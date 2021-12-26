365 Days of Climate Awareness 120 – Global Weirding

“Global weirding” is the term coined by environmentalist Hunter Lovins for the concept of extreme weather events connected with global warming. The term “weirding” refers not to the added heat in earth’s climate system, but to the disruption of weather and climate patterns we as a species are accustomed to.

As the planet continues to warm due to human influence, the atmosphere and ocean gain heat energy. This results, of course, not in a linear shift in temperatures slightly upward around the planet. Since heat is distributed unevenly from equator to poles, and over continents and oceans, the increased energy in the atmosphere and ocean are expressed through more frequent, and/or more extreme, events, such as storms, floods and droughts.

The Physical Science Basis report of Working Group 1 of the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6-WG1) devotes an entire section to extreme events, saying it is “virtually certain” that heat waves have increased in frequency and intensity since the 1950’s, and with slightly less confidence, that precipitation events have too. It is considered “likely” that tropical cyclones have also increased in number and severity since then, as well as “compound events” like concurrent heatwaves and droughts on a global scale.

Models agree with evidence that global warming of much smaller increments–+0.5°C above the 1750-1800 (“pre-industrial”) mean—can produce such extreme events. We’ve been living in the world of intensified extremes for three generations, and the trend that way is increasing.

Tomorrow: droughts.

Be brave, and be well.

