Home / Featured Content / 365 Days of Climate Awareness 147 – 2007 State of the Climate, North America and Europe

365 Days of Climate Awareness 147 – 2007 State of the Climate, North America and Europe

Snowfall across North America was slightly higher than average for the 2006-07 winter, but springtime snowpack was far below historical average, consistent with earlier melts of recent years.

by Leave a Comment

 

2007 US Climate Data

  • Global atmospheric CO2 concentration: 382.9 ppm, +1.75 ppm from 2006
  • Average air temperature: 55.5°F, 13th all-time 1895-2021
  • Average precipitation: 26.21”, 100th wettest (28th driest) 1895-2021
  • Tornadoes: 1081, 147 (12%) below the 1991-2010 average 1228
  • 15 named tropical cyclones: 6 became hurricanes, 2 major (winds > 111 mph, 3-5 Saffir-Simpson)
  • ENSO: Neutral through August; La Niña through year’s end

 

***

North American & European Conditions

  • Warmer than average: Mountain west US; mid-Atlantic Eastern US; Tennessee; Kentucky; Canada; Mexico; Europe
  • Drought: southeastern US; southwestern US and California; Mediterranean Europe; Iberian peninsula
  • Above-average precipitation: Canada; Mexico
  • Wildfires: 9.3 million acres (then second place)

 

Snowfall across North America was slightly higher than average for the 2006-07 winter, but springtime snowpack was far below historical average, consistent with earlier melts of recent years. Seasonal warm spells occurred throughout the United States, with the east coast experiencing a warm winter, the Midwest and west coast having a warm spring, and the Rocky Mountains and southeast having a warm summer. An August heat wave hit much of the southeastern US, with more than 70 new local heat records being set. Arctic sea ice also hit a then-record low in August.

Most of Europe was warmer than average, but Belgium, Denmark and southeastern Europe experienced record heat. A positive North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) correlated with dry conditions on the continent throughout winter (2006-07). Nearly-average precipitation throughout much of central Europe obscured a wet winter and dry spring in the north central contries such as Belgium and Germany.

Tomorrow: 2007 state of the world climate.

Today (as I write) marks the one-year anniversary of the terrible attack on our government. We can and must never forget. It’s our duty as citizens to stand for freedom—not only our own, but for the freedom of the weakest and least-regarded among us. Be brave, and be well.

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

