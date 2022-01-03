365 Days of Climate Awareness 128 – 1998 State of the Climate, North America and Europe

US climate data, 1998:

Global atmospheric CO2 concentration: 365.7 ppm, +2.65 above 1997

Average temperature: 55.9°F (+2.1°F anomaly above 20th c. ave), 6th warmest 1894-2021

Average rainfall: 33.89” (3.95” anomaly above 20th c. ave), 6th wettest (122nd driest) 1894-2021

14 named cyclones, 9 becoming hurricanes, 3 major (>3 Saffir-Simpson, >130 mph winds)

1422 tornadoes, above the 20th-century average (1383)

***

1998 began with a very strong El Niño, and ended with a very strong La Niña. There were 14 named North Atlantic cyclones, of which 9 became hurricanes, including Mitch, a historically strong storm which devastated Nicaragua and Honduras and impacted Florida as a tropical storm. Mitch ended its existence as the deadliest North Atlantic storm since 1780.

Warm temperatures across North America were associated with the early-year El Niño. 75% of the United States experienced warmer-than-usual temperatures, while only 1% was persistently cooler than usual. Late spring and early summer brought drought to the south and southeastern United States, leading to wildfires in Florida. During this time wet weather befell the north and northeast.

Snow cover was below average in North America throughout the entire year, whereas in eastern Europe conditions were snowier than usual. Throughout most of northern Europe, snow cover was low in the first half of the year, and greater than average in the second half. Europe south of 60° was warmer than usual.

Tomorrow: state of the climate: Asia, South America, Africa and the southern hemisphere, 1998.

Be brave, and be well.

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

