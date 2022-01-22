365 Days of Climate Awareness 148 – 2007 State of the World Climate

2007 World Climate Data

Global atmospheric CO 2 concentration: 382.9 ppm, +1.85 ppm from 2006

concentration: 382.9 ppm, +1.85 ppm from 2006 Surface air temperature anomaly: +0.62°C/1.12°F, 16 th all-time 1880-2021

all-time 1880-2021 Precipitation 3.5 mm (0.3%) above 1961-1990 global average

Global mean sea level: 5.10 mm above 1993-2008 average, +0.56 mm from 2006

Antarctic ozone hole: max. area 25.2 million km 2 ; minimum O 3 108 DU (Dobson Units)

; minimum O 108 DU (Dobson Units) ENSO: Neutral through August, La Niña through year’s end

***

Global Conditions

Above-average temperatures: Russia; Southeastern Europe; Antarctica; Central America & Caribbean; China

Below-average temperatures: Tropical and subtropical Pacific (La Niña); Argentina; South Africa

Below-average precipitation: Australia; NW China

Extreme precipitation: Tabasco, Mexico; Thailand

Global air temperature was at the time within the historical top-10 (and is no longer because subsequent years have been hotter, including 2021). Northern hemisphere snow cover remained below the 30-year average (1971-2000). Glaciers also continued to lose mass, with Greenland experiencing a then-record summer melt for both duration and mass loss.

Ocean sea surface temperatures, heat content and heat flux (transfer of heat to/from the atmosphere) were consistent with the transition from El Niño to La Niña, but positive anomalies for SST and heat content remained throughout the northern Pacific, Arctic, and northern Atlantic. This data set is relatively recent and incomplete, because the technology and resources to monitor mid- and deep-ocean temperatures has not long existed. That said, it’s a fascinating (and alarming) data set.

(As an aside—as I continue to write this series, I’m in continual amazement at the breadth and complexity of global monitoring systems available publicly. And going through the years as I have—an exercise I hope you’re all enjoying—is showing me the evolution of monitoring and reporting tools with time. My job gets easier the closer to the present day we get, believe me!)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Global ocean salinity patterns have also been exacerbated in recent years. Traditionally fresh areas (northeast Pacific; eastern Indian, west Pacific) have become fresher, while traditionally salty areas (North and South Atlantic; eastern Mediterranean, Red Sea) are becoming saltier, indicating an accelerated global water cycle of increased evaporation and precipitation. (Unfortunately, global salinity and salinity anomaly maps aren’t available for these years. Have to wait a few installments…)

Tomorrow: 2008 State of the Climate, North America and Europe.

Be brave, and be well.

NOAA Satellite Ocean Imagery Portal

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Dating Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Dating Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock