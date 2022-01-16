365 Days of Climate Awareness 141 – 2004 State of the Climate, North America and Europe

2004 US Climate Data
- Global atmospheric CO2 concentration: 376.95 ppm, +1.80 ppm from 2003
- Average air temperature: 54.7°F, 30th all-time 1895-2021
- Average precipitation: 31.07”, 7th wettest 1895-2021
- Tornadoes: 1787, 559 (46%) above the 1991-2010 average 1228
- 15 named tropical cyclones: 9 became hurricanes, 6 major (winds > 111 mph, 3-5 Saffir-Simpson)
- ENSO: Neutral through June, weak El Niño from then till year’s end
***
North American Conditions
- Warmer than average: Canada; central & western US; Europe
- Cooler than average: southeast US; northeastern Europe
- Drought: Western US & Pacific Northwest; Canadian Rockies
- Precipitation: above average US Gulf Coast, Midwest, Northeast, central Mexico, western Europe; below average southeastern Mexico, northern and western Europe, Iberian peninsula
- Wildfires: Alaska; Yukon
Sea ice extent in the Canadian archipelago was 13% below average in summertime, as was snowfall across the American Rocky Mountains. Wildfire activity throughout Canada and the US was below average. Many states throughout the central US experienced several cold episodes during the summer due to the loss of the normal high-pressure zone there which keeps cooler northern air away. The North Atlantic hurricane season was extremely active. The midyear-onwards El Niño was too weak to exert teleconnective effects across Central and South America: its influence was limited to the western and central Pacific.
The combination of heat and dryness in Spain and Portugal combined to devastate crops and created extensive wildfires. Meanwhile, farther east in Macedonia, torrential summer rain displaced more than 100,000 people. Snowfall in eastern Europe and Turkey was above average. The dipole pattern, of warmer west and colder east, obtained in Europe throughout much of the year.
Tomorrow: 2004 state of the world climate.
Be brave, and be well.
—
This post was previously published on Dailykos.com
***
—
