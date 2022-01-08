365 Days of Climate Awareness 133 – 2000 State of the World Climate

2000 World Climate Data

Global atmospheric CO2 concentration: 368.96 ppm, +1.16 over 1999

Global mean air temperature anomaly: +0.76°C over 20th c. ave, 26th warmest 1894-2021

Global precipitation 3.9% greater than 1961-1990 mean: 3rd wettest year to date

***

2000 was another persistently La Niña year, though the intensity of the episode’s coldness was less during the first nine months. Precipitation patterns were consistent with other La Niña episodes: heavy rains in Indonesia, the eastern tropical Indian Ocean, southeastern Asia, northern Australia, and the western and central South Pacific, while the western and central tropical Pacific were drier than usual. Land temperatures were above the 30-year mean (1961-1990), particularly in the extratropical northern hemisphere. Many parts of North America and Eurasia were as much as 4°C above average.

Northern hemisphere snow cover was, for the fourth consecutive year, below average, a trend which had largely held since the late 1980’s. Snow deficits have tended to be lower in late winter. The Indian monsoon (June-September) was slightly wetter than average but followed an unusually dry spring. Mongolia experienced a very harsh winter, with more snow and colder temperatures than average, badly damaging the livestock industry. Meanwhile, western Asia from Iran to Afghanistan was affected by drought.

The rainy season in southern Africa was particularly intense, typical for a La Niña year. Farther north, in the horn (Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia) there was widespread drought, the worst since the mid-80’s. Rainfall in western Africa was close to average levels. Rainfall was well above average in northern South America, particularly in the Amazon Basin. Southern South America experienced a stretch of extremely cold winter (June-September) weather, as Antarctic air stretched north over the continent in a manner like the fluctuations of the Polar Vortex in the north.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Tomorrow: 2001 state of the US climate.

Be brave, and be well.

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock