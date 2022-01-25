365 Days of Climate Awareness 151 – 2009 State of the Climate, North America and Europe

2009 US Climate Data

Global atmospheric CO2 concentration: 386.5ppm, +1.48 ppm from 2008

Average air temperature: 54.5°F, 36th all-time 1895-2021

Average precipitation: 29.22”, 27 th wettest (101 st driest) 1895-2021

wettest (101 driest) 1895-2021 Tornadoes: 1156, 114 (9%) below the ten-year average 1270

9 named tropical cyclones: 3 became hurricanes, 2 major (winds > 111 mph, 3-5 Saffir-Simpson)

Atlantic ACE: 57.3 x 10 4 kts 2

kts ENSO: Neutral through May; moderate El Niño through year’s end

***

North American & European Conditions

Warmer than average: Southwestern US; Canada; Mexico; continental Europe; Scandinavia

Cooler than average: Midwestern US

Drier than average: Southwestern US; Canada; parts of France and Spain; Russia; the Mideast

Above-average precipitation: Midwestern, southeastern, & northeastern US; eastern & southeastern Europe; Great Britain; Ireland; Scandinavia

Wildfires: British Columbia

Temperature variations from seasonal means in the United States were quite strong, and therefor lost in annual averages. In February 2009, the polar vortex—the Jetstream-constrained zone of frigid polar air—split into two separate halves, one centered over northern Siberia, the other over central Canada. The Canadian vortex brought waves of very cold temperatures through the United States, which alternated with warmer, subtropical air. Though on the whole 2009 was not a record-setting year for temperature, it was one for wild extremes.

Northern hemisphere snow cover was below the 1966-2009 average. The El Niño contributed to lower Atlantic cyclone activity, but its appearance late in the year and relative mildness kept it from having a broad warming effect on northern hemisphere air temperatures. Toward the end of the year the Arctic Oscillation went very negative, indicating very high air pressure in northern Europe, which was matched by very cold temperatures to end the year.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Tomorrow: 2009 State of the World Climate.

Be brave, and be well.

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock