a warming planet throws at us.) The dominant wind patterns of the planet create and maintain these surface circulation systems. Variations in wind intensity and storm activity certainly affect, but do not stop them.

Even the hypothesized influence of cold, fresh meltwater from Canada and Greenland will not shut the North Atlantic gyre down. Ice loss from the far north will certainly affect wind patterns but will not completely disrupt them. The major influences: incoming radiation from the sun; the thermal imbalance between equator and poles; and the presence of the continents, will remain. What the freshwater influx could potentially do, however, is push the northern arc of the North Atlantic gyre farther south, compressing it, and limiting the transfer of heat to the north.

There are smaller gyres within the minor ocean basins, such as the Mediterranean, the Arctic Ocean (sometimes called the Arctic Mediterranean), and the Gulf of Mexico. These circulation patterns are subject to greater variation, being driven by smaller-scale wind flows.

Tomorrow: the Pacific (and other) garbage patch(es).

Be brave, and be well.

