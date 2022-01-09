365 Days of Climate Awareness 134 – 2001 State of the Climate, North America and Europe

2001 US Climate Data

Global average atmospheric CO2 concentration: 370.57 ppm, +1.61 ppm over 2000

Mean air temperature: 55.3°F, +1.6 over 1884-2021 ave, 16 th warmest as of 2021

warmest as of 2021 Mean precipitation: 26.6”, -0.93” from 1894-2021 ave, 35 th driest

driest 8 very strong tornadoes (winds ≥ 158 mph, category F3-F5), well below average of 38

15 named tropical storms: 9 became hurricanes, 4 major (winds ≥ 111 mph, cat. 3 or higher)

North American Conditions, 2001

Excessive rain: upper Midwest and Mississippi valley

Drought: 15% of the country in early 2001, peak of 20% by October: southern Great Plains, western US, eastern seaboard (later in the year), Hawaii

Wildfires: Great Basin (parts of Nevada, Utah, California, Idaho, Oregon, Wyoming), Pacific Northwest, East Coast

Above-average overland air temperatures, particularly in Canada

With the fading of La Niña conditions to a neutral state by midyear, the southern US was released from several years’ drought. Several late-year storms from the Pacific provided drought relief along the Pacific Northwest coast. Tropical Storm Allison brought significant flooding to the Gulf and East Coasts, hugging the coastline and continuing to derive heat and moisture from the ocean. Allison ended its existence causing $5B in damage, the most expensive storm to date in US history. While no hurricanes impacted the United States, for the first time in recorded history three of them formed in the North Atlantic in November.

Late winter brought several large snowfalls to the northeast, leading to an above-average spring snowpack. West of the Appalachians, this excess snow combined with heavy spring rains to produce flooding in the upper Mississippi, throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Europe outside of Scandinavia experienced above-average temperatures, with parts of Germany averaging as much as 4°C (7.2°F) above. Southern Europe, the Mediterranean coasts and the UK were drier than normal, while central and northern Europe and Scandinavia were wetter. However, southern and eastern Europe ended the year with stormy weather due to a southward shift in low pressure.

Tomorrow: 2001 state of the world climate.

A peaceful holiday to everyone. While pain and loneliness continue to exist in this world, we can try to overcome them with kindness and love. Be well, all.

