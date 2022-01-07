365 Days of Climate Awareness 132 – 2000 State of the Climate, North America & Europe

2000 US Climate Data

Global atmospheric CO2 concentration: 368.96 ppm, +1.16 ppm from 1999

Mean annual temperature 55.5°F, +1.7°F over 20th c. ave, 12th warmest 1894-2021

16 very strong tornadoes (wind >158 mph, scale F3-F5), below long-term mean of 38

14 named storms: 9 became hurricanes, 3 severe (wind ≥ 130 mph) (vs. average 9-7-2)

2000 was another La Niña year, and brought an abnormally warm winter and spring to the United States, particularly in the southern and western parts of the country. The Midwest and Northeast experienced a cooler second half of the year. November and December became very cold, with more than 50% of the country experiencing very cold temperatures.

Most of the country had drought or dry conditions, but the Great Lakes and northeast regions received more-than-average precipitation. According to the Palmer Index, 16% of the country was in drought in January, peaking at 36% in August. Meanwhile, 5% was extremely wet. In summer, wildfires in the western states destroyed 7.3 million acres of forest. Dry conditions in that region had persisted since 1999. The worst droughts occurred throughout the Deep South (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi).

Southeastern Europe experienced extremely high temperatures followed by water shortages in late summer. Meanwhile, precipitation in Britain and western Europe fluctuated between dryness in the first three months of the year, to extreme amounts in the second three months, back to dryness in summer, followed by a wet and stormy autumn across most of Europe.

Tomorrow: 2000 state of the world climate.

