365 Days of Climate Awareness 147 – 2007 State of the Climate, North America and Europe

2007 US Climate Data

Global atmospheric CO 2 concentration: 382.9 ppm, +1.75 ppm from 2006

concentration: 382.9 ppm, +1.75 ppm from 2006 Average air temperature: 55.5°F, 13 th all-time 1895-2021

all-time 1895-2021 Average precipitation: 26.21”, 100 th wettest (28 th driest) 1895-2021

wettest (28 driest) 1895-2021 Tornadoes: 1081, 147 (12%) below the 1991-2010 average 1228

15 named tropical cyclones: 6 became hurricanes, 2 major (winds > 111 mph, 3-5 Saffir-Simpson)

ENSO: Neutral through August; La Niña through year’s end

North American & European Conditions

Warmer than average: Mountain west US; mid-Atlantic Eastern US; Tennessee; Kentucky; Canada; Mexico; Europe

Drought: southeastern US; southwestern US and California; Mediterranean Europe; Iberian peninsula

Above-average precipitation: Canada; Mexico

Wildfires: 9.3 million acres (then second place)

Snowfall across North America was slightly higher than average for the 2006-07 winter, but springtime snowpack was far below historical average, consistent with earlier melts of recent years. Seasonal warm spells occurred throughout the United States, with the east coast experiencing a warm winter, the Midwest and west coast having a warm spring, and the Rocky Mountains and southeast having a warm summer. An August heat wave hit much of the southeastern US, with more than 70 new local heat records being set. Arctic sea ice also hit a then-record low in August.

Most of Europe was warmer than average, but Belgium, Denmark and southeastern Europe experienced record heat. A positive North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) correlated with dry conditions on the continent throughout winter (2006-07). Nearly-average precipitation throughout much of central Europe obscured a wet winter and dry spring in the north central contries such as Belgium and Germany.

Tomorrow: 2007 state of the world climate.

