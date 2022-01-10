2001 Global Climate Data

Atmospheric CO 2 conc.: 370.57 ppm, +1.61 ppm from 2000

conc.: 370.57 ppm, +1.61 ppm from 2000 Surface (air & ocean) temp. anomaly: +0.51°C (0.92°F) over 1880-2000 ave

Overland precipitation: -1.9% from 1961-1999 average

ENSO: from La Niña to neutral

Departures (>10% difference) from 1961-1990 Average

Warmth: southern Australia; New Zealand

Cold: Siberia, eastern Russia, Mongolia—winter;

Dryness: Brazil (austral summer); southern Africa; African horn; Cambodia; Vietnam; Iran; Pakistan; Afghanistan; Tajikistan; Uzbekistan; Turkmenistan; southern Australia; southwest Pacific

Precipitation: South American Pampas (Uruguay, parts of Argentina and Brazil); northern Australia

At the time, 2001 ranked second behind 1998 as the second-warmest for global surface air temperature (from 1880 forwards). Now it ranks 20th (1998 is tied for 17th). As a look forward—every year from the 1998-2013 period, falsely labeled a global warming “pause” by deniers–appears in the top 20 all-time. Warmer overland temperatures occurred largely in the tropics and northern hemisphere, where positive anomalies were greater than in the southern extratropics (>23.5° S).

Northern hemisphere snow cover was below average for the fifth consecutive year, despite extreme cold in northern and eastern Asia and extremely heavy snowfalls in Mongolia and northern China. Snow cover, like sea ice, precipitation, drought and other climate indicators, is highly variable from year to year, having many influencing factors. Snowmelt in areas such as Alaska’s north slope (between the Brooks range and the Arctic Ocean) is occurring earlier by the year.

Radiative forcing—the heating contribution per year in watts per meter squared (W/m2/year) of each individual greenhouse gas, increased 0.026 W/m2 in 2001, almost entirely due to carbon dioxide. From the end of the last glaciation to the beginning of the industrial age (1750), radiative forcing has increased by roughly 2.8 W/m2, of which CO 2 is responsible for about half. (2021’s CO 2 concentration of 370.57 ppm is roughly one-third higher than the interglacial average.) Though the Antarctic ozone hole continues to exist and affect temperatures in the stratosphere, it is not growing at the rate that it did before. Both that and the decline of CFCs in the radiative forcing budget are the result of successful regulation.

