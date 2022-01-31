365 Days of Climate Awareness 156 – 2011 State of the World Climate

2011 World Climate Data

Global atmospheric CO 2 concentration: 390.63 ppm, +1.87 ppm from 2010

concentration: 390.63 ppm, +1.87 ppm from 2010 Surface air temperature anomaly: +0.57°C/1.03°F, 19 th all-time 1880-2021

all-time 1880-2021 Precipitation Significantly above 1961-1990 global average

Global mean sea level 13.27 mm above 1993-2008 average, -0.28 mm from 2010

Antarctic ozone hole: max. area 26.1 million km 2 ; minimum O 3 95 DU (Dobson Units)

; minimum O 95 DU (Dobson Units) ENSO: Strong La Niña early in the year; neutral through boreal summer; strong La Niña through the end of the year

NAO: Strongly positive

Global Conditions

Above-average temperatures: Amazon Basin & southern South America; northern & western Africa; Europe; Scandinavia; Russia; western China; India; Pakistan

Below-average temperatures: Northern & western South America; Greece; Turkey; eastern & southern China; Korean peninsula; Australia

Above-average precipitation: Northern South America; northern & central South Africa; Iceland; Scotland; Norway; Australia; Mongolia; Korean peninsula; Pakistan

Below-average precipitation: Western & southern South America; horn of Africa; Europe; southern Scandinavia; China; India (below-average monsoon)

The year’s persistently strong La Niña (with the boreal summer neutral phase common to it) depressed the global average sea level because of the increased density of the colder Pacific water. Despite this, 2011 was among the warmest years for global air temperature, which is uncommon for La Niña—it was ranked at the time as the “warmest La Niña year” on record. And again despite the cooling Na Niña effect, global heat content of the ocean was the highest on record, and salinity anomalies: salty in evaporation basins, fresh in precipitation-dominated regions: were consistent or grew.

The ocean is not uniformly a sink for carbon dioxide. Depending on the CO 2 content of the water and the temperature of both the water and the air, the ocean might release (efflux) or absorb (uptake) CO 2 . La Niña years tend to cause carbon dioxide effluxes in the eastern Pacific, as the strengthened easterly winds bring colder, nutrient-laden water from deeper down to the surface. Included in these nutrients is CO 2 from normal cellular respiration, which is released to the atmosphere. In 2010, another mostly La Niña year (there tends to be a lag in oceanic observations, because many of the sensors are deployed for long stretches underwater), it is estimated that the tropical Pacific emitted 0.48 Pg C (Petagrams = 1015 = a million billion grams), while the temperate oceans (14-15° N/S) absorbed 0.7 Pg C.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Tomorrow: 2012 State of the Climate, North America.

Be brave, and be well.

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock