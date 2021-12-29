365 Days of Climate Awareness 123 – Extreme Events: Precipitation

Preciptiation—rain and snow (largely)—is mostly a function of the vapor content in the air. When a given parcel of air is 100% saturated with vapor, it precipitates, or emerges into solid or liquid form, and when the droplets or particles become large enough, they fall. In a world of rising greenhouse gas concentrations, “…warming increases the atmospheric water-holding capacity…[and] results in an increase in extreme precipitation at a similar rate at the global scale.”

***

Regionally—on a sub-continental scale—factors such as wind patterns, vegetation, sea surface temperatures (SSTs) and regional oscillations such as ENSO and the NAO play large roles. The dynamic aspect of extreme events in general is what makes them difficult to correlate to global warming, further when global warming itself is affecting the dynamics. (A system which feeds back into itself, whether positively or negatively, is said be be behaving in a mathematically “nonlinear” fashion. And nonlinear systems can be extremely hard to predict.) The constant is an atmosphere more capable of holding water vapor, leading to larger potential rain and snow events.

Specifically, rising SSTs play a consistent role in rising precipitation along the coasts and other impacted regions (such as inland, with monsoons). This is akin to the rising vapor capacity (evaporative demand) of the atmosphere: increased SST means the water is at a higher energy state and more prone to evaporate, leading to increased water vapor in the air and increased likelihood of storm-generating convection currents.

Per AR6.WG1, it is “likely the number of heavy precipitation events over land had increased in more regions than it had decreased, though there were wide regional and seasonal variations…” Specific events, due to the local dynamics which create them, can be difficult to ascribe directly to global warming, even with an extremely strong driver such as anomalously hot air or ocean water, or increased atmospheric water vapor.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Tomorrow: floods.

Be brave, and be well.

—

This post was previously published on dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock