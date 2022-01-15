365 Days of Climate Awareness 140 – 2003 State of the World Climate

2003 World Climate Data

Atmospheric CO 2 concentration: 375.15ppm, +2.56 ppm from 2002

concentration: 375.15ppm, +2.56 ppm from 2002 Surface air temperature anomaly: +0.65°C/1.15°F, 12 th all-time 1880-2021

all-time 1880-2021 Precipitation below 1961-1990 global average

ENSO: Moderate El Niño till April; neutral for the rest of the year

***

Global Conditions

Above-average temperatures: western Arctic Ocean basin; South America; southeastern China; Russia; Australia

Below-average temperatures: European Russia

Drought: northeastern South America; southeastern Africa; southeastern China; southeastern Australia; New Zealand

Extreme rain: Argentina; northwestern South America; Algeria; Tunisia; the Sahel (central Africa south of the Sahara); Kenya; Yellow River basin; southwestern Asia (parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan, Iran)

Though the El Niño event ended in April, its temperature effects were felt through much of the year. To date, for global air temperature, 2003 was second only to 1998. While boreal spring (austral fall) rain patterns were typical for an El Niño, the North Atlantic (boreal summer and fall) hurricane season was extremely active. Southern and western Australia, recovering slowly from 2002’s record drought, experienced a series of serious bush fires started mostly by lightning.

Following an El Niño event, typically conditions revert to La Niña, with resumed easterly trade winds bringing cooler surface water west across the Pacific tropics. However, in the months of May and June strong westerly tropical winds brought the warmer waters there to the east, dissipating any potential spread of cold water. This did not result in a full El Niño event, since coastal upwelling along western South America had resumed, and the North Atlantic hurricane season was very active. But it did restore some of El Niño’s other typical atmospheric temperature and rain patterns throughout the Pacific.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Northern hemisphere snow cover was slightly above the 1961-1990 average, with winter (2002-03) extents within the top ten for the past 30 years, and July snow cover at a record low. Arctic summer sea ice extent had been on a downward trajectory since the late 70’s, and after 2002’s record low summer extent, recovered slightly in 2003 to roughly the same area as 2001.

Tomorrow: 2004 State of the Climate, North America and Europe.

Be brave, and be well.

AMS annual SOTC reports

—

This post was previously published on dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock