365 Days of Climate Awareness 139 – 2003 State of the Climate, North America and Europe

2003 US Climate Data

Global atmospheric CO 2 concentration: 375.15 ppm, +2.56 ppm from 2002

concentration: 375.15 ppm, +2.56 ppm from 2002 Average air temperature: 54.9°F, 24 th all-time 1894-2021

all-time 1894-2021 Average precipitation: 28.13”, 25 th driest 1894-2021

driest 1894-2021 Tornadoes: 1384, above the 1991-2010 average 1228

16 named tropical cyclones: 7 became hurricanes, 3 major (winds > 111 mph, 3-5 Saffir-Simpson)

ENSO: Moderate El Niño through April, neutral from then till year’s end

***

North American Conditions

Warmer than average: almost all of Canada; western US

Drought: northeastern Mexico, western US, Canadian prairies; up to 33% of the US in midsummer

Precipitation: eastern US wetter than average; rainfall in Canada 1.8% above average; western US below average

Wildfire: 1.5 x 106 hectares (ha) (3.7 x 106 acres) burned, 80% of 1992-2002 average.

The 1961-1990 average for named storms in the North Atlantic is 9.8. The 2003 total of 16 is close to double that, and continued the 1990’s trend of highly active hurricane seasons. NOAA characterizes seasonal hurricane activity with the Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) index, which estimates wind energy by squaring the hourly sustained wind speed for every tropical storm/hurricane. The ACE is the sum total of all squared wind speeds, across all storms, for the season. 2003’s ACE was 174.75 x 104 kt2, almost exactly double the 1951-2000 median value of 87.5 x 104 kt2.

The El Niño which began the year, and the negative NAO (smaller Atlantic pressure anomalies meaning a lower pressure gradient from south to north) combined to bring consistent precipitation to the east coast and southeastern region of the US, including a snowy 2002-03 winter. Snowfall in the west was not far below normal, as opposed to the extreme warmth and dryness of the summer. Mexico likewise had drought conditions for much of the year, though late-season tropical storms alleviated this in the central eastern region of the country.

Europe experienced above-average temperatures all year, with record-breaking heat through the summer months, especially in the western countries. This heat wave resulted more than 11,000 deaths in France alone. Alpine glaciers lost an estimated 3 m of ice thickness, nearly twice the 1998 record for melting. At the same time, precipitation was well below average.

Tomorrow: 2003 State of the World Climate.

Be brave, and be well.

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock