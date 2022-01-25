Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / 365 Days of Climate Awareness 151 – 2009 State of the Climate, North America and Europe

365 Days of Climate Awareness 151 – 2009 State of the Climate, North America and Europe

Global atmospheric CO2 concentration: 386.5ppm, +1.48 ppm from 2008

by Leave a Comment

 

2009 US Climate Data

  • Global atmospheric CO2 concentration: 386.5ppm, +1.48 ppm from 2008
  • Average air temperature: 54.5°F, 36th all-time 1895-2021
  • Average precipitation: 29.22”, 27th wettest (101st driest) 1895-2021
  • Tornadoes: 1156, 114 (9%) below the ten-year average 1270
  • 9 named tropical cyclones: 3 became hurricanes, 2 major (winds > 111 mph, 3-5 Saffir-Simpson)
  • Atlantic ACE: 57.3 x 104 kts2
  • ENSO: Neutral through May; moderate El Niño through year’s end

 

***

North American & European Conditions

  • Warmer than average: Southwestern US; Canada; Mexico; continental Europe; Scandinavia
  • Cooler than average: Midwestern US
  • Drier than average: Southwestern US; Canada; parts of France and Spain; Russia; the Mideast
  • Above-average precipitation: Midwestern, southeastern, & northeastern US; eastern & southeastern Europe; Great Britain; Ireland; Scandinavia
  • Wildfires: British Columbia

 

Temperature variations from seasonal means in the United States were quite strong, and therefor lost in annual averages. In February 2009, the polar vortex—the Jetstream-constrained zone of frigid polar air—split into two separate halves, one centered over northern Siberia, the other over central Canada. The Canadian vortex brought waves of very cold temperatures through the United States, which alternated with warmer, subtropical air. Though on the whole 2009 was not a record-setting year for temperature, it was one for wild extremes.

Northern hemisphere snow cover was below the 1966-2009 average. The El Niño contributed to lower Atlantic cyclone activity, but its appearance late in the year and relative mildness kept it from having a broad warming effect on northern hemisphere air temperatures. Toward the end of the year the Arctic Oscillation went very negative, indicating very high air pressure in northern Europe, which was matched by very cold temperatures to end the year.

Tomorrow: 2009 State of the World Climate.

Be brave, and be well.

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

***

